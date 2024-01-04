Adolfo “Fito” Strauch: Andes Plane Crash Survivor is Now Father of Four

Netflix’s ‘Society of the Snow,’ AKA ‘La Sociedad de la Nieve,’ is a dramatic representation of the real-life Andes plane crash in 1972, which saw 45 people crashing down into the snowy terrain that soon became the place where the survivors waited to be rescued. Among the many people who held the fort down and did what was needed to ensure everyone’s survival, Adolfo “Fito” Strauch played a crucial role. As such, it is hardly a surprise that many people are curious about his current whereabouts.

Who is Adolfo “Fito” Strauch?

Fito Strauch had been on the ill-fated Flight 571 along with his cousin, Eduardo Strauch. He has since recalled how he had been passed out for the first 10 minutes in the aftermath and had initially thought that he was at home taking a nap. When the reality sunk in, he ran outside, only to fall in the snow, which was ironically the first time that he had actually seen snow. As the days passed, the elements started to work against the survivors. Desperate for heat, they would huddle together to remain warm.

In the aftermath of the crash, Fito started to take up crucial roles to help others. He made use of the metal sheet under the plane seats to create a solar-powered snow melter in order to collect water. He also created special glasses using plastic and bra straps in order to minimize snow blindness. He also helped sew together various quilts in order to create a massive sleeping bag that was used by survivors.

Due to his age, Fito also took on a leadership role in the group. Along with Eduardo, he later took on perhaps the most challenging task of it all when the survivors were forced to start eating the flesh of the deceased. It was up to the cousins to harvest said flesh and distribute them among others, a task that likely conflicted with their own set of morals. However, they soldiered on, with Fito doing his best to keep up the morale. When he was ultimately rescued on Day 72, the Uruguayan man undoubtedly took a sigh of relief.

Where is Adolfo “Fito” Strauch Today?

Following his rescue from the Andes, Fito Strauch has indeed opened up about his time in the mountains, though he mostly prefers a private life. Over the years, he has appeared in projects like ‘Independent’ and ‘Alive: 20 Years Later.’ However, he was most involved in ‘Stranded: The Andes Plane Crash Survivors,’ a documentary released in 2009 that featured many of the last standing 16 survivors of the 1972 plane crash.

While talking about the 2009 project, Fito has confessed that he found the process to to be cathartic when he revisited the crash site alongside fellow survivors and director Gonzalo Arijon. The latter’s impartial eyes combined with a variety of accounts, Fito stated, presented a more cohesive view of things that took place in the mountains in 1972. Despite the world dubbing his survival alongside the others to be a miracle, Fito seemingly remains unsure about just why the story continues to have such a grip on the world.

On a more personal note, Fito is still based in Uruguay, specifically the central region. He now operates a variety of farming establishments, with the main priority being to fulfill the needs of his customers. Additionally, Fito tries to ensure that his work time does not conflict with his personal needs. As of writing, he is happily married to Paula Martín Valdés and is a proud father of four children.

