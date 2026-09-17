Where Was Monster The Lizzie Borden Story Filmed? All Shooting Locations

From the mind of Ian Brennan, Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ is the fourth season of the biographical anthology series ‘Monster‘ that revolves around the alleged crimes of a suspected murderer named Lizzie Borden. Set in the late 19th century in Massachusetts, the narrative follows Lizzie, who finds herself in the middle of a double homicide investigation involving her father, Andrew, and stepmother, Abby. After they are found bludgeoned to death with an axe in the family home in Fall River, Lizzie emerges as the prime suspect. Although the suspect is tried for the two killings, she is ultimately acquitted of the crimes that took over the entire nation. Starring Ella Beatty, Vicky Krieps, Charlie Hunnam, Sarah Paulson, Jessica Barden, and Rebecca Hall, the crime psychological thriller series takes viewers back to the Victorian era through its visuals and the characters’ costumes.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story Filming Locations

‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ was filmed in California and Italy, particularly in Los Angeles and Rome. As per reports, principal photography for the fourth season of the anthology series got underway in September 2025 and continued for about six months before concluding in March of the same year. The Assistant Costume Supervisor, Giacomo Treviglio, expressed his gratitude for being a part of the project. He stated, “I’m incredibly grateful to have had the chance to work alongside an amazing team and so many incredibly talented people from the costume department who brought this story to life.”

Los Angeles, California

Although ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ is set in the late 1800s in Massachusetts, the production team utilized the vast and versatile landscape of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas to bring the narrative to life. They set up camp in various streets and neighborhoods, which they transformed to resemble Massachusetts in the late 19th century. It is likely that one of the many film studios situated in and around LA, such as FilmStudioLA, Raleigh Studios Hollywood, Sunset Las Palmas Studios, Paramount Pictures Studio, and more, also served as a prominent production location for the Ella Beatty starrer. The City of Angels has also hosted the production of many other notable projects over the years, including ‘The Little Things,’ ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Seven,’ ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Dexter,’ ‘True Detective,’ and ‘The Mentalist.’

Rome, Italy

For a few weeks in January and February 2026, the filming unit of ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ traveled to Rome, the capital city of Italy. From what we can tell, the cast and crew members seemingly took over quite a few castles located throughout the Rome area to tape several pivotal sequences for the fourth season of the anthology series. Given the presence of historical and culturally rich buildings and spots in Rome, it served as a stand-in for 19th-century Massachusetts. Apart from the Ian Brennan creation, the Eternal City features in multiple movies and TV shows, such as ‘Gangs of New York,’ ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley,’ ‘The Equalizer 3,’ ‘The Best Offer,’ ‘Trust,’ and ‘Ripley.’

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