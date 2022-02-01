Where is Pam and Tommy Filmed?

Developed by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, ‘Pam & Tommy’ is a biographical drama miniseries that stars Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, and Nick Offerman. The show revolves around the relationship between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, who exchanged vows following their whirlwind romance of 96 hours. While the titular couple’s marriage in itself made headlines, the controversies that followed only consolidated their position as one of the most famous couples in the world.

Pamela and Tommy’s contentious affair is captured in the show, with upper-class suburbs serving as the backdrop. If the scenes depicting the romance of the power couple or their challenges have moved you in some way, and you are now curious about the show’s production, then we have got you covered.

Pam & Tommy Filming Locations

‘Pam & Tommy’ is filmed entirely in Los Angeles, California. The production reportedly began on April 5, 2021, and was wrapped up almost four months later, on July 30, 2021. The Golden State has been a key television and film production destination in the United States and regularly hosts the shooting of countless projects. Since we were interested to learn more about the production, we decided to dig deeper. Here’s everything we have found!

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles serves as the primary shooting location of this biographical miniseries. The sprawling Southern California city is home to some of the most iconic filming destinations like the Griffith Observatory, Venice Beach, the Sheats-Goldstein Residence, and Point Dume. In mid-2021, Sebastian Stan (Tommy Lee) and Lily James (Pamela Anderson) were spotted recreating the iconic wedding of Pamela and Tommy outside an unspecified church.

The two lead actors, Stan and James, actually went through a surprising transformation to make the scenes as realistic as possible. Some fans also spotted Stan playing drums which seemed to be a part of the scene depicting a Mötley Crüe concert. Other videos from the set also surfaced online around the same time.

Seth Rogan shot a few scenes in Hollywood Boulevard. A major east-west street in Los Angeles, the area is popular for landmarks like American Cinematheque, Hollywood Pacific Theatre, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Hollywood Wax Museum, and Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Lily James filmed the iconic ‘Baywatch’ scenes wearing the red swimsuit on a beach in the City of Angels. She also reenacted the beach wedding scene with her co-star Sebastian Stan in the same place. Looking at the iconic past of LA as a sought-after shooting, it is not surprising that the producers decided to film the show in the region. In fact, Pamela Anderson lived in a Malibu home just near the city that she eventually sold in August 2021.

