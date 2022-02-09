The Book of Boba Fett Ending, Explained: Is Cad Bane Dead or Alive?

The season 1 finale of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is an action-filled spectacle that offers its share of fanservice and heart-warming moments. The brewing conflict between the gotra of Boba Fett and the Pyke Syndicate finally becomes an all-out war with the bombing of Garsa Fwip’s sanctuary. Boba faces betrayal from other gotras as they decide to join forces with the Syndicate. However, Boba still has some allies willing to die beside him. Together, they put up a desperate fight against the overwhelming force of the Syndicate. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ season 1 finale. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 Finale Recap

In ‘The Book of Boba Fett’s season 1 finale, titled ‘Chapter 7: In The Name of Honor,’ Cad Bane lets Boba know he is fighting for his enemy. Boba’s initial plan produces a disastrous result for him and his allies, as one thing after another doesn’t go the way they hoped. They learn that Bane has gotten to Cobb Vanth (although he is revealed to be alive in a mid-credits scene) before the people of Freetown can come to their aid. The three other main gotras choose to do the smart thing and side with the Syndicate.

This renders Boba’s people vulnerable right before the attacks begin, and it’s the locals who charge at them and not the Syndicate. It is revealed that Grogu has chosen the Mandalorian over the ways of the Jedi, and they reunite. Boba rides his pet rancor and fights Two Pyke droids with shields. Meanwhile, Fennec Shand pays a visit to the Tatooine headquarters of the Syndicate in Mos Eisley and wipes out the command.

The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 Ending: Is Cad Bane Dead or Alive?

Cad Bane is one of the most infamous and efficient bounty hunters in the galaxy. During the twilight days of the Galactic Republic, he went toe-to-toe with some of the best Jedi Knights — including Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi — and worked for Sith Lord Darth Sidious and crime lord Jabba the Hutt. Bane was employed by the Kaminoan Prime Minister Lama Su after the Galactic Empire came into power. ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ reveals that he now works for the Pyke Syndicate in the early years of the New Republic.

Bane belongs to an alien species known as the Duros. He carries a pair of LL-30 blaster pistols and has electro gauntlets armed with stunners and flamethrowers. The removable breathing tubes he wears help him deal with the Force chokes. But perhaps his most distinctive equipment is his wide-brimmed hat. He is modeled after the gunslingers of the Old West films, especially Lee Van Cleef’s Angel Eyes from ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.’

Bane has a long history with Boba and Jango Fett. Jango briefly trained him in the ways of the bounty hunters. In turn, Bane mentored Boba. Eventually, they seem to develop a bitter enmity, which culminates in the sands of Tatooine. Bane appears early in the season 1 finale to reveal to his former protégé that the Syndicate killed the Tusken tribe that took the latter in. He intends to force Boba to break his composure do something foolish. And he nearly succeeds until Fennec Shand calms Boba down. She promises her partner that he will get his chance. And he does.

After the Syndicate is routed from Mos Espa, Bane appears again. The former mentor and mentee fight. Initially, Bane gains the upper hand. The Duros have a shorter lifespan than that of a human. Given how long Bane has been active, it is safe to say that he is really old by the Duros standard. But evidently, his skill with his pistols is as sharp as ever. Unfortunately for Bane, Boba has acquired a few new skills since their last encounter. Boba uses his gaderffii or gaffi stick in a desperate attempt to save himself from Bane’s pistols. He then proceeds to disarm his enemy. As a last resort, Bane tries to burn Boba with his flamethrowers, but the plan fails. Boba stands over a defeated Bane and then kills him with a single thrust of his gaderffii.

Read More: Is the Sarlacc Dead or Alive in The Book of Boba Fett?