25 Best Psychological Thrillers on Prime Video (January 2025)

Psychological thrillers have a magnetic allure, drawing audiences into a labyrinth of twisted minds, murky motives, and suspenseful atmospheres. These films masterfully unravel the darker sides of human nature, keeping the audience on edge as characters go through morally ambiguous paths. While the genre is renowned for eliciting intense emotions: fear, tension, and even dread, it often surprises with moments of dark humor, using the absurdity of the situation to provide unexpected levity. This blend of seriousness and sly wit gives psychological thrillers their distinctive edge, making them both thought-provoking and entertaining. Prime Video offers an impressive collection of psychological thrillers catering to a wide spectrum of tastes, from gripping and somber narratives to those with a sharp, satirical bite.

25. The Visitor (2022)

Directed by Justin P. Lange, The Visitor follows Robert (Finn Jones) as he moves with his wife (Jessica McNamee) back to her childhood home following a series of personal tragedies. When Robert discovers an old portrait of a man who eerily resembles him, he becomes obsessed with uncovering the identity of this mysterious doppelgänger. This psychological thriller unravels a gripping mystery that keeps you questioning reality. You can watch it here.

24. Daydreamer (2007)

‘Daydreamer,’ is the story of Clinton (Aaron Paul), a young man whose grasp on reality begins to unravel. After encountering vivid visions of a mysterious woman (Arielle Kebbel), he becomes consumed by the need to uncover the truth behind these apparitions. After the line between dreams and reality blurs, Claire’s search for answers takes him on a path filled with doubt, discovery, and unexpected revelations. If this Brahman Turner directorial intrigues you, stream the movie here.

23. The Diary (2024)

Helmed by Emma Bertrán, ‘The Diary’ begins with Vera (Isabella Arroyo) stumbling upon a disturbing journal in the attic of her home, a diary belonging to a murderer. Now, with paranoia surrounding her, she and her mother, Olga (Irene Azuela), become determined to uncover the diary’s origins. While indulging into its unsettling contents, Olga begins to suspect a connection between the killer’s story and her own life, forcing her to confront buried truths in a desperate attempt to protect her family. Find the movie to watch here.

22. The Calendar Killer (2025)

In Adolfo J. Kolmerer’s, ‘The Calendar Killer,’ we meet Klara (Luise Heyer), who faces a harrowing ultimatum: kill her husband, Martin (Friedrich Mücke), or be killed herself. This threat comes from a notorious murderer known as the Calendar Killer. Desperate and terrified, Klara reaches out to a helpline, connecting with Jules (Sabin Tambrea), who becomes her last hope. Now, Jules has to race against time to decipher the killer’s motives and save Klara from impending doom. This psychological thriller dives into fear, manipulation, and the human instinct for survival. Find the movie streaming here.

21. A Perfect Enemy (2021)

‘A Perfect Enemy’ revolves around Jeremiasz Angust (Tomasz Kot), a successful architect who finds himself in a peculiar and unsettling situation. While at the airport, he encounters Texel Textor (Athena Strates), a mysterious and talkative young woman. What begins as a casual interaction soon spirals into a tense and manipulative game, as Texel reveals dark secrets that force Jeremiasz to confront his own buried truths. With its intimate setting and gripping mind games, Nadezhda Mikhalkova’s film taps into guilt, obsession, and the unpredictable nature of human connections. If you find this plot interesting, you can stream the movie here.

20. Insomnia Manica (2005)

Daston Kalili’s ‘Insomnia Manica’, is a gripping neo-noir psychological thriller set in the dark, gritty streets of downtown Los Angeles. The film follows Iliad Labor (Daston Kalili), a driven and volatile leader of a vigilante group of thieves who unknowingly target the wrong prize. After their plan begins to execute, Iliad is forced to confront the blurred lines between good and evil, leading to devastating consequences. Dahlia LaNoir (Natalie Fiori) delivers a standout performance as Iliad’s femme fatale partner, whose love comes with a heavy cost. With a surreal soundtrack, relentless pacing, and an unforgettable ending, Insomnia Manica pushes its characters and audience to the edge of fear, pain, and insanity. Experience this fast-paced psychological thriller here.

