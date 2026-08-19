Disney+ isn’t just for kids! In the ever-expanding realm of streaming services, Disney+ stands out as a treasure trove of content that also caters to adults. From gripping dramas and thrilling sci-fi to heartwarming nostalgia and cutting-edge animation, the platform offers a diverse range of entertainment. Here, we will look into the top picks for a more mature audience. Explore captivating stories, complex characters, and immersive worlds that transcend age barriers. Whether you’re a die-hard Disney/Marvel/Star Wars fan or a newcomer, join us as we uncover the hidden gems and well-known favorites that make Disney+ a must-visit destination for grown-up viewers.

18. Once Upon a Time (2011-2018)

Created by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, the events of this fantasy adventure drama shift to and fro between a fantastical world and the real world (Storybrooke, a fictional town in Maine). The residents of Storybrooke are fairy tale characters who have been robbed of their memories by evil queen Regina (Lana Parrilla). It is up to Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) and her 10-year-old son, Henry Mills (Jared S. Gilmore), to break the curse and bring back the memories of their townsfolk. How they do it and what obstacles they face are what we get to see in this series. You can stream ‘Once Upon a Time’ here.

17. Inside Pixar (2020)

‘Inside Pixar’ is a docuseries that offers an intimate glimpse behind the scenes of the renowned animation studio. The documentary provides a unique perspective as the series showcases the diverse talents and roles that drive Pixar’s magic. Through interviews, personal stories, and an insider’s perspective, viewers gain insights into the creative processes, challenges, and incredible team collaboration that underpins Pixar’s beloved films. You may watch the show here.

16. The Beatles: Get Back (2021)

‘The Beatles: Get Back,’ masterfully directed and produced by Peter Jackson, offers an enriching and in-depth look into the creative process of the iconic band during the making of their 1970 album ‘Let It Be.’ It is a no-brainer must-watch for anyone interested in the musical genius of the Fab 4 or just tasteful music in general. Drawing from an abundance of previously unreleased footage, it unravels the complexities and artistic genius of the Beatles, revealing the raw, unfiltered moments that contributed to their timeless music.

With notable producers like Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono, and Olivia Harrison involved, this series promises to be a profound and nostalgic exploration of a pivotal chapter in music history, making it a compelling watch for fans and mature audiences alike. You can watch ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ here.

15. The Imagineering Story (2019)

Created, directed, and executive produced by Leslie Iwerks, ‘The Imagineering Story’ is an insightful documentary television miniseries. This immersive show provides a deep dive into Walt Disney Imagineering, shedding light on the intricate history and development of Disney theme parks and attractions across the globe. Viewers are treated to an insider’s perspective, exploring the creative processes and innovative techniques that brought these magical experiences to life. You may watch ‘The Imagineering Story’ here.

14. The Simpsons (1989-)

‘The Simpsons,’ created by Matt Groening, stands as a timeless adult TV show that has captivated audiences worldwide for over three decades. This animated sitcom follows the quirky lives of the Simpson family in the fictional town of Springfield. What sets ‘The Simpsons’ apart is its remarkable ability to deliver sharp social satire, clever humor, and profound commentary that appeals to both adult and younger viewers on different levels.

The cast, including Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, and Nancy Cartwright, breathes life into iconic characters, with countless celebrity guest appearances adding to the charm. The show’s witty writing, cultural references, and willingness to address mature themes make it a multi-generational favorite, proving that animated comedy can be both hilarious and thought-provoking. Feel free to check out the show here.

13. Loki (2021-2023)

‘Loki,’ a Marvel Cinematic Universe series created by Michael Waldron, takes viewers on a mind-bending journey through time and space. Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Loki (Tom Hiddleston), escapes with the Tesseract, disrupting the timeline. He becomes entangled with the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organization overseeing the multiverse’s order.

Forced to confront his identity and face formidable foes, Loki navigates complex temporal landscapes, encountering alternate versions of himself and challenging the nature of fate. The series masterfully blends humor, wit, and existential questions, exploring Loki’s character depths while unraveling the intricacies of the multiverse. Hiddleston’s charismatic performance and the show’s inventive storytelling make ‘Loki’ a captivating addition to the MCU. Feel free to check out the series here.

