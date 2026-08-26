12 Shows Like True Detective on Netflix Right Now

Created by Nic Pizzolatto, HBO’s ‘True Detective’ is an anthology crime drama series in which each season tells a separate story that centers on investigations, crime, and the psychological darkness surrounding them. The first season follows Louisiana detectives Martin Hart (Woody Harrelson) and Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey), whose hunt for a ritualistic serial killer stretches across 17 years. When they are asked to revisit the case, their investigation forces them to confront the past and question whether they ever truly solved it. The second season shifts to California, where Detective Raymond Velcoro (Colin Farrell), two other detectives, and a businessman investigate crimes connected to the murder of a politician.

The third one is the tale of Arkansas cops, including detective Wayne Hays (Mahershala Ali), solving the disappearance of two children across three different time periods. The fourth entry moves to Alaska, where Chief Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) attempt to uncover what happened to eight men who mysteriously vanished from a research station. In each story, the stakes get deadlier for the investigators as deception and secrets threaten them. These shows on Netflix, similar to ‘True Detective,’ explore crime, motives, obsession, mysteries, conflicted characters, troubled cops, puzzling criminals, and more.

12. The Breakthrough (2025)

‘The Breakthrough’ tells the story of police officer John Sundin (Peter Eggers), who refuses to let an unsolved double murder case in Linköping remain so forever. After years of dead ends, he secures approval for an unconventional approach and brings in genealogist Per Skogkvist (Mattias Nordkvist) to the investigation. Using DNA evidence and family histories, Per searches for connections that traditional police work could not uncover, while John continues pursuing the case that has consumed him for years. Their unlikely partnership gives the investigation a new direction as they attempt to identify the person responsible for the killings.

Directed by Lisa Siwe, the Swedish crime drama series is based on the book ‘The Breakthrough: How the Genealogist Solved the Double Murder in Linköping’ by Anna Bodin and Peter Sjölund. ‘The Breakthrough’ and ‘True Detective’ feature investigators who look beyond conventional approaches to uncover hidden connections, while the cases become deeply personal and challenging in unexpected ways. Watch it here.

11. The Following (2013-2015)

‘The Following’ is a Kevin Williamson creation that centers on former FBI agent Ryan Hardy (Kevin Bacon), who is pulled back into the hunt when Joe Carroll (James Purefoy), the serial killer he once captured, escapes prison. The danger is far greater than a single fugitive, as Carroll has spent years building a network of devoted followers who are willing to kill on his command. While Hardy tracks down the escaped murderer, he discovers that Carroll’s influence reaches far beyond the prison walls, with his disciples working together to carry out his plans and target those standing in their way.

The investigation becomes a race to dismantle Carroll’s growing cult before more people are drawn into his violent cause. Along the lines of ‘True Detective,’ the story sheds light on the proliferating effects of criminal thought and the dangers it poses to society. The show also shows that identifying a criminal is only a small part of the larger picture, as threats emerge unannounced and the stakes grow deadlier. The crime thriller series is available on Netflix.

10. The Åre Murders (2025-)

‘The Åre Murders’ chronicles the trials and tribulations of Hanna Ahlander (Carla Sehn), a suspended Stockholm detective who heads to the remote ski resort of Åre hoping to escape her professional and personal problems. Her retreat is cut short when a teenage girl disappears, pulling Hanna back into police work despite being off duty. She joins forces with local officer Daniel Lindskog (Kardo Razzazi), whose understaffed station and personal struggles make the investigation even more difficult. As the search moves beyond the obvious leads, Hanna and Daniel are forced to put aside their differences and work out whom they can trust.

Their pursuit of the missing girl gradually uncovers a more complicated mystery, turning Hanna’s attempt to enjoy a quiet getaway into a dangerous investigation where every discovery raises more questions. Directed by Joakim Eliasson and Alain Darborg, the Swedish crime drama series is based on Viveca Sten’s novels ‘Hidden in Snow’ and ‘Hidden in the Shadows.’ Both ‘The Åre Murders’ and ‘True Detective’ are puzzling narratives in which the truth is seldom straightforward and is obscured by unreliable testimony, conflicting accounts, and hidden motives that haunt the investigators. The show can be found here.

