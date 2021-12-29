Who Is Madam Garsa in The Book of Boba Fett? What Is the Sanctuary?

While Disney’s efforts to continue the ‘Star Wars’ saga on the big screen have produced mixed results, ‘The Mandalorian,’ their inaugural web show belonging to the same I.P., has been a stellar success. As a result, several spin-off web shows were greenlit, and ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is the first to arrive on screen.

Given the premise, the show might be prominently, or even exclusively, set on Tatooine, the desert planet which has been an integral part of the ‘Star Wars’ mythos. Like ‘The Mandalorian,’ the series introduces several new characters to the franchise. This includes Madam Garsa Fwip, the female Twi’lek who runs the establishment called the Sanctuary. Here is what you need to know about her. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who Is Madam Garsa Fwip in The Book of Boba Fett?

In ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ Madam Garsa Fwip makes her first appearance in the pilot episode, titled ‘Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land.’ American actress Jennifer Beals portrays her. After killing Bib Fortuna and taking over the criminal empire that once belonged to Jabba the Hutt, Boba (Temuera Morrison) seems to spend his initial days as the new Daimyo consolidating his power.

Unlike his previous employer Jabba (and other members of the Hutt clan), Boba intends to rule with respect and not fear. But Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), pragmatic as always, points out to him that fear is a safer bet in difficult times. The transitional period in the galactic underworld brought in by Boba’s sudden ascension definitely qualifies as one of those difficult times that Fennec mentions.

Boba also does away with certain extravagant things that the Hutts did to demonstrate their power and influence to the people of Mos Espa. Jabba and others of the Hutt clan traveled on litters, while Boba prefers walking. This is why when he first arrives, Madam Garsa doesn’t recognize who he is. After Boba and Fennec enter the establishment, two attendants approach them and ask whether they want their helmets to be cleaned while waiting for Garsa. While Fennec initially refuses, Boba jokingly reminds her of her own words from earlier: things will go a lot smoother if they accept the ways of the residents of Mos Espa.

The first meeting between Garsa and Boba seems to end quite amicably. The Twi’lek learns about Boba’s ascension and offers her congratulations. It appears that Garsa used to be one of Jabba’s vassals. Before they leave, Boba and Fennec get their helmet back. They discover that the attendants have deposited Boba’s share of the profit from the establishment inside his helmet.

What Is the Sanctuary?

The Sanctuary is a business in Mos Espa run by Madam Garsa Fwip and now owned by Boba. It seems like quite a successful establishment. The Sanctuary is mostly a cantina, but people can be seen gambling there. It will probably prove to be the biggest source of Boba’s income as he seeks to establish his control over the galactic underworld. Garsa is bound to play an important role in the series. If she becomes an ally that Boba can trust, then with her and Fennec’s help, he will probably be able to deal with most challenges.

