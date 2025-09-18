Where Was Black Rabbit Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Co-created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’ tells the story of two brothers who can not be further apart from each other. While Jake Friedken is a successful businessman who has carved out his own identity in New York City, his brother, Vince Friedken, leads a life defined by his troubles. Eventually, their paths intersect once again, and the former decides to lend a helping hand to his brother. However, this turns out to be a mistake, as before he realizes it, he is pulled into a world of drugs and crime, with his brother at the center of it. The crime thriller show examines how people can stray apart from each other, but still find common ground in their human conditions. This journey is not possible without its setting, as the contrast between the two protagonists is embodied by their differing lifestyles, be it how they live or how they do business. As such, the Big Apple takes on a life of its own in this story, letting two lives bounce off of each other.

Black Rabbit Filming Locations

‘Black Rabbit’ was filmed entirely in the state of New York, with New York City giving life to the narrative and each of its individual elements. The cameras started rolling in April 2024, with the production wrapping five months later, in September of the same year. Since the story is shaped by the city and its culture, the production team decided to lens real-life locations and create a grounded recreation that still retained its creative identity.

New York City, New York

Given that the narrative of ‘Black Rabbit’ is primarily set in New York City, the entirety of the show was filmed on-site. The iconic Bridge Café, located at 279 Street in Manhattan, became the center of the production, doubling as the protagonist’s titular restaurant cum bar. The crew reportedly took over this location in April of 2024 and began the set dressing process. The building has a rich history behind it, having served as, among other things, a grocery store, a restaurant, and a brothel. As such, the creative decision to tape this location in all of its detail only adds to the show’s immersiveness and grounds it in the Big Apple’s vibrant urban culture. Additionally, multiple other areas within the borough were also captured, with Times Square and the East River making an appearance. Notably, Bellevue Hospital, situated at 462 First Avenue in the Kips Bay neighborhood of Manhattan, also served as a core filming location.

The creators took on a hands-on approach in mapping New York City as part of their creative rendition, which involved drawing from experience. Showrunner Kate Susman spoke to People about the process, stating, “It was exciting talking to Jude about the idea because we had lived in New York and there were a number of restaurants that we had spent time in and bars just as patrons going there.” She further explained that the process involved multiple revisions, adding, “So we would go to a bar after wrap and talk about what the next day’s shoot was. And a lot of times we were writing stuff that night together at a bar and then throwing that in the next day.” As such, the shooting was informed by the real-life intricacies of the city, which were seamlessly incorporated into the narrative.

In July 2024, the crew was reportedly spotted in the West Village, located in the neighborhood of Lower Manhattan, which serves as the backdrop to a number of sequences. The location is known for its signature red brick fixtures and cobblestoned streets, which ooze with a quaint charm. The place brings a blend of modernity with its popular boutique outlets and trendy restaurants, all of which make it a perfect match for the show’s vibe. Additionally, the quiet of the West Village also served as a springboard for the character interactions to shine, as was noticed by observers during the filming process. The neighborhood has previously served as a filming location for a number of hit titles across mediums, such as ‘Doctor Strange,’ ‘Shame,’ ‘As Good as It Gets,’ and ’25th Hour.’ Reportedly, the show was also filmed in Queens, with the borough and its diverse cultures adding more depth to the narrative.

The production also extended to Brooklyn, one of the most famous boroughs of New York City. Here, the residential neighborhoods of Dyker Heights and Williamsburg were taped to add to the show’s realism, with the crew being spotted around the location in August 2024. In particular, the popular restaurant known as The Commodore, situated at 366 Metropolitan Avenue, was lensed, with locals claiming that the windows were covered, indicating a possible nighttime scene. A chunk of the shooting also took place in the famed neighbourhood of Coney Island, known for its amusement centers and beach landscapes, also added to the story as a f Being the most populous section of the city, Brooklyn became the perfect place for bringing the city’s hustle and bustle to life, with the surrounding ambience falling in sync with the mood and tone of any scene. The region is no stranger to Hollywood blockbusters, and has featured in movies such as ‘The Highest 2 Lowest,’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ and ‘Anora.’