9. Detective Forst (2024-)

In ‘Detective Forst’ or ‘Forst,’ Wiktor Forst (Borys Szyc) is a rebellious Polish detective whose unconventional methods repeatedly put him at odds with his superiors. When a series of gruesome murders strikes the mountain resort of Zakopane, he becomes fixated on the killer, who leaves victims with a gold coin in their mouths. Forst’s refusal to follow procedure eventually costs him his position, but it does not stop his pursuit. Instead, he joins forces with journalist Olga Szrebska (Zuzanna Saporznikow) and continues the investigation outside official channels.

Together, they follow the killer’s trail through the isolated Tatra Mountains, where the stark landscape becomes the backdrop for an increasingly disturbing mystery. Based on Remigiusz Mróz’s ‘Forst’ novels, the Polish crime drama series is a story where the methods of the detective are as unpredictable as the killer he is pursuing, similar to ‘True Detective.’ The two shows also feature officers who refuse to adhere to conventional procedures, putting them in difficult situations. Directed by Daniel Jaroszek and Leszek Dawid, the show is accessible on Netflix.

8. Marcella (2016-2021)

‘Marcella’ revolves around former Metropolitan Police detective Marcella Backland (Anna Friel), who returns to homicide work after her marriage collapses. A case of hers takes an unexpected turn when evidence begins linking a new murder to several unsolved killings from years earlier. Convinced that a serial killer may have resurfaced, Marcella throws herself into the investigation, searching for the connection between the victims before another attack occurs. The deeper she digs, the more complicated the pattern becomes, forcing her to revisit the past and face all the twists that await.

When Marcella tries to piece together the facts of the case, she finds herself challenged in unlikely ways. ‘Marcella’ connects with ‘True Detective’ through its idea of a present-day investigation reopening questions surrounding the past. The two shows also feature dark and psychologically tense atmospheres, where personal struggles and psychological burdens are often inseparable from the investigators’ professional lives. Hans Rosenfeldt and Nicola Larder are the creative team behind this British-Nordic noir series, which is streaming here.

7. Blood Sacrifice (2026-)

Creator George Kay’s ‘Blood Sacrifice’ follows Detective Thomas Berg (Jakob Oftebro) when a string of murders targeting Stockholm police officers turns into a race against an unknown killer. The case begins with two officers disappearing after responding to a home invasion, only for their bodies to be discovered the next day. When more cops become victims, Thomas realizes the killings are part of a deliberate pattern and faces mounting pressure to stop whoever is behind them. With the investigation becoming increasingly personal, he seeks help from his estranged father, Alfred Berg (Peter Andersson), a retired detective.

Despite their difficult history, the two join forces to uncover why cops are being targeted and prevent further killings. Much like ‘True Detective,’ the show includes an investigation built around a highly unusual pattern of victims, while also depicting how investigations can expose the personal wounds and unresolved histories of the detectives pursuing them. The Swedish crime thriller series can be enjoyed on Netflix.

6. Broadchurch (2013-2017)

In ‘Broadchurch,’ Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) investigate the murder of 11-year-old Danny Latimer in the seemingly peaceful seaside town of Broadchurch. Danny’s death sends shockwaves through the community, drawing intense media attention and turning neighbors and friends into potential suspects. Hardy, an outsider brought in to lead the case, must work alongside Ellie, who expected to receive the position herself, creating tension between the detectives from the beginning. As the investigation progresses, the search for Danny’s killer exposes secrets within the town, while the victim’s grieving family struggles under relentless public scrutiny.

When the case eventually reaches court, the trial threatens to reveal even more damaging truths that could have dangerous consequences. ‘Broadchurch’ strongly connects with ‘True Detective’ through the way one disturbing murder becomes a doorway into a much larger web of secrets. Contrasting personalities and professional circumstances create tension within the investigations in both shows, driving them towards shocking answers. Chris Chibnall serves as the creator of this British crime drama series, which is streaming here.

5. The Chestnut Man (2021-)

‘The Chestnut Man’ or ‘Kastanjemanden’ depicts the actions of a serial killer whose crimes are marked by a chilling ritual whereby each victim is left with a small chestnut figure at the scene. While the murders continue, the recurring symbol becomes the thread that investigators Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) and Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard) must follow. Their search becomes even more urgent when the disappearance of a politician’s child complicates the investigation, suggesting that the crimes may be connected in ways they have yet to understand. Thulin and Hess begin piecing together the evidence, trying to decode the killer’s pattern and anticipate the next move before another victim is claimed. The deeper they go, the more disturbing the investigation becomes, forcing them to confront an elusive offender who appears to have a larger purpose behind the killings.

