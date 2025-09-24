Where is Wayward Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Created by Mae Martin, ‘Wayward’ takes a genre-bending approach to adolescence and its “cure.” Netflix’s mystery thriller miniseries is set in 2003 in the picturesque town of Tall Pines, home to the Tall Pines Academy, where adolescent kids are provided therapy to solve the problems of adolescence. Evelyn Wade is the lead youth counselor and promises a “perfect” nurturing environment for the kids. However, not long after police officer Alex Dempsey and his pregnant wife, Laura, move into town, strange things begin to reveal themselves.

Alex meets two kids, namely Abbie and Leile, who make it clear that there’s more to Evelyn than meets the eye, and none of it is good. As Alex starts looking into the academy’s functioning, bizarre truths come to light, which seem to say that the Tall Pines Academy is but a cult that bends its oblivious young members to its will. The eerie nature of the narrative permeates the very atmosphere of Tall Pines, which is showcased in a compelling manner using visuals highlighting mystery and isolation.

Wayward Filming Locations

‘Wayward’ was filmed entirely in Ontario, specifically in Millbrook and Toronto. Principal photography reportedly began in the first week of July 2024 under the working title ‘Tall Pines’ and continued for over three months before wrapping up in late October of the same year. The decision to shoot primarily on location enabled the production team to add a sense of realism to the story and also revel in it, resulting in the formation of strong bonds behind the cameras over the course of the schedule.

Millbrook, Ontario

Millbrook, a small town in the Cavan Monaghan Township in Peterborough County, was transformed into Tall Pines. The area of King Street East between Union Street and Tupper Street was turned into a film set, with the storefronts and small-town appearance serving as the perfect backdrop for a 2003 ambiance. The portion of Needlers Lane between King Street East and Hay Street was also used for outdoor scenes.

Signs were put up to inform locals about the production. The traffic on King Street between Cavan Street and Gravel Road received intermittent stoppages due to the filming, though proper care was taken to minimize the inconvenience for the locals as much as possible. Milbrook is a popular filming location, having served as the base for shows like ‘Anne with an E’ and ‘Reacher,’ as well as movies like ‘Let It Snow‘ and ‘A History of Violence.’

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, the capital city of Ontario, was also used to capture several sequences for ‘Wayward.’ A go-to filming spot for international projects, its reputation has earned it the nickname Hollywood North, which it shares with Vancouver. It is home to many production houses, one or more of which may have been used to tape indoor scenes. However, it is also possible that the crew rented actual properties for shooting, enabling them to avoid the trouble of recreating a dedicated set.

The residential neighborhoods and the streets of Toronto can easily double for any modern city, making it easy for the crew to utilize them as per the script’s needs. Toronto is a global tourist spot, some of whose must-visit landmarks include the Humber Bay Arch Bridge, CN Tower, Toronto Sign, City Hall, Royal Ontario Museum, and Queen’s Park. ‘Murderbot,’ ‘Overcompensating,’ ‘Bet,’ and ‘Gen V‘ are a few shows that have been shot in the city.

