Where Was Him Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Directed by Justin Tipping, ‘Him’ follows former college footballer Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers), whose dreams of turning pro begin to fade after being attacked by an obsessed fan. At a moment when he is at his lowest, Cameron gets invited by legendary quarterback Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans) to train at his private compound. The latter has been a childhood icon of Cameron, and the chance to become his protégé appears to be a divine gift for him. However, as training begins, Cameron is exposed to the true cost of chasing excellence. The rugged setting of the psychological sports horror film, from the sprawling desolate outdoors to the training centers’ indoor, brings into perspective Cameron’s isolation from society at large.

Him Filming Locations

Principal photography for ‘Him’ took place at various locations in the southwestern state of New Mexico, including Albuquerque, Truth or Consequences, and Corrales, in the months of April and May 2024. According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production employed more than 1500 locals, including 294 crew members and 1377 background talent. The mountainous terrain and white sand desert made the state a perfect setting for a thriller that takes a man apart psychologically. In addition to the sprawling landscapes, New Mexico also has cutting-edge infrastructure that facilitates production, as well as a rich cultural heritage that attracts contemporary filmmakers for further exploration.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, the largest city in New Mexico, was a primary shooting destination for ‘Him.’ A bustling city in the middle of the desert, Albuquerque was originally founded as a Spanish colony at the beginning of the eighteenth century. The region that continues to preserve the architectural and cultural heritage of the time is presently called the Old Town. Besides the area, a modern cityscape has sprung up with state-of-the-art amenities that are referred to as the Downtown.

Situated in the bowels of nature, the area has become a major production hub, and has featured in films such as ‘No Country for Old Men,’ ‘She Rides Shotgun,’ ‘Hell or High Water,’ ‘Sicario,’ ‘2 Guns,’ ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ ‘ Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials,’ and ‘Transcendence.’ The city was also the chosen destination for small screen productions, such as ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘American Primeval,’ ‘Outer Range,’ ‘The Cleaning Lady,’ ‘Daybreak,’ and many more.

Truth or Consequences, New Mexico

Located approximately 149 miles south of Albuquerque, the city of Truth or Consequences in Sierra County was another major shooting location for him. The sparsely populated city bears an unusual name as it chose to rename itself in 1950 based on an eponymous radio show. However, the city and its surroundings are a place of stunning natural beauty, with mineral-rich hot springs, which adds to the allure of the storytelling. One of the prominent locales lensed in ‘Him’ is Spaceport America, the first commercial spaceport in the world that is built for the purpose of space tourism and not simply scientific missions. Located at County Road A021, it serves as the primary base for Virgin Galactic, a company that seeks to take people on short trips to space. Apart from ‘Him,’ Truth or Consequences has served as the backdrop of films like ‘Eddington,’ ‘The Space Between Us,’ ‘Lewis & Clark & George,’ and ‘Paper Hearts,’ as well as of television shows like ‘House of Horrors: Kidnapped.’

Corrales, New Mexico

Some of the scenes for ‘Him’ were lensed at Corrales, a village located approximately 13 miles north of Albuquerque. The vast open landscape well captured the desolate training ground for Cameron Cade in the movie. Once known for its lush vineyards, the region is now occupied by expansive orchards, pasture, and cornfields. In addition to ‘Him,’ projects that have been filmed in Corrales are ‘Intrusion,’ ‘Cruel World,’ ‘Through the Same Lens,’ ‘Coyote Waits,’ and many more.

Read More: Where Was Black Rabbit Filmed?