AHS 13: Is the Apollyon a Real Place in New York?

FX’s ‘American Horror Story’ returns for a thirteenth season, titled ‘13,’ to present another haunting, twisted tale that takes its characters to unexpected places. It follows the story of a hospice care worker named Ben who has a fear of the number 13. After surviving a devastating tragedy, he receives a new job at a posh building called the Apollyon. His client is an old, wealthy man who needs constant care. However, some things about him and his other caretaker, Constance, seem a bit off to Ben, and soon enough, he discovers that both of them, including the building itself, hold a lot of secrets. Over the course of the season, more shocking revelations come to light, and the Apollyon becomes a haunting character unto itself. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Apollyon Borrows the Facade of a Real NYC Building

The Apollyon is a fictional location in the thirteenth season of ‘American Horror Story.’ However, this apartment building, teeming with supernatural activity, is modeled on a real, iconic building in NYC: the Ansonia. Located at 2109 Broadway in New York, this historic building was built at the turn of the 20th century and was originally designed as a residential hotel. Designed by Paul Emile Duboy, it has an ornate facade and beautiful interiors, establishing it as one of the more sought-after locations in the city. While the Apollyon has 13 floors, the Ansonia is a 17-story building frequented by famous artists, athletes, and other notable, wealthy people.

Its beauty has attracted several filmmakers over the years. It has been used in various movies and TV shows like ‘666 Park Avenue,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Uptown Girls,’ ‘Three Days of the Condor,’ and ‘Perfect Stranger,’ among others. In ‘AHS:13,’ it is transformed into a mysterious place that is literally connected to the gates of hell. With the enigmatic and somewhat scary Mr. Nas living on the 13th-floor penthouse and ghosts and whatnot showing up at Constance’s soirees, the building is rife with supernatural entities. The real-life Ansonia is also reported to have had its own hauntings. Over the years, several people have claimed to have encountered the preternatural in or around the building.

From the elevator to the basement, the building has been claimed to have ghostly figures lurking in the shadows. One woman claims she woke up one night to a ghost-like figure lingering by her bed, while another claims they saw a ghost in period clothes. An employee claimed that “the lights dim sometimes like they have a mind of their own.” While a manager of a store inside the building claimed that “people see dark shadows, and we always hear noises. It’s like a humming, but not a humming from pipes. It’s a weird, creepy hum.” Despite the stories and theories, the true existence of the supernatural in The Ansonia remains a mystery. However, ‘American Horror Story’ uses this information to its advantage, painting a picture of a gothic place full of spine-tingling mysteries.

Read More: Where Was American Horror Story: 13 Filmed?