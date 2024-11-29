Adriane Galisteu: Where is Senna’s Girlfriend Now?

The death of Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix remains one of the most tragic and controversial moments in motorsport history. At the time of his death, his relationship with his girlfriend, Adriane Galisteu, a Brazilian actress and model, was highly discussed in the media. Adriane, who had been a constant presence in his life during his final years, became a poignant symbol of his personal world. In Netflix’s ‘Senna,’ his last moments are revisited, including his emotional exchange with Adriane before the race, hinting at the weight of his thoughts and feelings leading up to the fateful day.

Adriane Galisteu Spoke to Ayrton Senna Shortly Before His Fatal Accident

Adriane Kelemen Galisteu, born on April 18, 1973, to Alberto Galisteu and Emma Kelemen, faced a challenging upbringing in São Paulo, Brazil. Her father struggled with alcoholism and passed away in 1989 when she was just 15 years old. Despite having an older brother, Alberto Galisteu Jr., the family endured tough times with limited resources. However, Adriane showed early promise in the entertainment industry. At the age of 11, she joined the children’s group Chispitas, formed to record the soundtrack for a soap opera of the same name. By 1987, she became a member of the group Meia Soquete, marking her first steps toward building a career in show business. Adriane first crossed paths with Ayrton Senna at the 1993 Brazilian Grand Prix, where she was working in a PR role for McLaren sponsor Marlboro.

Despite their 13-year age gap — Adriane was just 21 at the time — their connection was immediate and undeniable. Their relationship quickly became serious, with some reports even suggesting that Senna was considering marriage. However, their romance faced challenges, as rumors and allegations emerged that Senna’s family disapproved of Adriane, reportedly due to her background. This tension created friction, casting a shadow over what was otherwise a passionate and intense relationship. She spent much of her time with Senna at his house in Algarve, Portugal, where she became close to his friends and accompanied him to most of his races.

However, ahead of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, Senna’s brother was scheduled to attend, and to avoid potential tension, he asked Adriane to stay back. She later recounted that he called her after Roland Ratzenberger’s fatal accident on April 30, 1994, during qualifying. She said he sounded deeply upset and was contemplating withdrawing from the race altogether. When she agreed with his feelings, he ultimately responded that it was his job and he could not compromise on his responsibilities. The next day, May 1, 1994, Senna lost his life in a crash during the race at the Imola circuit. His Williams car veered off the track at high speed and struck a concrete barrier, causing fatal injuries. The accident shocked the motorsport world, marking one of Formula 1’s darkest days.

Adriane Galisteu Found Immense Recognition in the Entertainment Industry

Following the tragic loss of her partner, Ayrton Senna, Adriane Galisteu penned a memoir titled ‘Caminho das Borboletas,’ reflecting on their relationship and the profound impact he had on her life. It was released in January 1994. Just a year later, she faced another personal tragedy when her brother, Alberto Galisteu Jr., passed away after battling AIDS. Despite these hardships, Adriane remained steadfast in pursuing her career, which became a pillar of stability and success in her life.

Her career flourished as she took on hosting roles in various television programs, including ‘Ponto G’ on CNT, ‘Superpop’ on RedeTV!, and ‘Charme’ on SBT. She also showcased her versatility by acting in soap operas such as ‘Xica da Silva’ on Rede Manchete and ‘O Tempo Não Para’ on Globo. In theater, she starred in plays like ‘Deus lhe Pague,’ ‘Nunca Se Sábado,’ ‘O Rim,’ and ‘À Favas com os Escrúpulos.’ Additionally, she hosted the game show ‘Quiz MTV’ and participated in the popular competition ‘Dança dos Famosos.’ By the early 2000s, Adriane began exploring opportunities in film. Her notable appearances include ‘Coisa de Mulher’ (2004) and ‘Se Eu Fosse Você 2’ (2009), further solidifying her position as a multifaceted entertainer in Brazilian media.

Adriane Galisteu Continues to Re-Invent Herself as an Icon Even Today

In the years that followed, Adriane Galisteu has solidified her reputation as a prominent actress and TV personality. In 2013, she ventured into writing once again with the release of her book ‘Mãe Você É Tudo Para Mim,’ which delves into the profound relationship between children and their mothers, showcasing her depth and dynamism as an author. Her television career flourished further with successful stints as a host on shows like ‘Power Couple’ and ‘Face a Face.’ Since 2021, Adriane has been hosting ‘A Fazenda,’ starting from its 13th season, and continues to be an integral part of the series.

Additionally, she hosts her podcast series’ Fala Galisteu,’ which focuses on the female experience, featuring conversations with experts and celebrities. Adriane also maintains a regularly updated blog where she addresses uncomfortable or taboo topics, aiming to break stereotypes and challenge societal norms. A true influencer, she inspires others by openly discussing issues such as menopause, working to demystify and normalize conversations around subjects she deeply cares about. Her work has been so instrumental that in October 2024, she was appointed as the ambassador for the Eu tô no clima project. It aims at “informing all women about menopause and climacteric, in a clear, well-founded and informative way.”

Adriane Galisteu’s Family is Her Most Prized Possession

Adriane Galisteu has gained valuable life lessons through her relationships. In 1998, she married Roberto Justus, a prominent Brazilian businessman and TV personality. Although they shared a brief period of happiness, their marriage ended in 1999. She found love again in the late 2000s and married Alexandre Iódice, a business professional, in 2010. This relationship brought her enduring love and support. On August 4, 2010, the couple welcomed their son, Vittorio Iódice, who has become the center of their lives. Now settled in São Paulo, Adriane continues to inspire over 5.7 million Instagram followers and engages with her audience on various digital platforms. She uses her influence to discuss causes she holds dear, further cementing her role as a modern icon.