Dorte Warnøe Hagh, David Sandreuter, and Mikkel Serup step in as the creative team behind this Danish crime thriller series, which is based on Søren Sveistrup’s eponymous book. Both ‘The Chestnut Man’ and ‘True Detective’ emphasize the psychological challenge of pursuing offenders who remain several steps ahead of the cops. The shows also explore gruesome patterns, sinister motives, and unlikely revelations. You may watch it on Netflix.

4. The Sinner (2017-2021)

‘The Sinner’ is the tale of Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman), an investigator less interested in simply identifying a culprit and fixated on understanding what drives someone to commit a terrible act. Each season places him at the center of a different disturbing case, beginning with Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel), whose sudden act of violence leaves Ambrose searching for an explanation buried beneath her past. His later investigations take him into cases involving a child accused of poisoning a couple, a fatal car crash concealing darker circumstances, and a tragedy surrounding a powerful family in Maine.

As Ambrose digs deeper into each mystery, he becomes increasingly entangled with the people involved. At the same time, his own troubled history shapes his methods and his relentless need to understand the truth. With Derek Simonds lending his creative vision, the anthology crime drama series, similar to ‘True Detective,’ focuses on the psychology of crime and the relentless efforts of law enforcement officials who risk everything to get to the truth. The narratives also feature darker and haunting visual aesthetics that add to the tension and unpredictability. It can be found here.

3. Dark Winds (2022-)

Graham Roland lends his creative voice to ‘Dark Winds,’ which deals with Navajo police lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) when a seemingly routine investigation into a double murder begins exposing deeper connections within his community. Working alongside his new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), Leaphorn finds himself confronting clues that challenge not only the case but also his understanding of the people and beliefs surrounding him. Chee brings his own history and unresolved grievances to the investigation, creating tension between the two men as they pursue the truth.

Set in the 1970s Southwest, the case gradually forces both officers to confront painful parts of their past while navigating a world where crime, spirituality, and personal trauma overlap. Akin to ‘True Detective,’ the narrative examines how detectives become consumed by a complex and unsettling murder investigation, driving them to the edge of their limits, while also shedding light on the lasting impact of violence. Based on the Leaphorn & Chee novel series by Tony Hillerman, the psychological thriller series is accessible on Netflix.

2. Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole (2026-)

‘Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole’ delves into the experiences of homicide detective Harry Hole (Tobias Santelmann) as Oslo is terrorized by a serial killer, and the investigation pushes Harry into increasingly dangerous territory. His pursuit of the murderer is complicated by his growing conflict with fellow detective Tom Waaler (Joel Kinnaman), whose willingness to break rules and cross ethical boundaries makes him a threat of his own. While trying to identify the killer before more people die, Harry is also forced to confront the unresolved demons of his past and navigate a police system where the line between justice and corruption is increasingly blurred.

With the investigation moving forward on two fronts, Harry must catch the serial killer while gathering enough evidence to bring Waaler to justice. The Norwegian crime drama series is based on the novel ‘The Devil’s Star’ by Jo Nesbø, who also serves as the show’s creator. ‘Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole’ and ‘True Detective’ deal with highly capable and deeply troubled investigators whose personal demons complicate the cases they are trying to solve, while the killers being pursued hide sinister motives and shocking truths. You may enjoy the story here.

1. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

‘Mindhunter’ revolves around FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they venture into a largely uncharted territory in their careers. Their task is to understand what drives serial killers to commit gruesome acts. Working within the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit in the 1970s, the pair begins sitting down with imprisoned murderers to study their motives, behavior, and methods. Their interviews gradually reveal patterns that challenge the bureau’s traditional approach to violent crime and help shape a new way of identifying killers. But the work exacts a personal cost, as Holden and Bill spend more time immersed in the minds of dangerous criminals. When their theories develop, Holden and Bill become aware that understanding these offenders at a deeper level may require getting uncomfortably close to their way of thinking.

With Joe Penhall providing the creative vision, the crime drama series is based on ‘Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit’ by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. ‘Mindhunter’ is strongly connected to ‘True Detective’ as it focuses on understanding the psychology behind horrific crimes rather than simply catching the perpetrator. The shows also turn investigations into deeply haunting journeys for law enforcement officers, exploring how prolonged exposure to violent cases changes one’s views on human nature. It can be viewed on Netflix.

Read More: Best Serial Killer Shows on Netflix