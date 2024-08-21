Adéla Jergova: Where is the Pop Star Academy Trainee Now?

Although Adéla Jergova sadly didn’t even make it past the first round of ‘The Debut: Dream Academy,’ she did win countless hearts through her skills and Netflix’s ‘Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE.’ After all, as HYBE’s senior executive, Missy Paramo, stated in the latter documentary, she brought a level of professionalism to the global girl group formation program that was desperately needed. The fact she managed to do so while remaining her bubbly, fun, helpful, outgoing self enabled her to not only create lifelong friendships but also grow in a way she never could have expected.

Adéla Jergova is the Epitome of a Team Player

While Adéla did apply to be a member of the world’s first ever K-Pop style global girl group as a vocalist, the truth is she could have done so as a dancer, too, considering she’s a former ballerina. She actually used to be a professional in this field and came in with over a decade of performance experience, which gradually helped her shine in all aspects of this crazy, intense endeavor. Therefore, of course, several of her fellow trainees were initially quite intimidated by her despite her being around the same age (18), yet she evolved it into an opportunity to build connections.

Adéla was extremely clear about her dreams and ambitions, but she also wasn’t willing to let this wild experience fundamentally change who she really is just so she could thrive in this industry. So when push came to shove with her being placed in the same group as struggling 14-year-old Hinari for a dance number during Mission 1 of the survival show, she chose to help train her.

In a moment when Adéla could have easily let things be and simply outshone Hinari, she willingly offered to get in a studio with her plus all of their group to teach her the missing skills. The determination in her eyes was evident — she wanted this whole performance to be as immaculate as it could be, not just her own part — which is why her elimination owing to least number of fan votes almost immediately after arguably hurt everyone the most.

Adéla Jergova Gave Up Ballet to Be an Overall Artist

Bratislava, Slovakia, native Adéla was reportedly merely around 4 or 5 years old when she first developed a deep love for the craft of ballet, only to soon decide to dive into that world head first. Whether it be nationwide talent shows, competitions across the continent, or active training with different professionals to truly expand her skill set as well as express herself, she actually did it all.

In fact, the Slovalkian even attended the Royal Ballet School (White Lodge) in Richmond, England, that is, until she decided it was time for her to say goodbye to ballet as a whole following 13 unwavering years of hard work in 2020, so as to embrace a grander adventure. She focused on finishing her schooling first, after which she jumped straight into this girl group experiment — she graduated in April 2022 and instantly moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dream.

@adelajergova “dream bitch” a breakup song i wrote about an ‘almost’ relationship that never actually happened:’) hope u likeee #fyp ♬ original sound – ADÉLA

Unfortunately, Adéla’s plan of becoming an idol ended in the fall of 2023 as she was among the first to be booted off ‘The Debut: Dream Academy’ survival show, yet she didn’t let it stagger her. So, upon taking a little breather, this Los Angeles-based artist is now set on making a name for herself as a soloist singer, songwriter, dancer, as well as overall performer — and we believe she definitely has what it takes to succeed; it’s evident in her original “Dream Bi**h.”

Adéla Jergova’s Family is Her Biggest Strength

While Adéla seemingly consciously hasn’t shared much regarding her close friends, family, or other loved ones online, it’s apparent she has a strong support system at every step of the way in life. Her mother, her father, her grandmother, and all those she treasures actually seem to support all the choices she has made for herself thus far, which is possibly how she has managed to succeed until now.

After all, having backing gives one a sense of peace, all the while enabling them to take some additional risks too — something like doing photoshoots and getting her own pair of in-ears this soon. In the end, all we know for sure about this ‘Twilight’ fan and travel enthusiast’s personal life is that she is a proud dog mom — she has an adorable Boxer who she doesn’t shy away from showing off.

Read More: Abby Saltzman: Where is the Pop Star Academy Participant Now?