19. Diabolique (1996)

Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik, ‘Diabolique’ is a psychological thriller and a remake of the 1955 French classic ‘Les Diaboliques,’ itself based on the novel ‘Celle qui n’était plus (She Who Was No More)’ by Pierre Boileau and Thomas Narcejac. The story revolves around Mia Baran (Isabelle Adjani), her abusive husband Guy (Chazz Palminteri), and his lover Nicole Horner (Sharon Stone). Tired of Guy’s cruelty, Mia and Nicole plot his murder, but their seemingly perfect crime unravels when his body goes missing and strange events ensue. Paranoia and suspicion take over as the women grapple with a web of lies and deception. With its literary origins and gripping twists, Diabolique is a tense exploration of betrayal and trust. Find the movie here.

18. Goodnight Mommy (2022)

In Matt Sobel’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ twin brothers Elias and Lukas (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) arrive at their mother’s (Naomi Watts) country home, only to find her face covered in bandages after cosmetic surgery. After this, her behavior becomes increasingly erratic, and the boys begin to suspect that the woman beneath the bandages may not be their mother. This unsettling narrative delves into themes of identity, trust, and the bond between mother and child. The original 2014 film that goes by the same name was acclaimed for its suspenseful storytelling and has been noted for its influence on the psychological thriller genre. Stream the movie here.

17. The Lie (2018)

Directed by Veena Sud, ‘The Lie’ is a tense film that serves as a remake of the 2015 German movie We Monsters. The narrative centers on divorced parents Jay (Peter Sarsgaard) and Rebecca (Mireille Enos), whose teenage daughter, Kayla (Joey King), confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, Britney (Devery Jacobs). In a desperate attempt to protect her, Jay and Rebecca weave an intricate web of deception, leading them down a dark path where moral boundaries blur. As their lies compound, the couple faces mounting pressure from Britney’s father, Sam (Cas Anvar), and law enforcement, forcing them to confront the devastating consequences of their actions. The film delves into themes of parental desperation and the lengths one might go to shield loved ones. You might watch the movie here.

16. Blame (2018)

Quinn Shephard’s ‘Blame’ is a compelling psychological thriller that delves into the complexities of adolescence and mental health. The film follows Abigail Grey (portrayed by Shephard herself), a high school outcast returning after a stint in a psychiatric ward. After she becomes involved in a school production of The Crucible, a controversial relationship with her drama teacher, Jeremy Woods (Chris Messina), ignites jealousy in her classmate Melissa (Nadia Alexander). This leads to a series of vengeful events. Shephard’s directorial debut is marked by strong performances and a thoughtful narrative, making ‘Blame’ a noteworthy film that resonates with its portrayal of youthful vulnerability and the consequences of unchecked emotions. You can watch it here.

15. The Girl Who Killed Her Parents (2021)

The Mauricio Eça directorial ‘The Girl Who Killed Her Parents’, is a Brazilian psychological thriller that dramatizes the real-life 2002 murders of Manfred and Marísia von Richthofen, orchestrated by their daughter, Suzane von Richthofen. The film presents the events leading up to the crime from Suzane’s perspective, exploring the dynamics of her relationship with her parents and her boyfriend, Daniel Cravinhos. Notably, this film was released alongside a companion piece, ‘The Boy Who Killed My Parents,’ which portrays the same events from Daniel’s viewpoint. Both films dive into the manipulative and complex relationships that culminated in the notorious crime. You can watch this tense thriller here.

14. Altered Minds (2013)

Michael Z. Wechsler’s ‘Altered Minds’ is a psychological thriller that delves into the complexities of family secrets and the human psyche. The narrative centers on Dr. Nathaniel Shellner (Judd Hirsch), a Nobel Prize-winning psychiatrist renowned for his work with trauma victims. As he faces his final days, his adopted son, Tommy (Ryan O’Nan), confronts him with disturbing allegations: that Nathaniel used his children as subjects in unethical psychological experiments. This confrontation unravels long-buried tensions and mysteries within the family. Watch this compelling story unfold here.

