Where is Netflix’s Dahmer Monster Story Filmed?

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Netflix’s ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is a biographical crime drama series that tells the story of one of America’s most notorious and murderous serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer. The viewers get a detailed account of the killer through the perspective of his many victims, while witnessing the police incompetency that allows Jeffrey to go on his multiyear killing spree. Moreover, there are multiple instances where he is almost apprehended only to be let go in the end, as well as how he takes advantage of his white privilege as cops and judges are lenient with him when charged with some crimes.

The story is brought to life by stellar performances from a talented cast including Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, Penelope Ann Miller, and Niecy Nash. The relatively darker undertones used throughout the series reflect the eerie setting and Jeffrey’s shady apartment. Thus, it is natural for you to be eager to find out where the Netflix series is shot. Well, in that case, we have all the necessary information about the same!

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Filming Locations

‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is filmed entirely in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the crime series reportedly commenced in March 2021 and wrapped up in September of the same year. Situated in the Western United States, California is the most populous state in the nation.

It is known for its extremely vast and diverse landscape, ranging from the Pacific Coast in the west to the Sierra Nevada mountains in the east. These features make the Golden State a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including a series like ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.’ So, let’s navigate all the specific locations that appear in the series!

Los Angeles County, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ are lensed across Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States. For taping several important scenes of the crime series, the production team sets up camp in Los Angeles, the seat of Los Angeles County and the largest city in California. Moreover, in May 2021, the cast and crew members of ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ were spotted recording additional portions for the debut season throughout the city of Pomona, located in the Pomona Valley.

Filming for “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is taking place throughout Pomona, CA. #Monster pic.twitter.com/5ytsCQDDw6 — AHS Media (@theahszone) May 6, 2021

Situated in Southern California, Los Angeles County is known to be one of the most ethnically diverse counties in the country. It is also home to parts of a few national protected areas, including the Angeles National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, and Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. Apart from the Netflix show, LA County has hosted the production of several other filming projects. Some of them are ‘Promising Young Woman,’ ‘Gattaca,’ ‘Nope,’ ‘American Gigolo,’ and ‘Euphoria.’

