Agents of Mystery Cast: Where Are They Now?

In Netflix’s ‘Agents of Mystery’, participants tackle a series of imaginative, high-stakes scenarios, ranging from solving elaborate puzzles and escaping tricky rooms to navigating simulated crime scenes and uncovering secret missions. Despite the tension, the show’s appeal comes from the contestants’ personalities. Their humor, banter, and playful antics often lighten the intensity of the situation they are in. This mix of thrilling situations and comic timing turns it into a perfect lazy-watch series and has made it immensely popular.

Lee Yong-jin is a Celebrated Comedian With Several Hosting Credits

Lee Yong-jin has built a career in South Korea’s entertainment industry as a comedian, host, and occasional singer. Since debuting in 2003, he has become a familiar face through sketch comedy and variety programming, most notably as a long-standing performer on ‘Comedy Big League.’ Alongside this, he has appeared in dramas such as ‘Reply 1994’ in 2013 and ‘Kkondae Intern’ in 2020. He has also taken on hosting roles across entertainment and music formats, including the Melon Music Awards in 2021. His contributions to variety entertainment have earned him honors at the SBS Entertainment Awards and the prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards, where he won Best Male Variety Performer in 2022.

Over time, he has managed his entrepreneurial ventures as well, like his restaurant in Sokcho named 960. In recent years, Yong-jin has remained highly active. It has been confirmed that he will appear on spin-offs of ‘Amazing Saturday’, which is called ‘Amazing Thursday.’ Off-screen, he married in April 2019, but has made it clear that his wife prefers privacy. They had been dating for about seven years before tying the knot. Later that year, they welcomed their son, Lee Yoon-jae. He is a doting father and husband and makes sure to be present for his family in all the ways that matter.

John Park is a Celebrated Singer and Songwriter

John Andrew Park first stepped into the spotlight in 2010 when he emerged as a semifinalist on ‘American Idol,’ season 9. Later that year, he officially launched his journey as a soloist with the release of “I’m Your Man” under Music Farm Entertainment. He is still signed to the record label today. His early momentum continued when his mini-album “Knock” climbed the charts and established him as a promising R&B voice. It performed strongly on the charts and earned him Best New Male Artist nominations at MAMA, along with recognition at the Gaon Awards. Over time, Park became known for his tone and style through songs like “Falling” and “Thought of You.”

Over the years, he released several emotive tracks, such as “Falling” in 2012 and “Thought of You” in 2016, the latter receiving a Golden Disc nomination. His 2025 album “PSST!” became a defining milestone and won Best Pop Album at the Korean Music Awards. Alongside music, Park has become a regular presence on television. He appears on ‘King of Mask Singer’, ‘4 Wheeled Restaurant’, ‘The Da Vinci Note’, and ‘Love After Divorce.’ He married in June 2022, welcomed a daughter in September 2023, and is very happy with where he is in life.

Lee Eun-ji Has Built a Commanding Presence as a Comedian and Entertainer Today

Notably, Lee Eun-ji is the only original cast member from season one who did not return for its second season. She started her journey in entertainment in 2014 through tvN’s sketch program ‘Comedy Big League’ after initially training as a dance sports athlete in her youth. Her visibility surged in 2021 when she signed with Cube Entertainment, a move that coincided with her growing presence across digital platforms and broadcast media. By 2023, she was widely regarded as one of Korea’s most in-demand variety personalities, bolstered by her Baeksang Arts Award win for Best Female Variety Performer for Earth Arcade.

Across the years, she built a diverse portfolio through shows such as ‘War of the Roses’ in 2022, ‘SNL Korea Reboot’ the same year, and hosting roles like ‘The Wedding War’ in 2023 and ‘Subscription King’ in 2024. Her influence extends beyond television, and she became Incheon’s city ambassador in 2023 and later represented Incheon International Airport Customs in 2024. In 2025, she fronted the Z-Foundation’s Run for the Moon campaign as its ambassador while continuing screen appearances in ‘Better Late than Single’ and ‘Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.’ However, above all, she considers herself to be a comedian and has built a standout digital profile for herself on Instagram and YouTube as well.

Lee Hye-ri is Widely Loved and Accepted as an Actress

Long before she became a familiar face in Korean dramas, Lee Hye-ri had already captured the public’s attention as the youngest member of the K-pop group Girl’s Day. She debuted in 2010 under Dream T Entertainment as the group’s maknae and main dancer, and helped shape the act’s identity through popular releases like “Something.” Her bright and relatable persona found a wider audience in 2014 when her appearance on the military-themed variety show ‘Real Men’ earned her the affectionate title of the Nation’s Little Sister. Her defining career shift arrived in 2015 with her portrayal of Sung Deok-sun in ‘Reply 1988,’ which established her as a leading actress.

