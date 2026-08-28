Adults: Is Vladi’s a Real Diner in New York?

The second season of FX’s ‘Adults’ unfolds a new chapter in the lives of the five 20-somethings sharing a house in Queens, New York. Every one of them is trying to find their way, getting odd jobs while trying to nail down what they really want to do. While some, like Anton, have a more established structure, the others are still figuring things out. This includes Paul Baker, who picks up a job at a local restaurant called Vladi’s. Due to Paul Baker’s employment, it becomes a regular place for his friends over the course of the season. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Vladi’s is an Important Location in Adults Season 2

‘Adults’ follows the fictional lives of a group of friends in Queens, New York. The filming for the series, however, takes place in Toronto, Canada. This means that almost all the locations presented in the show are based in the Hollywood North, and have no real counterparts in New York. This also holds true for Vladi’s Restaurant, which serves as a major setting in the show’s second season. In real life, there is a restaurant called Vladi’s, but it is a pizza place in Somerset, England, with clearly no ties to the American TV series. The show’s production is known for using real-world locations, especially for exterior shots.

The exterior of Vladi’s was also likely shot on a Toronto street, with the interior scenes possibly filmed in a different location to give the show’s crew more flexibility in filming various scenes. Vladi’s restaurant comes into the picture when Paul Baker starts working there. His job also lures his friends there, and it becomes a regular hangout space for them. As a result, several important scenes throughout the season take place there. The restaurant particularly plays a significant role in the episode titled ‘Talia.’ It focuses on Anton’s storyline and introduces his sister, Talia, played by Raven-Symoné.

When Anton discovers that she is planning to have a child with her girlfriend, he starts to wonder if his sister will ask for his sperm for her baby. The conversation does not go as expected, leading Paul Baker to get Anton to change his approach. To show his sister that he is a mature adult, Anton, with Paul Baker’s help, arranges a dinner with his sister and her girlfriend at Vladi’s restaurant. This shows that the place is much more than a hangout spot. In some ways, it has become a safe space for the characters to have conversations that would otherwise be too difficult to deal with.

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