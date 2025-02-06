Is The Åre Murders a True Story? Are Amanda Halvorsen and Johan Andersson Based on Real Victims?

Originally titled ‘Åremorden,’ Netflix’s ‘The Åre Murders’ tells the story of Hanna Ahlander, a Stockholm police officer whose life is upended following a suspension from her job and a breakup with her partner. Subsequently, Hanna leaves the city and moves into her sister’s vacation home in the small town of Åre, Sweden. The quiet, tranquil life of the community helps the protagonist recalibrate her life once more. However, things turn upside down when a young woman named Amanda Halvorsen disappears on an icy night, forcing Hanna back into the world of investigation. Soon, she befriends a local police officer named Daniel Lindskog, who teams up with her, hoping to resolve the situation and get to the bottom of the mystery. Helmed by Joakim Eliasson and Alain Darborg, the crime thriller series explores community secrets, lies, deception, and conspiracy themes.

The Åre Murders is Based on Two Crime Fiction Novels

‘The Åre Murders’ is an adaptation of Viveca Sten’s crime fiction novels ‘Hidden in Snow’ and ‘Hidden in Shadows,’ which are part of her ‘Åremorden’ book series. Sten also penned the script alongside Karin Gidfors and Jimmy Lindgren. Unlike conventional thriller shows, the Swedish project dives into two unrelated cases within one single season, showcasing the diverse array of macabre events that crop up in the mountainous vicinity of Åre. These mysteries often touch upon community secrets, toxic relationships, infidelity, and familial misunderstandings, highlighting the reality of small-town environments and their tight-knit nature. Additionally, the show also captures the essence of the Scandinavian countryside, which is perfect for chilling murder investigations.

The actual inspiration for the ‘The Åre Murders’ novels came to Sten during the coronavirus pandemic. In February 2020, the writer and her husband were forced to retreat to their house in Åre due to COVID-19 restrictions. During the global shutdown, the novelist stated how stunning the landscape was through her window. One morning, she and her husband arrived at the ski lift a little earlier than usual, which meant that they had to wait for a while as the machines kept running. Eventually, she had a vision of a dead body in one of the lift chairs, with frost covering the skin, eyebrows, and lips. This became a pivotal plot element in her first novel ‘Hidden in Snow. It is also a prominent and memorable scene in the series, setting the stakes for the suspense thriller.

The show is a faithful adaptation of Sten’s eponymous novel series, recreating the complex emotions, mysteries, and intricacies authentically. Additionally, Åre itself makes a notable impression throughout the storyline, layering each character’s moment, exchange, and drama in the scenic town’s belly. The author stated that the Netflix series “means a lot” to her, especially as she also serves as an executive producer on the project. An emphasis is placed on the protagonist’s inner life and day-to-day struggles as a normal human being caught in a whirlwind of life and death. In many ways, the show uses these personal storylines to join the two disparate cases taking place within the same season. It adds a level of realism and shakes up the usual formula.

Amanda Halvorsen is a Fictional Character With No Ties to Reality

Amanda Halvorsen in ‘The Åre Murders’ is a fictional character conceived by Viveca Sten. Amanda is the primary victim in the first case in the series – ‘Hidden in Snow.’ She originally appears in Sten’s eponymous 2020 novel, which is the basis of the series alongside her second novel ‘Hidden in Shadows.’ In the novel, she is described as an 18-year-old teenager attending Jämtland High School. She is known for her independent streak and outspoken nature, especially regarding cases of social injustice. This specific quality lands her in a heap of trouble in the narrative. Amanda goes missing on the day Hanna Ahlander arrives in Åre. Although the protagonist moves to the mountain town in the hopes of gaining some respite, she quickly becomes involved in Amanda’s investigation.

Amanda’s depiction in the series aligns with her novel characterization. She is incredibly single-minded and protective of those in need of help. She supports her friend Ebba, who is caught in a toxic relationship with her high school teacher. Meanwhile, she also steps up to help a migrant worker named Zuhra, who serves as the cleaning lady in Amanda’s house. Although she is ready to step in whenever anyone needs assistance, it is her compassionate nature that puts her in the crosshairs of danger. Eventually, as Hanna and Daniel piece together the mystery, they realize that the reasons behind Amanda’s disappearance and death are more tragic in nature. She plays a crucial role within the series, even if she remains a figment of the author’s imagination.

Johan Andersson: A Former Skier With No Real-Life Connections

Johan Andersson is the primary victim in the second part of ‘The Åre Murders.’ Like Amanda Halvorsen, he is a fictional character crafted by novelist Viveca Sten. He is a former skier whose dismembered remains are recovered at the beginning of the ‘Hidden in Shadows’ arc, which sparks a new murder investigation in the town of Åre. Intriguingly, the character is drawn from Sten’s 2021 eponymous novel and is portrayed like-for-like in the series. In both the novel and show, he is shown as a former skier who works as a plumber/event manager. The two portrayals deviate in the manner of Johan’s actual execution. The source material depicts Johan dying as a result of repeated blows to the back of his head with his hands tied behind his back. In the show, his body is completely dismembered after an onrushing train runs over it.

The character plays a pivotal role in the series’ second arc, especially as Hanna begins to settle down in Åre. Meanwhile, his untimely death forces Daniel to cancel his parental leave and focus on solving the crime, ensuring that Hanna does not feel rudderless by herself. As the narrative progresses, secrets emerge about Johan’s life and what led to his eventual murder, forcing the two detectives to confront the ugliness hiding within their local community. He is an integral part of the series, playing a particular role within the narrative context. However, he remains a fictional character with no parallels to any real-life figures.

