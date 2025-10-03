Where is Monster The Ed Gein Story Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Created by Ian Brennan, ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ is the third season of the anthology series ‘Monster.’ The biographical crime drama show chronicles the horrific crimes of the convicted serial killer, Eddie Gein, that he committed in 1950s rural Wisconsin. On the outside, he appears to be a regular and friendly man living on a farm in Wisconsin. It turns out that he is the terrorizing serial killer behind the murders of multiple women in the area. He and his crimes end up inspiring monstrous killers in several horror films, such as ‘Psycho,’ ‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,’ and ‘The Silence of the Lambs.’ Featuring a talented ensemble cast comprising Charlie Hunnam, Laurie Metcalf, Suzanna Son, and Tom Hollander, the thriller series unfolds in rural Wisconsin, with frozen fields consistently occupying the backdrop that heightens the tension in the story.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story Filming Locations

‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ was filmed in California and Illinois, specifically in Los Angeles, Chicago, Kankakee County, and Livingston County. Principal photography for the third iteration of the ‘Monster’ series reportedly got underway in late October 2024 and continued for several months before wrapping up in late March 2025.

Los Angeles, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ were reportedly lensed across Los Angeles, the sprawling Southern Californian city associated with the Hollywood industry. The production team made the most of the vast and diverse landscapes of the city, redressing them to double for rural Wisconsin of the 1950s. They took over several streets and neighborhoods to shoot important interior and outdoor scenes for the series. Also known as the City of Angels, Los Angeles has hosted the production of numerous other film and TV projects, including ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,’ ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ ‘Dahmer,’ ‘American Crime Story,’ and ‘Aquarius.’

Chicago, Illinois

In the later stages of the production, the filming unit of ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ traveled to Chicago and its surrounding areas to tape key portions. In March 2025, Charlie Hunnam and the rest of the cast and crew were spotted recording various scenes in the neighborhood of Pullman. Built in 1881, Hotel Florence at 11111 South Forrestville Avenue in the Pullman Historic District is also one of the establishments that served as a filming site. Since the city is filled with skyscrapers, you might be able to spot a few in the backdrop, such as Willis Tower, Aon Center, 875 North Michigan Avenue, and Water Tower Place.

Kankakee County, Illinois

In February 2025, locales in Kankakee County were taken over by the production team of ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story.’ To be specific, the city of Momence, situated in Momence Township, has been featured in multiple scenes. A scene involving a large number of men armed with firearms was lensed on Washington Street in Momence. For safety reasons, the firearms were non-operational and were inspected thoroughly before shooting the sequence.

Livingston County, Illinois

For shooting purposes, the cast and crew members of the Netflix show also set up camp in Livingston County, especially in the village of Saunemin. In March 2025, they took over the Saunemin Tap bar at 60 North Street. In an interview with the Pantagraph, the bar owner, George Mansour, elaborated on the opportunity that his bar and town received. He said, “(It’s) pretty cool, the town’s pretty excited. I think it’s supposed to be like an isolated scene, so that might be a reason why they’re using this, because it’s (the setting) supposed to be on the edge of town.”

A few scenes were shot inside the bar, but many more were filmed outdoors, where many old-fashioned cars were parked to represent the era. The filming unit also reportedly transformed the exterior of the bar by repainting it and putting up signage to make it look like it was set in the 1950s. Several pan shots were also reportedly taped down Spafford Street toward the State Bank of Graymont in Saunemin.

