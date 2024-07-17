Adria Biles: Where is Simone Biles’ Sister Now?

‘Simone Biles: Rising,’ the documentary series revolves around the eponymous gymnast, chronicling her return to the Olympic Games. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, fans eagerly awaited Simone’s much-anticipated presence at the competition. However, the athlete found herself facing a case of “The Twenties,” a psychological, mental block that many gymnasts experience, which compelled her to pull out of the competition. After working on her mental health and regaining her skills, Simone once again decides to partake in the Olympics three years later.

The documentary accompanies the gymnast, showcasing Simone’s narrative in an effort to understand the events that led up to her brief hiatus. While numerous other athletes and experts provide their input on the matter, Biles’ friends and family also shed significant light on the complexities of her private life. Adria Biles, Simone’s sister, is one such person whose brief appearance in the series is bound to pique the audience’s attention.

Adria Biles Quit Her Gymnastics Career in 2016

Adria Biles was one of four siblings born to Shanon Biles, whose addiction resulted in her kids’ placement in the foster system once the latter became an unsuitable guardian. At the time, Biles was a toddler, only two years younger than three-year-old Simone. The sisters formed a deep bond as they stuck together for three years in the foster system. Eventually, their grandfather, Ronald Biles, and his wife, Nellie, ended up adopting the two girls, becoming their parents. Afterward, as Simone’s interest in gymnastics grew, so did Adria’s, leading both to pursue training in the sport from a young age.

By the time Adria was seventeen, she had competed at the junior elite level—a level nine gymnast, training for the final level ten. However, in 2016, the young gymnast decided to quit out of the sport. Simone Biles discussed her sister’s decision to do so during an interview with Glamour, saying, “She [Adria Biles] was really good, and she quit because of the pressure, and everybody compared her to me. [And] She used to win like a lot of the competitions too, and then people thought that wasn’t fair— and she was just tired of people talking about it whenever she went to competitions.” For the same reason, Adria decided to leave the world of gymnastics pursuing her other passions.

Adria Biles Ventured in Reality TV

At the time of quitting gymnast, Adria Biles was finishing her high school studies in dental assisting. Even so, later in life, she undertook an athletic route. However, after a brief stint as a member of the Houston Astros Shooting Stars in 2022, life took her to the reality TV industry. Consequently, the same year, she participated in the debut season of the ABC series, ‘Claim to Fame,’ in which individuals with popular siblings attempt to outlast the other contestants by hiding their identity.

In the show, Adria, who participated under the alias “Louise,” made it into the top 5 before elimination. During a conversation with USA Today, Adria expressed her satisfaction with her performance on the show and said, “I was expecting to be the first one out! I did not think I was going to make it so far, but I’m really proud of myself.” Despite the competitive nature of the show, Adria has remained in contact with several of the participants. “We have a group chat, and we all check-in and update each other on life,” said the reality TV star.

Adria Biles was in Her Sister’s Bridal Party

Through the years, Adria and Simone Biles have maintained a close relationship as sisters and continue to support each other in their respective endeavors. The younger sister can often be spotted at her Olympic gymnast older sister’s competitions, supporting the latter from the stands. In 2021, when Simone’s decision to prioritize her health over her participation in the Olympics invited negativity and criticism from the public, Adria stood by her in support. One tweet from her on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account reads, “y’all are all about mental health until it no longer benefits you.. i can’t imagine being that inconsiderate WHEWWWW.”

Consequently, just as Adria supported Simone in the hardships, she accompanied her sister in times of joy, becoming a bridesmaid for her 2023 wedding to NFL Player Jonathan Owens. The sisters and the rest of Simone’s bridal party also came together to celebrate the bride’s Bachelorette in February. Likewise, she was also present for the gymnast’s 2024 return to the Olympics, attending the competition with some of Simone’s closest friends and family. The pair of sisters also appeared together in a Visa commercial.

Adria Biles’s Current Relationship

Adria Biles is reportedly dating Janae Jefferson, a professional softball player for the Women’s Professional Fastpitch League team Texas Smoke. According to reports, Jefferson was Adria’s date to Simone and Jonathan Owens’ wedding. Furthermore, the younger Biles sister has also often shared Instagram stories and tweets about her girlfriend on her social media accounts. In August 2023, she even took to X to celebrate as the softball player won the award for WPF’s 2023 Most Valuable Player.

However, Adria and Jefferson seem to have unfollowed each other on their Instagram accounts, with both having deleted several posts about their relationship from social media. Nonetheless, the latter still follows multiple members of the Biles family. As such, a firm update on their current relationship status seems to be up in the air.

