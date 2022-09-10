Where is Showtime’s American Gigolo Filmed?

Based on the 1980 eponymous movie written and directed by Paul Schrader, Showtime’s ‘American Gigolo’ is a crime drama series created by David Hollander. The narrative follows Julian Kaye who gets out of prison after serving the sentence for murder for over 15 years. Now that he is free again, he struggles to fit into the modern-day sex industry and get back to work. Moreover, he is determined to get to the bottom of the truth about the frame that got him behind bars in the first place.

Meanwhile, Julian also hopes to rekindle the bond that he once shared with his true love, Michelle. The romance drama series is made all the more enthralling by the brilliant onscreen performances from a talented cast comprising Jon Bernthal, Gretchen Mol, Rosie O’Donnell, and Lizzie Brocheré. Furthermore, the backdrop of the picturesque beaches and the sprawling city is bound to make you wonder where ‘American Gigolo’ is shot. Well, allow us to provide you with the answers you are seeking!

American Gigolo Filming Locations

‘American Gigolo’ is filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. The pilot episode of the Showtime series was reportedly shot in early 2021. However, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the crime series seemingly commenced around March 2022. The shooting got halted a couple of times — once in April 2022 for almost a week following the dismissal of Hollander and the unavailability of one of the actors, and then in May 2022 after David Bar Katz’s exit from the series.

After these delays, the production of season 1 was finally wrapped up in July of the same year. Now, let’s follow Julian as he seeks the truth, and take a look at all the specific locations that appear in the series!

Los Angeles County, California

A majority of ‘American Gigolo’ is lensed across Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California as well as in the United States. As per reports, several pivotal scenes for the debut season were taped in and around Santa Monica, a beachfront city in western Los Angeles County. The scene where Julian and Michelle share a kiss on the pier in season 1 was recorded on the Santa Monica Pier at 200 Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica. In addition, Malibu, a beach city in the Santa Monica Mountains region of LA County, seemingly serves as another prominent production location for the series.

Located in Southern California, Los Angeles County is considered one of the most ethnically diverse counties in the nation. The county is home to a large number of tourist attractions or sites of interest, such as Griffith Park, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Arboretum of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Zoo, and the Pasadena Museum of California Art, to name a few.

Apart from tourists, many filmmakers also frequent Los Angeles county all year round for shooting purposes. Thanks to the county’s vast and diverse geography, it makes for an ideal filming site for different kinds of movies and TV shows. Thus, over the years, LA County has featured in productions such as ‘Heat,’ ‘Iron Man,’ ‘Me Time,’ ‘Big Little Lies,’ and ‘Our Flag Means Death.’

Read More: Best Crime Series on Netflix