12. Echo (2023-2024)

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, ‘Echo’ is a spin-off of the miniseries ‘Hawkeye’ (2021). The five-episode series is set around five months after the events of ‘Hawkeye’ and follows assassin Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox), who returns to her Oklahoma hometown to learn about her Native American past. The catch? Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), whom we first met in ‘Daredevil,’ is pursuing her after she seemingly put a bullet in him (‘Hawkeye’ ending). Dark, bloody, and mature by all means, ‘Echo’ takes the ‘Daredevil’ route to establish its grounded nature and works well. You can stream the series here.

11. Agatha All Along (2024- )

Marvel’s ‘Agatha All Along’ is a spin-off of ‘WandaVision,’ and revolves around the witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), who is freed of the spell binding her to Westview by a goth teen. Subsequently, we see her and the teen, along with other witches, set off on the infamous Witches’ Road the completion of whose trials promises a reward missed most. However, for Agatha, her powers are everything, and she can go to any extent for them, even if it means killing other witches. Yet what awaits her is a truth so powerful that none of her spells can prepare her for it. Co-starring Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, and Ali Ahn, ‘Agatha All Along’ seamlessly sews emotions and CGI to give us a drama that is as gripping visually as it is emotionally. It can be streamed here.

10. Dopesick (2021)

With the opioid addiction in America at the center, ‘Dopesick’ shows how the introduction of the drug OxyContin by Purdue Pharma led to an apparently never-ending stream of addiction among people. As addiction, drug overdose, and crime rise, the conflict of interest among the Food and Drug Administration, the US Department of Justice, and Purdue Pharma starts getting more and more complicated. Purdue moves ahead with its production, stating how it’s not their fault the people want their drugs, and the legal authorities search for ways to connect the catastrophe to the manufacturer to stop it from causing further destruction. ‘Dopesick’ is based on Beth Macy’s non-fiction book ‘Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America’ and uses composite characters and real-life references to highlight one of America’s greatest flaws, AKA drugs. The cast includes Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever, Michael Stuhlbarg, Peter Sarsgaard, Will Poulter, and Phillipa Soo. You can stream the show right here.

9. WandaVision (2021)

‘WandaVision,’ a groundbreaking Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney Plus, stands as a mature and innovative masterpiece. Created by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the show brilliantly explores grief, trauma, and the complexities of the human psyche. Set after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ it follows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in an idyllic suburban town where they suspect things are not as they seem.

The series deftly combines sitcom nostalgia with a gripping overarching narrative, unraveling Wanda’s emotional turmoil and her extraordinary reality-bending powers. Through its multifaceted characters, intricate plot, and superb performances, ‘WandaVision’ defies superhero stereotypes, delivering a sophisticated, mature tale that resonates deeply with adult audiences. You can check out the show here.

8. The Book of Boba Fett (2021)

‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ a thrilling addition to the Star Wars universe, emerges as a space Western miniseries exclusively on Disney+. Crafted by Jon Favreau, the creative genius behind ‘The Mandalorian,’ this spin-off operates within the same post-Return of the Jedi (1983) timeline, weaving an interconnected narrative. Charting the journey of Boba Fett, the enigmatic bounty hunter (Temuera Morrison), as he seizes control over the remnants of Jabba the Hutt’s empire, the series promises an enthralling exploration of power, crime, and the relentless pursuit of dominion. Joined by the talented Ming-Na Wen, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is a bold, fresh chapter in the Star Wars saga. You can watch it here.

7. Andor (2022- )

Created by Tony Gilroy, ‘Andor’ is a part of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise and serves as the prequel to ‘Rogue One’ (2016). It centers on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a solitary immigrant who goes on to become a member of the Rebel Alliance, opposing the Galactic Empire. His actions and their repercussions, as shown in the series, set in motion the events in George Lucas’ ‘Star Wars’ (1977). ‘Andor’ is a brilliant, gritty adventure rich in politics and maturity, underscored by Luna’s commendable performance as he balances anger, disappointment, and will. Easily at par with ‘The Mandalorian,’ the series can be streamed right here.

