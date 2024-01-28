8 Best Sex Comedies on Amazon Prime (Jan 2024)

Amazon Prime is growing both in terms of its demographic as well as its content. From action to horror to romance, the list of movies and shows belonging to these and other genres is unending. However, in this article, we are bringing 8 of the best sex comedies that are available on the platform. Life is incomplete without comedy. And comedy is incomplete with sex, or is it the other way around? Let’s find out.

8. Good Kisser (2019)

Directed by Wendy Jo Carlton, the film follows Jenna (Kari Alison Hodge), Kate (Rachel Paulson) and Mia (Julia Eringer). These three ladies come together for a weekend get-together/date that is a result of Jenna and Kate trying to spice up their relationship. However, Mia is an enchanting woman who adds more than expected to the sexual tequila that Jenna and Kate planned to create with dancing, drinking, and secrets. Amidst an erotic tension and mind games, cracks in relationships begin to appear. To find out what eventually happens eventually, you can watch ‘Good Kisser’ here.

7. Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* (*But Were Afraid to Ask) (1972)

Directed by Woody Allen, this anthology film based on California psychiatrist David Reuben’s 1969 book of the same name. Consisting of seven hysterical vignettes, the film addresses seven questions about sex David Reuben’s 1969 book of the same name. From ejaculation to male orgasms to sexual perversions to bondage and more, it seeks answers to many unasked questions, especially during the time the film was made. ‘Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex’ stars Woody Allen, Gene Wilder, Lynn Redgrave and Heather MacRae. You can watch it here.

6. Bros (2022)

What happens when a self-reliant gay dude can’t get a guy out of his head? This is exactly what happens with Bobby Lieber (Billy Eichner), a podcaster, who meets Aaron Shepard (Luke Macfarlane), a lawyer, at a nightclub. While they do start hanging out together, it gets clear that each has his own apprehensions about the other but it can easily be said that both can be frank with each other. This slowly takes the form of what seems to be commitment whose signs, much to the hilarity of the viewers, are clear and factual. Directed by Nicholas Stoller, ‘Bros’ can be streamed right here.

5. All About Sex (2020)

This Dakota Gorman directorial follows three friends in their mid-20s, namely Casey (Natalee Linez), Morgan (Emma Deckers) and Sage (Dakota Gorman) who are trying to maneuver themselves through the common crises that is life while trying to make the most of their sexuality. Amidst adulthood, relationships, profession and most of all sex, the three ladies find respite in each other. You can watch the movie here.

4. The Layover (2017)

Starring Alexandra Daddario, Kate Upton and Matt Barr, this movie follows two best friends Kate (Daddari) and Meg (Upton) who decide to go on a vacation to Florida after being fed up with the chaos that is their job life. On the flight, they meet a handsome firefighter named Ryan (Barr) and start flirting with him in their own ways until it becomes a competition for the two ladies especially after the flight is rerouted to St. Louis, Missouri, due to a hurricane warning, and they are taken to a local resort. Pinned against each other to woo Ryan, Kate and Meg apply all their skills to get Ryan’s attention. To find who the winner is, you can watch the hilarious click flick sex comedy right here.

3. Don Jon (2013)

Will Jon Martello’s (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) porn addiction result in the demise of his courtship of Barbara (Scarlett Johansson)? This is the question that the film poses as we get to know Martello and his insatiable desire for porn which he finds more satisfying than having sex. While suggestions from Esther (Julianne Moore), Martello’s middle-aged classmate at community college, are welcome, they aren’t of much help. But can Esther herself be of any help? ‘Don Jon’ shows us how sexual satisfaction only comes with passion for a person and not the sexual act. Written and directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Don Jon’ can be watched right here.

2. Afternoon Delight (2013)

Starring Kathryn Hahn, Juno Temple, Josh Radnor, and Jane Lynch, ‘Afternoon Delight’ is directed by Joey Soloway. It follows Rachel who is struggling to cope with her motherhood and no-sex married life with her loving husband Jeff. However, a few hours at a strip club brings her face to face with 19-year-old McKenna and they become friends. Rachel even brings McKenna home much to the dismay of Jeff but all that she wants is to help McKenna have a better life. As she comes across new ways of seduction from McKenna, the latter to gets the hang of being a live-in nanny. Will this change in the lives of both the ladies make things better? To find out, you can watch the movie here.

1. Secretary (2002)

An erotic rom-com, ‘Secretary’ is directed by Steven Shainberg and stars Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Spader. The film follows Lee Holloway (Gyllenhaal) who gets the job of a secretary for a demanding attorney E. Edward Grey (Spader). While Lee, who has just got out of a mental facility due to her emotional state, is dating Peter, she finds herself attracted to the strictness that she is subjected to by Grey and surrenders herself to them. Soon, things take a new erotic turn when both Lee and Grey find themselves attracted to each other’s manners and begin a game of sadomasochism. Winner of a Special Jury Prize Award at the 2002 Sundance Film Festival, ‘Secretary’ is a must-watch, especially for the lead actors. You can watch it here.

Read More: Best Police and Detective Shows on Amazon Prime