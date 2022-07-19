Where Was Nope Filmed? Here Are All the Filming Locations

Directed and written by Jordan Peele, ‘Nope’ is a science-fiction thriller movie that is based in an isolated town or ranch where the residents go through some inexplicable and mysterious series of events. When ranch-owning siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood’s father die an untimely and unexpected death from a random object crashing down from the sky, they decide to get to the bottom of the mysterious event.

OJ and Emerald Haywood, with the assistance of tech salesman Angel Torres and documentarian Antlers Holst, try to capture an unidentified flying object on camera in order to make a name for themselves and at the same time, understand the mystery better. The tension of the suspenseful and thrilling narrative is eased by the sprinkling of a few comedic elements here and there. Apart from the intriguing premise, the forlorn setting of the ranch must have got you wondering about the actual production sites that appear in the mystery movie. Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Nope Filming Locations

‘Nope’ was lensed entirely in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. The principal photography for the science fiction film commenced in June 2021 and seemingly wrapped up by July of the same year. Also known as the Golden State, California is a state in the Western United States. Over the years, the state has made some valuable contributions in a wide range of fields such as communication, innovation, popular culture, entertainment, economics, and politics, to name a few. Now, let’s navigate all the specific locations that are utilized for the production of the Daniel Kaluuya-starrer while watching out for some anomalies in the sky!

Los Angeles County, California

All the pivotal sequences of ‘Nope’ were taped in Los Angeles County, the most populous county not just in California but also in the entire United States. The production team reportedly began the filming process in Santa Clarita, a city in northwestern Los Angeles County. Besides shooting a few interior and exterior scenes in Santa Clarita, they moved further east from the City of Santa Clarita and set up camp in an actual ranch called Firestone Ranch at 35100 Anthony Road in Santa Clarita. This actual ranch doubled for the fictional Haywood Ranch in the science fiction movie. It was supposedly easier for the production team to transform the space into the fictional ranch of the film and get a majority of the pivotal sequences against the apt backdrops.

A few additional portions of the thriller film were also taped in Los Angeles, a major city in Southern California. Known for its posh neighborhoods, gorgeous beaches, and sprawling downtown, it is no wonder why the cast and crew members utilized the locales of Los Angeles to shoot some scenes for the thriller film.

Officially known as the County of Los Angeles, LA County is considered home to more than one-quarter of California residents, which, as a result, makes it one of the most ethnically diverse counties in the nation. The county consists of a number of popular tourist attractions such as Griffith Park, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, the RMS Queen Mary, Venice Beach, and Mount Wilson Observatory, to name a few. Apart from ‘Nope,’ LA County has served as a prominent filming site for several movies and TV shows, including ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ ‘Little Miss Sunshine,’ ‘Pam & Tommy,’ and ‘The King of Queens.’

