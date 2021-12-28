Where Is The Book of Boba Fett Filmed?

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is a sci-fi series that is a part of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise and a spin-off of the space Western show ‘The Mandalorian.’ It follows the famous bounty hunter Boba Fett, who returns to Tattooine to fill up the power vacuum created by the death of crime lord Jabba the Hutt, along with his accomplice – the assassin Fennec Shand.

The action-adventure drama is primarily set against the sandy expanse of Tattooine, where the duo tries to find their way around the underworld of the galaxy. Naturally, you must be curious to know where are the places that bring the series to life. We’ve got the details right here!

The Book of Boba Fett Filming Locations

According to reports, the series began filming in late 2020 and continued through June 2021. Initially, everyone thought that the show was the third edition of ‘The Mandalorian,’ until creator and showrunner of the Din Djarin-centric drama, Jon Favreau, cleared things up.

In fact, even two weeks into filming, the cast and crew had no idea that they were working on the spin-off and not ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3. Filming was carried out under strict health and safety protocols. Now, let us take you through the places that serve as a production site for the show!

Los Angeles County, California

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is filmed in Los Angeles County, California. With a sci-fi project as big as this, one can only imagine how much thought and effort would have gone into choosing the right backdrops. And with sophisticated technology, it seems that anything is possible. Sources revealed that the show is filmed in the same studios of the region where the first two rounds of the parent series are filmed. Hence, we believe that the Boba Fett-fronted show is also filmed in El Segundo and MBS Media Campus.

Located on 1600 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, MBS Media Campus is a movie studio in southwestern Los Angeles County. With about 15 stages and well-equipped production office space, the facility provides a one-stop solution for film and television production. In addition, ‘The Mandalorian’ is filmed on an exterior set in a studio in El Segundo, which may be another filming location for ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’ El Segundo is a city on Santa Monica Bay in Los Angeles County. It is known to be home to the Los Angeles Air Force Base, Los Angeles Times, and a number of Fortune 500 companies.

The production team uses the StageCraft video wall volume to create the elaborate fictional world onscreen. This technology enables the actors to perform in a studio setting while keeping the surroundings as realistic and interactive as possible. For this, they rely on projections of the locations instead of green screens. During filming, the crew had to wear masks and face shields whenever they were around the actors. Moreover, rapid tests for COVID-19 were carried out every three days, whereas regular tests were done on a weekly basis.

