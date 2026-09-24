Where Was American Horror Story: 13 Filmed?

From the minds of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, FX’s ‘American Horror Story: 13’ is the 13th installment of the popular horror anthology series, which centers on a new murder house called the Apollyon, where new and familiar characters find themselves in a series of nightmarish troubles. The season begins with Ben DeSoto providing hospice care for a mysterious client in the eerie penthouse after going through a near-death experience. The horror unfolds in the fictional apartment building called the Apollyon, which serves as an additional character, hiding sinister secrets within its walls.

American Horror Story: 13 Filming Locations

‘American Horror Story: 13’ was filmed in New York and New Jersey, particularly in New York City and Jersey City. According to reports, principal photography for the 13th installment of the anthology series got underway in early April 2026 under the working title ‘P3NTHOUSE’ and wrapped up after nearly four months in late July of the same year. After the conclusion of the shoot, the head tailor, Edwin Schiff, expressed his gratitude of being a part of the project.

He said, “Thank you to our fearless leaders @catherinecrabtree and @eyrichlou for having me. It was an honor and a pleasure to be tapped for this project. Thank you to my full time tailoring team: @ekrzy (my second in command and total badass) @beccachapin and Karina Meijs. You made some beautiful pieces and I am excited for the world to see your work. Thank you for putting up with my shenanigans. Thank you to the countless additional tailors who continuously rocked it out (sometimes 10 tailors at a time). I was honored to have each and every one of you. Thank you to the whole costume department for being a joy to work with all day, every day, early mornings, late nights and weekends.”

New York City, New York

A majority of ‘American Horror Story: 13’ was reportedly lensed in bustling New York City, with its hustle and bustle adding to the narrative’s horrors. During the production process in May 2026, the filming unit took over the John Jay College of Criminal Justice at 524 West 59th Street and transformed it into a film set for pivotal airport sequences. To be specific, they set up camp at multiple spots across the campus, including Hound Square and Cyber Lounge North, which they redressed as a terminal for the 13th season of the horror show.

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of the Emma Roberts starrer also made the most of the streets and alleys in the SoHo neighborhood, including the intersection of Mercer Street and Howard Street. Moreover, the Riverside Church at 490 Riverside Drive in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of the Manhattan borough is featured in a few scenes. Several exterior portions were also likely recorded on Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue. In the establishing or aerial shots, you are likely to spot many local landmarks and buildings in the backdrop, such as the Statue of Liberty, the United Nations Headquarters, Times Square, Central Park, the Verrazzano–Narrows Bridge, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the Empire State Building.

Jersey City, New Jersey

Additional portions for ‘American Horror Story: 13’ were shot in Jersey City, the county seat of New Jersey’s Hudson County. From what we can tell, the cast and crew members seemingly shot certain important scenes in different streets and neighborhoods across the city. Apart from the horror anthology series, Jersey City has served as a prominent production location for numerous movies and TV shows, such as ‘Smile,’ ‘You Should Have Left,’ ‘Amityville II: The Possession,’ ‘The Toxic Avenger,’ ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,’ and ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter.’

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