13. The Quiet (2006)

Jamie Babbit’s ‘The Quiet’ centers on Dot (Camilla Belle), a deaf-mute teenager who, after the death of her father, moves in with her godparents, Paul (Martin Donovan) and Olivia Deer (Edie Falco), and their daughter, Nina (Elisha Cuthbert). After Dot becomes entwined in the family’s dynamics, she uncovers unsettling secrets, including the abusive relationship between Paul and Nina. The film explores themes of silence, complicity, and the facades maintained in suburban life. If you want, you can stream the movie here.

12. All Good Things (2010)

Andrew Jarecki’s ‘All Good Things’ is a thriller inspired by the life of Robert Durst, a wealthy real estate heir embroiled in controversy. The film follows David Marks (Ryan Gosling), a fictionalized version of Durst, and his wife ‘Katie McCarthy’ (Kirsten Dunst). Their seemingly perfect marriage unravels as David’s dark past and erratic behavior come to light, culminating in Katie’s mysterious disappearance. The story showcases the themes of love, power, and the shadow of unresolved truths, mirroring the real-life events surrounding Durst. If this real-life story intrigues you, watch the movie here.

11. Pacific Heights (1990)

In ‘Pacific Heights’, Drake (Matthew Modine) and Patty (Melanie Griffith) purchase a Victorian home in San Francisco, hoping to rent part of it to cover their mortgage. Their plans unravel when they lease to Carter Hayes (Michael Keaton), a tenant who exploits legal loopholes to wreak havoc on their lives. Directed by John Schlesinger, the film delves into themes of trust, deception, and the dangers of homeownership. Inspired by real experiences, this psychological thriller captures how one wrong choice can lead to devastating consequences. Find the movie streaming here.

10. You Were Never Really Here (2018)

Lynne Ramsay’s ‘You Were Never Really Here’ is a psychological thriller that can be described as a modern-day ‘Taxi Driver.’ The film follows Joe (Joaquin Phoenix), a traumatized veteran who rescues trafficked girls. When a job to save a politician’s daughter unravels, Joe confronts his own demons amid escalating violence. Based on Jonathan Ames’ novella of the same name, the narrative showcases the themes of trauma and redemption. Ramsay’s direction and Phoenix’s performance garnered critical acclaim, with both winning awards at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie is available here.

9. Hard Candy (2006)

In ‘Hard Candy,’ directed by David Slade, we meet a 32-year-old photographer, Jeff (Patrick Wilson), whose life takes a dark and surreal turn after he invites a 14-year-old girl, Hayley Stark (Elliot Page), into his home. Hayley, sharp and calculated beyond her years, is convinced that Jeff is a pedophile and launches a relentless campaign to expose and punish him for his supposed crimes. The tension escalates as the audience is left questioning: Is Jeff truly guilty of the sinister acts Hayley accuses him of, or is there more to the story than meets the eye? To experience this powerful thriller, watch here.

8. Saltburn (2023)

Helmed by Emerald Fennell, ‘Saltburn’ is a dark, provocative exploration of obsession and privilege. The story follows Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan), a struggling Oxford student, who is drawn into the alluring world of his aristocratic classmate, Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi). Invited to spend the summer at Felix’s extravagant family estate, Saltburn, Oliver finds himself ensnared in a web of desire, deception, and class tensions. With brilliant performances and Fennell’s masterful direction, ‘Saltburn’ delivers a thrilling, stylish tale that will leave you mesmerized. If this compels you, watch the movie here.

7. Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

‘Karthik Calling Karthik’ is a mind-bending thriller that explores the life of Karthik Narayan (Farhan Akhtar), an introverted and underconfident individual. Karthik’s mundane existence takes a dramatic turn when he starts receiving mysterious phone calls from someone claiming to be himself, offering guidance that transforms his life. He gains confidence and success, and also wins the affection of his colleague, Shonali Mukherjee (Deepika Padukone). However, the situation spirals as the true nature of these calls unfolds, leading to unforeseen consequences. The Vijay Lalwani directorial is tense and taut throughout and features a jaw-dropping plot twist. You can experience it here.

