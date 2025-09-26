Where Was One Battle After Another Filmed?

Based on Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel titled ‘Vineland,’ ‘One Battle After Another’ revolves around a former revolutionary named Bob whose past comes back to haunt him. Helmed by Paul Thomas Anderson, known for ‘There Will Be Blood’ and ‘Phantom Thread,’ the crime thriller movie follows Bob and his self-reliant daughter, Willa, as they survive off-grid while the former is in a constant state of paranoia. His world turns upside down when an enemy from his past abducts his daughter.

Now, he must enlist the help of a group of other ex-revolutionaries in order to rescue Willa from the clutches of his nemesis. As Bob faces the consequences of his past in the action drama film, he finds himself going to extreme lengths in search of his daughter. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti, and Benicio del Toro, the movie consists of a multitude of backdrops, which showcase the journey, full of twists and turns, of the protagonist.

One Battle After Another Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘One Battle After Another’ was primarily carried out in different regions across California, specifically in Humboldt County, Sacramento County, San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Stockton, San Juan Bautista, and Lompoc. Additional portions were also filmed in El Paso, Texas. According to reports, principal photography for the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer got underway in January 2024 under the working titles ‘BC Project’ and ‘Desert Highway’ and went on for over six months before wrapping up in late July of the same year.

Humboldt County, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘One Battle After Another’ were lensed in Humboldt County, including the seaside city of Trinidad. In the initial phases of shooting, the production team took over the city of Arcata, where they shot several scenes in and around Carmela’s Mexican Restaurant at 1288 G Street. The cast and crew were also spotted on and near the pedestrian bridge on 18th Street, between G and H Streets. The area was reportedly transformed into a small Chinatown, with fake signage put on the storefronts of several businesses. In the coastal city of Eureka, the Cutten Plaza at 4015 Walnut Drive served as a prominent filming site as several shops, such as Babe’s Pizza & Pasta and a nearby laundromat, were redressed as a Mexican grill and a lavandería, respectively. In addition, key portions were also recorded at Murphy’s Market at 4020 Walnut Drive, Eureka High School at 1915 J Street, and seemingly Murray Field on Airport Road.

Sacramento County, California

Sacramento County also serves as a shooting site for the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer. A few shots were captured at the Sacramento County Administration Building in Suite 2450 on 700 H Street, and the Sacramento County Courthouse on 720 Ninth Street, in the downtown area of Sacramento. According to reports, the team’s decision to gain permission to clear off an entire homeless encampment for the purpose of filming was met with much controversy. They reportedly got the tents removed from the 2.5-acre (1-hectare) block of Cesar Chavez Plaza or Park between I and J Streets and 9th and 10th Streets. The quaint city of Galt, a few miles south of Sacramento, and the Jazz Alley are also where the movie was filmed.

San Diego County, California

‘One Battle After Another’ was also lensed across several spots in San Diego County for about six weeks around May 2024. Interestingly, the activity peddled a boost of approximately $6.8 million in the economy of the region. The cast and crew were spotted taking some on-location shots at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, located in the eastern portion of the county, deep within the Colorado Desert of Southern California. It is touted as the largest state park in the Bear State and was utilized to capture the high-octane car chase sequence set in the California desert.

In addition, the team also shot in the small town of Borrego Springs, a famous outdoor recreation spot nestled within the Low Desert area in the heart of the aforementioned state park. Filming was also carried out in the border town of San Diego as well as the neighborhood of Otay Mesa, located just 1.5 miles north of the Mexico–United States border. The intense sequences that depict the dramatic vehicle crashes were actually filmed from Hellhole Canyon to Scissors Crossing, as well as the intersection between San Felipe Wash and Borrego Springs Road.

Los Angeles County, California

The sprawling city of Los Angeles in Southern California is also one of the filming sites of the Paul Thomas Anderson directorial. The cast and crew seemingly visited multiple locations in the City of Angels to paint the visual canvas of the politically charged film. Therefore, don’t be surprised when you spot many of the landmarks and iconic tourist attractions of the city in the background. About 80 miles north of the home of Hollywood, the team also shot a small portion of the film in the town of Lancaster. It is located on the western border of the Mojave Desert in Antelope Valley.

Other Locations in California

Aside from the aforementioned spots, the city of Stockton, which is the seat of California’s San Joaquin County, also features in ‘One Battle After Another.’ In particular, the area around 311 East Main Street served as a key shooting site for the movie. Moreover, the cast and crew members set up camp in San Juan Bautista, situated in San Benito County. Inside the San Juan Bautista State Historic Park at 19 Franklin Street, various establishments were turned into film sets, including the Zanetta House at 406 2nd Street and the Plaza Hotel at 2nd Street & Mariposa Street. Additional portions were also reportedly lensed in and around La Purísima Mission at 2295 Purisima Road and Albertsons grocery store at 1500 N H Street, both located in the city of Lompoc.

El Paso, Texas

While ‘One Battle After Another’ was largely lensed in California, the team also settled upon the city of El Paso in the eponymous county in Texas as a shooting spot for a portion of the film, especially the second half. The art and cultural hub served as an ideal backdrop for many sequences in the film. The production went on smoothly as the locals created a friendly and cooperative atmosphere throughout the course of the filming in the region.

