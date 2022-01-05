The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is a sequel series to ‘The Mandalorian’ and, like that show, is set after the original trilogy but before the sequel trilogy. It follows the eponymous character as he makes the transition from a notorious bounty hunter to the Daimyo of Tatooine’s criminal world.

In episode 2, titled ‘Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine,’ Boba (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec (Ming-Na Wen) interrogate their prisoner and later pay a visit to the Mos Espa’s enigmatic Ithorian mayor Mok Shaiz. In the past, Boba immerses into the Tusken tribe and takes on the Pyke Syndicate. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Recap

It seems that the prolonged exposure to the dunes has left its mark on Boba Fett. The legendary former bounty hunter seems to require regular sessions in the bacta tank. After Fennec presents the remaining assassin in front of Boba, 8D8 reveals that he belongs to the Order of the Night Wind, an elite and expensive group of mercenaries for hire. The assassin doesn’t fear death, but the idea of being in the same cell as a rancor seems to terrify him, and he claims that Shaiz has sent him.

However, when Boba and Fennec go to confront the mayor, the latter immediately orders the assassin’s death, claiming that the members of the Order of the Night Wind aren’t allowed to operate outside of the Hutt space. He asserts that he has nothing to do with the assassination attempt on Boba and tells him to go to Garsa’s Sanctuary to find out the truth.

It is then revealed that Jabba the Hutt’s cousins, the Twins, seek to establish their own control on Tatooine. They have a Wookiee gladiator with them to deal with Boba. This is most likely Black Krrsantan, who has prominently appeared in Doctor Aphra and Darth Vader comics. Although the sister among the Hutt twins wants to kill Boba then and there, the brother declares that bloodshed is bad for business. They leave, but not before issuing a warning for Boba. Once more back in the bacta pod, Boba dreams about his past. This time it focuses on how he was accepted in the Tusken tribe.

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Ending: What Is the Significance of Boba’s Vision?

While living among the Tusken Raiders or Sand People, Boba learns their way of life and how to fight with their staves, the “Gaderffii.” One day, he witnesses the Tuskens being fired upon from a train. Several members of the tribe die, and Boba decides to do something about it. He forcefully takes several speeder bikes and teaches the Tuskens how to ride them. With their help, he stops the train and compels the Pykes, who were running the train, to make a deal with the Tuskens.

That evening, the Tusken chief offers him a gift. He seems to blow Spice on Boba’s face and gets a tiny lizard to crawl into the former bounty hunter’s brain. Boba starts to have a vivid vision, in which he walks to a tree surrounded by an ocean. This is perhaps a reference to Tatooine’s past when it was still an ocean planet. He also sees Planet Kamino, his father’s helmet right after Mace Windu decapitated Jango, and his struggles inside the Sarlacc’s stomach. As the vision begins to overwhelm him, he breaks off one of the branches of the tree.

The following day when he returns, he is offered new clothes and shown how to make his own Gaderffii out of the wood he brought back. It seems like that this is a rite of passage for the Tusken people. As the episode ends, Boba dances with them around the fire, having been accepted as one of them.

Who Are the Pykes?

The aliens in the train are the Pykes. They are a sentient humanoid alien race that hails from the planet Oba Diah. Distinguished by their large heads and notably mismatched faces, the Pykes play an important role in the ‘Star Wars’ universe. A group of Pykes runs the Pyke Syndicate, which brings the narcotic substance known as Spice from the mines of planet Kessel and supplies it across the galaxy. Upon recognizing them for who they are, Boba immediately realizes what cargo they are carrying.

Spice is one of the most sought-after substances in the galaxy, and the Syndicate was trying to eradicate any possible threat to their cargo as they traveled through the desert. That’s why they attacked the Tuskens. Boba forces the Syndicate to make a deal with the Tuskens. From now on, the Tuskens will receive payment whenever the Syndicate uses their corner of the desert to travel.

