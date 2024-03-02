Where Are Lyle and Erik Menendez Now?

Two convicted brothers, Lyle and Erik Menendez, were imprisoned to life for the murder of their parents but when some new evidence surfaced more than three decades after their sentencing, the Menendez brothers remained hopeful for a reduced sentence. With the help of some exclusive interviews with people closely related to the brothers and the case, the episode titled ‘The Menendez Brothers’ Fight for Freedom’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours’ takes us back in time and recounts all the events that led Lyle and Erik to their conviction in the court, and their decades-long fight for freedom.

Lyle and Erik Menendez Were Convicted of Killing Their Parents

While Joseph Lyle Menéndez was born on January 10, 1968, in New York City, New York, Erik Galen Menéndez was brought into the world on November 27, 1970, in Blackwood, New Jersey. Both were the sons of José Enrique Menéndez and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menéndez. Growing up in Hopewell Township, the brothers had a close-knit bond with each other and went to the same school for education — Princeton Day School. The elder brother, Lyle, went to Princeton University for higher studies but he got poor grades and was eventually suspended for plagiarism.

On the other hand, Erik scored average grades while studying at Beverly Hills High School. But on the sports front, he showed great potential in tennis, managing to get a ranking of 44 in the States as a junior. Since the early age of six, Erik was subjected to molestation by his own father as per his claims. In fact, in the summer of 1976, Diane Vander Molen, a cousin of Lyle and Erik, paid a visit to their house. According to her, Lyle had confessed to her about the sexually abusive nature of his father. When she told Kitty, the brothers’ mother, about it, she took her husband’s side and told her that Lyle was lying.

Aged 17, Erik reportedly tried to resist Jose Menendez’s advances but it got even more violent as he threw Erik on the bed, held a knife to his throat, and threatened him. In 1989, Erik joined the University of California, Los Angeles, and hoped that it would give him a break from his father’s alleged abuse. But Jose demanded he spend some nights in the house every week. On the other hand, Erik participated in the 1989 Boys’ Junior National Tennis Championship and reached the second round of qualifying in the Boys’ 18 singles. When things did not get better with their father, Erik and Lyle resorted to some extreme measures that forever altered their and their family’s life.

On the evening of August 20, 1989, the two brothers, strapped up with shotguns, came in bursting through the family’s Beverly Hills mansion, and began firing shots at their parents — Jose and Kitty. Jose suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including a few to the head, while Kitty faced several rounds of bullets before she finally succumbed to her fatal injuries. Leaving a gruesome crime scene at their wake, Lyle and Erik then worked on covering their tracks and making up an alibi that involved a movie theater visit. At first, the authorities suspected that it was an organized crime hit but when they found out about the extravagant purchases by the brothers, including a Porsche, a restaurant, and foreign trips, they pondered if the $14 million estate served as motivation for Lyle and Erik.

Traumatized by the tragic events, Erik found comfort in therapy and confessed about what he and his brothers had done to his psychologist, whose mistress heard the same and informed the police, which led to their arrest in March 1990. During the trial, various relatives of the brothers attested to the claims of sexual abuse against their father but the prosecutors alleged that the brothers lied about it to distract everyone from their greed-driven shootings of their parents. While the first trial occurred separately for Lyle and Erik, the second one was a joint trial in 1996.

After several mistrials and appeals, the jury convicted both brothers of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and they were rewarded a life sentence without the possibility of parole. The brothers were sent to different prisons and kept segregated from the other prisoners as they were reputed as maximum-security inmates. Lyle was kept behind bars in Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, and his brother Erik was incarcerated at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.

New Evidence in Lyle and Erik Menendez’s Case Sparks Hope For a Retrial

Even after the passage of several years, the bond between Lyle and Erik Menendez was still tight. Shedding light on it in a jail interview with People in 2017, Lyle explained that they exchanged letters and even played chess via mail. Then, over two decades following their conviction in different prison facilities, they were shifted to the same prison for the first time in February 2018. Prison records indicate that Lyle was moved over 500 miles from Mule Creek Prison in Ione to Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, where Erik had already been serving his sentence. While the brothers weren’t in contact with each other initially as they were holed up in different units, they finally reunited when they were ordered to move into the same unit.

It was also reported that the brothers participated in educational activities and rehabilitation programs inside the prison walls. A few years down the line, in May 2022, journalist Robert Rand interviewed Lyle and provided an update on their condition. He said, “In general, Lyle is doing well and he looks great.” Talking about their contribution to the prison community, he added, “Lyle is very involved in prison reform activism; both brothers are working together on a large mural being painted on the gray concrete walls at the prison. Erik leads several self-help groups every week at Donovan, including a mindful meditation group, and has started a hospice group at Donovan.”

The month of May in 2023 saw a surprising turn of events for the Menendez brothers as their lawyers filed a habeas petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court stating the purported emergence of two new pieces of evidence that they believe is sufficient to prove that the pair is not guilty of murder for greed but manslaughter allegedly committed in self-defence. The attorneys mentioned that they got hold of a letter dating back to December 1988 that likely serves as a corroboration of the allegation that Erik endured sexual abuse at the hands of his father. As per the court document, the letter was addressed to his cousin, Andy Cano, and was discovered by Marta Cano, Jose’s younger sister and Andy’s mother.

The petition also highlighted the claims Roy Rossello, a former member of the popular Latin boy band Menudo, made on the Peacock documentary ‘Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed’ alleging that Jose Menendez raped him in the 80s while Jose was an executive at RCA Records. Requesting the court to vacate the conviction or enable an evidentiary hearing, the motion read, “In short the new evidence not only shows that Jose Menendez was very much a violent and brutal man who would sexually abuse children, but it strongly suggests that – in fact – he was still abusing Erik Menendez as late as December 1988. Just as the defense had argued all along,”

In June 2023, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office sent the petition for review. As of writing, the authorities are conducting an investigation into the credibility and admissibility of the shreds of evidence to determine whether or not the case needs a retrial. Meanwhile, Lyle and Erik’s attorneys are holding on to the hope that the convictions will be vacated.

