When and How Did Jabba the Hutt Die? How Old Was He?

Jabba the Hutt is the more well-known nickname of the notorious Tatooine-based crime lord Jabba Desilijic Tiure. At the height of his influence and power, this gangster controlled the hyperplanes routes of the Outer Rim of the galaxy, which made him and other members of the Hutt clan incredibly wealthy. When the Clone Wars was taking place between the Galactic Republic and the Confederacy of Independent Systems, both parties sought to keep Jabba happy to gain access to the hyperplanes. Even after the rise of the Galactic Empire, Jabba’s criminal organization wasn’t threatened. Emperor Darth Sidious made a deal with Jabba through Darth Vader, which garnered him raw materials for his military.

In turn, the empire ignored the Hutt clan while taking down the criminal enterprises in the Outer Rim. With their competitors gone, the Hutt clan became even more powerful. However, it all came crashing down for Jabba when he drew the interest of Jedi Luke Skywalker and his friends. He was killed, and the Hutt clan’s control over Tatooine and the rest of the Outer Rim was greatly diminished. If you are wondering when and how this brutal crime lord died, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

When and How Did Jabba the Hutt Die?

Jabba’s criminal activities included smuggling, assassination, slave trading, piracy, and glitterstim spice business. After Han Solo killed Tobias Beckett in 10 BBY, the former became a smuggler for Jabba. In time, Solo established himself as the best smuggler working for the crime lord. However, after Solo was forced to jettison Jabba’s cargo as people affiliated with the empire had boarded his ship, he earned the displeasure of his former employer.

After Han Solo was frozen in carbonite, Darth Vader handed him to Boba Fett so the latter could take him to Jabba. When Boba arrived in Tatooine, the crime lord paid him the large bounty he had declared on Solo’s head. The carbonite casing of Han Solo was placed in Jabba’s court. Jabba even considered it his favorite decorative piece. Ultimately, Solo’s friends came to his rescue.

Leia Organa tried to free him from Jabba’s clutches by disguising herself as a bounty hunter named Boushh but was captured herself and turned into the crime lord’s slave girl. He made her wear a dancer’s outfit and chained her to his throne. When Luke came to get the others out, he caused the death of Jabba’s pet rancor, Pateesa. As a result, an infuriated Jabba decided to execute Luke, Solo, Leia, and Chewbacca by feeding them to his Sarlacc.

Jabba and his lackeys took the heroes to the Great Pit of Carkoon in the Dune Sea, where he told Luke and the others to beg for mercy. They refused, and Luke warned Jabba that he would kill him if he didn’t free him and his friends. Jabba scoffed at the idea but soon discovered that the astromech droid R2-D2 had secretly brought Luke’s lightsaber. As a fight broke out between Jabba’s underlings, Luke, and the others, Leia killed the crime lord by choking him with the very chain he was using to keep her captive.

How Old Was Jabba the Hutt at the Time of His Death?

Jabba was born in 600 BBY and died in 4 ABY in Tatooine. BBY denotes Before the Battle of Yavin, whereas ABY is the acronym of After the Battle of Yavin. The Battle of Yavin took place during the Galactic Civil War. It is important in the history of the galaxy because it marked the destruction of the first Death Star and Luke’s emergence as a Jedi Knight. The Battle of Yavin serves as the epoch of the most recent of the Galactic Standard Calenders. It corresponds to the Coruscant solar cycle. This means that Jabba was a little over 600 years old at the time of his death, according to the most recent Galactic Standard Calendar.