6. The Mandalorian (2019-)

‘The Mandalorian,’ the brainchild of Jon Favreau, takes viewers on an epic journey through the Star Wars galaxy, set in the aftermath of the Empire’s fall. The series follows the enigmatic bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), as he navigates the outer reaches of the universe, encountering a host of intriguing characters, including the beloved Grogu, or ‘Baby Yoda.’ This gripping space-western fuses adventure and honor as Djarin’s path intertwines with that of the Mandalorian creed. The show boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with performances by Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, and Gina Carano. You can stream it here.

5. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

This Marvel Studios mini-series is created by Malcolm Spellman and is set around six months after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ We follow Sam Wilson/the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) as they take on a super-soldier-serum-driven terrorist group known as Flag Smashers, comprised of refugees. The U.S. Government, too, assigns its own Captain America, aka John Walker (Wyatt Russell), to deal with the terrorists, handing him Steve Roger’s shield that Wilson hung up, finding himself unworthy. How Sam and Bucky track down the source of the serum used by the Flag Smashers and how John gets involved in the state of affairs are the major plotlines underscored by politics and patriotism. The co-stars include Erin Kellyman, Emily VanCamp, and Daniel Brühl. You can watch ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ here.

4. Moon Knight (2022)

‘Moon Knight,’ a TV miniseries by Jeremy Slater, delves into the complex life of Marc Spector and Steven Grant, two personas residing within a man with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). Their lives become entangled in a mysterious web involving ancient Egyptian gods. Steven Grant’s revelation of being bestowed with the abilities of an Egyptian moon god unravels a profound journey, where newfound powers become a double-edged sword in his tumultuous existence. Leading this enigmatic tale is Oscar Isaac in the titular role, delivering a mesmerizing performance that immerses viewers in the intricacies of DID and the mystical world of Egyptian deities. You can watch this gripping series right here.

3. Punisher (2017-2019)

‘The Punisher,’ created by Steve Lightfoot, offers a stark departure from traditional superhero narratives. Starring Jon Bernthal as the brooding Frank Castle, the plot revolves around a former Marine seeking vengeance against those responsible for his family’s murder. This unapologetically gritty and violent series delves into the darkest corners of vigilantism, exploring themes of trauma, morality, and the psychological toll of unrelenting violence.

The cast, including Deborah Ann Woll and Ben Barnes, delivers haunting performances that bring depth to this morally complex world. With a relentless focus on a tormented antihero and its unflinching portrayal of brutality, The Punisher stands out as a far darker and more introspective take on the superhero genre. You can watch the series here.

2. Daredevil (2015-2018)

‘Daredevil,’ the critically acclaimed TV series based on Marvel Comics, shows the gritty world of Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer who moonlights as the vigilante Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City. Created by Drew Goddard, this Netflix original brings to life the darker, more complex side of the Marvel universe. The series explores Murdock’s journey as he battles crime and corruption, torn between his legal duties and his alter ego’s pursuit of justice.

Charlie Cox brilliantly portrays the titular character, supported by a stellar cast including Vincent D’Onofrio as the menacing Kingpin and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page. With its intense storytelling, intricate character development, and realistic portrayal of violence, ‘Daredevil’ stands out as a mature, psychologically nuanced series, making it compelling and suitable for adult audiences. You may watch the series here.

‘Daredevil: Born Again,’ which premiered in March 2025, is set many years after the events of ‘Daredevil.’ It is part of the MCU Phase 5 and is specifically placed after ‘Agatha All Along.’ It shows Matt Murdock being forced to put on the mask after his best friend, Foggy, is killed. At the same time, Wilson Fisk becomes the new mayor of New York City. You can stream the show here.

1. The Bear (2022-2026)

Created by Christopher Storer, ‘The Bear’ is an Award-winning dark comedy drama series centering on a guy named Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a talented young chef who has just taken over the family sandwich shop after the death of his brother, Mikey. As days pass, we see Carmy slowly understanding how the not-so-perfect kitchen crew is his real family, which includes front-of-house leader Richie, trained young chef Sydney, who was hired by Carmy, Carmy’s investor Uncle Jimmy, and Carmy’s loyal friend Matty, along with Tina, Marcus, and Ebraheim, all of whom are the staff. The show’s dark undertone is in contrast to the humorous presentation, making ‘The Bear’ a rare drama series whose focus on food seems like a manifestation of life itself. The cast includes Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Oliver Platt, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Abby Elliott. ‘The Bear’ can be streamed here.

Read More: Best Movies on Disney Plus For Adults