Eduardo Strauch: Andes Plane Crash Survivor is Now a Painter

Netflix’s ‘Society of the Snow,’ AKA ‘La Sociedad de la Nieve,’ is a dramatic representation of the real-life events that took place in the aftermath of the 1972 plane crash in the Andes. The drive to keep going was certainly a strong one among the survivors, including Eduardo Strauch, who also took up a job that was essential yet morally conflicting for all present. As such, it is hardly a wonder that the world is eager to know just where he is these days.

Who is Eduardo Strauch?

Born on August 13, 1947, Eduardo Strauch is cousin to Adolfo “Fito” Strauch. He was one of the many who were aboard Flight 571 and were affiliated with the Old Christians Club rugby union team. Not knowing just what the upcoming days held for him, Eduardo boarded the plane alongside 44 others and was one of the survivors on October 13, 1972. Following the crash, Eduardo and many of the older members of their group assumed leadership roles.

When the survivors were forced to confront the fact that they might have to start eating the flesh of the deceased, Eduardo and Fito Strauch took up the taxing task of selecting the bodies that they would then cut in order to provide everyone with resources. Following the passing of the rugby team’s captain, Marcelo Perez, Eduardo was one of the many who assumed a leadership role. His presence of mind and ability to make tough decisions were crucial to help keep the morale up and ensure that everyone kept going despite being surrounded by the snowy mountains.

Where is Eduardo Strauch Today?

Unlike many of his fellow survivors, Eduardo Strauch chose not to speak about the 1972 plane crash. He kept his silence for over three decades despite visiting the site in 1995, when he discovered that the bottom of the crashed plane’s fuselage was still there despite the decision made by the authorities to burn the remains using gasoline. However, when Ricardo Pena found Eduardo’s belongings, including his jacket and wallet, in 2005 at the crash site, Eduardo made the decision to finally break his silence.

Since 2005, Eduardo has made several attempts to share his stories with the world. His main reason behind the same was to share the lessons in faith, hope, and will, among many other things, that ensured that he remained strong despite the extreme set of circumstances that he found himself in. Having traveled to four continents, Eduardo has opted for the role of a conference speaker as well as an author. His book, which he co-authored with Mireya Soriano, was titled ‘Out of the Silence: After the Crash,’ and was published on June 11, 2019.

For years, Eduardo has pursued his passion as an architect and is known for his work in the field. His skills in the same likely stem from his love for nature and an eye for detail, which have certainly helped him appreciate life more and more. He is also known for his oil paintings, which showcase his love for art as well as the world around him. Eduardo is also close to his fellow survivors, who all seem to have formed a lifelong bond following their time in the Andes.