6. The Invisible Man (2020)

Directed by Leigh Whannell, ‘The Invisible Man’ follows Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) escaping her abusive ex-boyfriend only to find herself haunted by his terrifying return, this time as an invisible force. What begins as subtle, eerie events escalates into a chilling battle for her sanity and survival as Cecilia fights to uncover the truth no one else believes. Inspired by H.G. Wells’ classic novel of the same name, this modern psychological thriller explores themes of gaslighting, trauma, and resilience in a spine-tingling, edge-of-your-seat fashion. This movie can be streamed here.

5. Manhunter (1986)

Michael Mann’s ‘Manhunter’ is a gripping psychological thriller that redefined the crime genre. Based on Thomas Harris’s novel ‘Red Dragon,’ the film follows retired FBI profiler Will Graham (William Petersen) as he is drawn back into the hunt for a serial killer known as the Tooth Fairy. To catch him, Graham must confront his own demons and consult the imprisoned Dr. Hannibal Lecktor (Brian Cox), whose chilling brilliance adds a sinister edge to the investigation. Mann’s meticulous direction and atmospheric visuals create a haunting and suspenseful experience, making Manhunter a must-watch for fans of intelligent, character-driven thrillers. If you are a fan too, watch the movie here.

4. I Saw The Devil (2010)

Directed by Kim Jee-woon, ‘I Saw the Devil’ is a visceral and harrowing South Korean revenge thriller that pushes the boundaries of the genre. The film follows secret agent Kim Soo-hyun (Lee Byung-hun), whose fiancée is brutally murdered by a psychopathic serial killer, Jang Kyung-chul (Choi Min-sik). Determined to make him suffer, Soo-hyun embarks on a relentless and sadistic pursuit, blurring the line between justice and vengeance. For the fans of dark and morally complex thrillers, the movie is a must watch. You can stream it here.

3. Nightcrawler (2014)

Dan Gilroy’s ‘Nightcrawler’ is a tense and provocative thriller that dives into the dark underbelly of sensationalist journalism. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal in a career-defining performance as Lou Bloom, a cunning and morally ambiguous drifter who discovers a talent for capturing graphic crime footage to sell to news stations. His willingness to cross ethical lines grows with his ambition, creating a chilling portrait of greed and exploitation in a media-obsessed world. The movie is a sharp commentary on journalism apart from being an intense psychological thriller. Find it available here.

2. The Handmaiden (2016)

Helmed by Park Chan-wook, ‘The Handmaiden’ is a sumptuous and intricately crafted psychological thriller inspired by Sarah Waters’ novel ‘Fingersmith.’ Set in 1930s Japanese-occupied Korea, the film follows Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri), a pickpocket hired to pose as the handmaiden to Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee), a wealthy heiress, as part of a con orchestrated by a swindler posing as a count. What begins as a devious plot soon spirals into a tale of forbidden romance, betrayal, and layered deception. With Park’s masterful direction, stunning cinematography, and powerhouse performances, ‘The Handmaiden’ is a visually breathtaking and emotionally charged exploration of love, desire, and power dynamics. A must-watch for those who crave intelligent and provocative storytelling. You can stream it here.

1. Memento (2000)

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Memento’ is a groundbreaking psychological thriller that redefined non-linear storytelling. The film follows Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce), a man suffering from short-term memory loss, as he pieces together clues to find his wife’s killer. Told in two interweaving timelines, one moving forward and the other in reverse, the narrative mirrors Leonard’s fractured perception, pulling the audience into his disoriented mind. Based on a short story by Jonathan Nolan, ‘Memento’ is a masterclass in suspense, with each twist and revelation challenging what the viewer thinks they know. Pearce delivers a riveting performance, supported by Carrie-Anne Moss and Joe Pantoliano, whose characters deepen the mystery.

Nolan’s meticulous direction and innovative structure create an experience that demands close attention and rewards rewatching. More than just a puzzle, the film explores themes of memory, identity, and the reliability of perception. With its brisk pace and intellectual depth, Memento remains one of those films that keeps audiences guessing until the very last frame. Watch this powerful tale here.

Read More: Best Psychological Thriller Movies on Max