The drama’s immense popularity translated into critical acclaim, including a Best Actress honor at the Baeksang Arts Awards. Subsequent projects such as ‘My Roommate Is a Gumiho’ in 2021, ‘May I Help You?’ in 2022, and ‘Friendly Rivalry’ in 2025 demonstrated her range across genres. Beyond acting, Hyeri has made a variety of appearances, like ‘Amazing Saturday’ from 2018 to 2020. In 2019, she expanded into digital content with a personal YouTube channel featuring vlogs and mukbangs, while continuing to appear in projects such as ‘Hyell’s Club,’ which she hosts even today. It was reported that she dated actor Ryu Jun-yeol from 2017 until their confirmed separation in November 2024, and now she prefers to keep her private life largely out of public view.

Kim Do-hoon is Gaining Momentum as an Acclaimed Actor

Before gaining mainstream attention, Kim Do-hoon had already been building his résumé through supporting roles across film and television. Early appearances in projects like ‘Gate’ and ‘The Faceless Boss’ films, along with drama roles in ‘My Absolute Boyfriend’ and ‘Doctor John,’ helped him establish a foundation as a promising young performer. A graduate of Kaywon Arts High School, he later pursued formal training in acting at Chung-Ang University’s Department of Theater and Film. His true breakout arrived in 2021 with his role in ‘Dark Hole,’ which positioned him as a rising talent to watch.

The momentum carried into 2022 with ‘Today’s Webtoon,’ and it earned him the Best New Actor honor at the Korea Drama Awards. By 2023, his profile rose through the global success of ‘Moving,’ alongside his performance in ‘The Escape of the Seven,’ which brought him further recognition at the SBS Drama Awards. In recent years, he has continued expanding his range with roles in ‘Your Honor,’ ‘Love Scout,’ and ‘Dear X’ in 2025, and has many other projects lined up for the future as well.

Karina is Globally Loved as a 4th Gen K-Pop Star

Few fourth-generation idols embody versatility quite like Karina (born Yu Ji-min), who has evolved from a promising trainee into one of K-pop’s defining contemporary figures. She entered SM Entertainment’s system in 2016 after gaining early online attention and trained for four years before debuting as the leader of aespa in November 2020 with the single “Black Mamba”. Even before stepping onto the official stage, she had begun making industry impressions through an appearance in Taemin’s “Want” music video in 2019 and brand campaigns alongside EXO’s Kai. As aespa surged forward with landmark releases like “Next Level”, “Savage,” “My World,” and “Armageddon,” Karina showed her talent as a central creative force.

It became especially visible during the Synk: Parallel Line era, where her solo track “Up” secured a top-ten position on the Circle Digital Chart in 2024 and earned her first solo music show win on Show! Music Core. Beyond group singing, she has explored hosting and soundtrack work. By 2025, she broadened her musical reach through a featured appearance on Jannabi’s single “May the Tenderness Be with You!”, while continuing global engagements through touring and high-profile stages such as Tokyo Dome events. In recent years, Karina has also leaned into creative participation. She contributes to songwriting and performance direction while expanding brand partnerships and philanthropic efforts.

Gabee is Building an Impressive Profile as a Choreographer

Gabee, whose original name is Shin Ji-won, is a graduate of Hanlim Arts High School, where she studied alongside future industry names like P.O. and Song Min-ho. She first tested her ambitions through ‘K-Pop Star’ auditions and reached the top fifty. Her breakthrough arrived in 2021 when she led dance crew La Chica to the finals on ‘Street Woman Fighter,’ where her razor-sharp choreography earned her the moniker of Queen Gabee. The momentum that followed saw her expand rapidly behind the scenes. She has created choreography for major K-pop acts, including TWICE, BoA, aespa, ITZY, and EXO, while shaping her identity as both a performer and a creative director.

By 2023, she returned to the franchise through ‘Street Woman Fighter 2.’ The following year, she stepped into judging duties on ‘A2K’ and began taking on hosting opportunities, alongside developing her entrepreneurial venture, My Lashes. In 2025, her industry relevance was reinforced through choreography work for Park Jin-young’s music and participation in ‘Street Woman Fighter All-Stars.’ Gabee remains unmarried and is private about relationships, though she has playfully shared her ideal type in interviews. Now based independently in Seoul, she manages her creative projects and digital content with her signature bold, sociable personality.

