Where is Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Filmed?

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Netflix’s ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ is the second installment of the biographical crime anthology series ‘Monster.’ While the first season centered around the gruesome crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, the sophomore round sheds light on the brutal 1989 murders of José and Kitty Menéndez, who were shot to death by their own sons, Lyle and Erik Menéndez. Delving deeper into the circumstances surrounding the murders, the season also showcases both sides of the coin.

On one hand, the prosecution is determined to prove that the motive behind the killings was the inheritance. On the other hand, the killer brothers claim that their actions resulted from suffering years of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of their parents. Led by the compelling onscreen performances from Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Cooper Koch, Javier Bardem, and Chloë Sevigny, the second season also features other talented actors in supporting roles, including Nathan Lane, Ari Graynor, Dallas Roberts, and Leslie Grossman, to name a few. Set in LA in the late 1980s, the colorful and picturesque locations elevate the level of authenticity of the narrative.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Filming Locations

The production of the second season of the anthology series ‘Monster’ was reportedly carried out in Los Angeles, California. The makers had plans to begin the shooting process as early as September 2023. However, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes at the time, they were forced to postpone. After a few months of delay, the principal photography for ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ seemingly got underway around January 2024 and wrapped up after three months or so, in March of the same year. Reports suggest that additional filming also took place until July.

Los Angeles, California

Almost the entirety of ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ was lensed in and around the city of Los Angeles, where most of the horrific story of murder is set. While a lavish property was chosen to portray the exterior of the Menendez residence, it seems that the indoor scenes of the property were shot inside another property, possibly in the house situated at 134 North Plymouth Boulevard. The crew worked hard to transport the viewers back to the 1980s by decorating the interiors aptly and in accordance with that era, focusing on even the smallest of details. Since some significant incidents take place in the house, including the brothers committing the murder, the property also serves as an additional character in the entire narrative.

The cast and crew of the second iteration of the crime series also took over various streets and neighborhoods of the City of Angels to tape several outdoor scenes. For instance, during the shooting process, they were seemingly spotted recording pivotal sequences involving a boat around the Port of Los Angeles. In order to establish the setting of the 1980s Los Angeles, the production team of ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ captured the essence of the city by including shots of various things associated with the home of Hollywood. Whether it is the palm trees and the gorgeous beaches or the posh neighborhoods and luxurious properties, they recorded numerous exterior shots on location.

In the establishing shots, you are also likely to spot many iconic buildings and attractions in the backdrop, including the Hollywood Sign, the Los Angeles City Hall, Venice Beach, the Griffith Observatory, the neighborhood of Echo Park, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Venice Canal Historic District. Being one of the ideal production locations in the world, the La-La-Land has served as a primary filming site for all kinds of film and TV projects over the years. Besides ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,’ scenic LA locales have been featured in ‘The Godfather,’ ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ ‘The Killer,’ ‘How to Get Away with Murder,’ ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ and ‘True Detective.’

