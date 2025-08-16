12 Shows Like Breaking Bad on Netflix Right Now

Created by Vince Gilligan, ‘Breaking Bad’ is a crime drama series that narrates a tale of change, chemistry, violence, drugs, family, and friendship. When a chemistry teacher named Walter White (Bryan Cranston) is diagnosed with lung cancer, he attempts to make the most of his remaining life by breaking free of social restraints and using his brilliant knowledge of chemistry to partner up with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and create an almost pure version of the drug called methamphetamine. As his foray into the dangerous world of drug trade takes him into unexpected scenarios, he challenges dangerous people to emerge as a feared kingpin who establishes a secret empire forged in blood and deception. The show is hailed as one of the greatest in the genre and contains inspiring performances by the lead actors. If you were thrilled watching the journey of “Heisenberg,” these shows similar to ‘Breaking Bad’ will entertain you.

12. Dabba Cartel (2025-)

Netflix’s ‘Dabba Cartel’ is created by Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda. The story explores the lives of five women who enter the dangerous world of the drug trade due to financial difficulties. Using a popular food parcel service tradition called “Dabba” service in Mumbai as a front, the women attempt to break free from their ordinary lives by engaging in crime. It features Shabana Azmi as Sheila, Shalini Pandey as Raji, and Jyothika as Varuna Panikar. The show features themes of loyalty, sisterhood, violence, and survival. Resembling the ideas of ‘Breaking Bad,’ it has characters that are initially forced to enter the world of drug trade due to financial issues, but soon find themselves in greater danger than they expected. It can be streamed on Netflix.

11. Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

Steven Knight’s ‘Peaky Blinders’ is a British crime drama that chronicles the trials and tribulations of the Shelby family, headed by the dangerous Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy). Set in the grueling world of post-war England in the 1920s and beyond, it narrates a tale of a crime family that begins humbly but emerges as a powerful syndicate in the British underworld. It contains ideas of family, loyalty, crime, and deception. Akin to the world of ‘Breaking Bad,’ it features characters who are initially driven to commit crime to uplift their families, but eventually begin to experience satisfaction doing the same. The element of danger and secrecy is a prominent theme in both stories, as well as relations between old mentors and young mentees. It can be viewed on Netflix.

10. Snabba Cash (2021-)

Created by Oskar Söderlund and Jesper Ganslandt, Netflix’s ‘Snabba Cash’ is based on ‘The Stockholm Noir’ trilogy by Jens Jacob Lapidus. It chronicles the tale of Leya (Evin Ahmad), a single mother who lives in a predominantly immigrant community where opportunities are scarce. To secure money to begin an artificial intelligence firm, she borrows money from Ravy (Dada Fungula Bozela), whose drug deals put her in a state of danger. Akin to ‘Breaking Bad,’ it deals with the world of drug trade, while also exploring the complexities of involving family in dangerous worlds. The thematic connections between the two shows connect them on a greater level. It can be experienced here.

9. Top Boy (2011-2023)

‘Top Boy’ on Netflix is a crime drama series created by Ronan Bennett that is a harrowing tale of loyalty, drug trade, brotherhood, and deception. It deals with the lives of two young men named Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson), who attempt to achieve greater heights in the world of the drug trade. It explores the complexities of the world of crime while also dealing with familial ties. It also comments on the effects of drugs in the world and the morality of crime. In ways similar to ‘Breaking Bad,’ it deals with the motivations of the protagonists who get obsessed with greatness in a dangerous world. Both stories feature characters who are dragged into dangerous scenarios due to their choices in life. There is a spiritual and thematic connection between the shows. It can be watched on Netflix.

8. Animal Kingdom (2016-2022)

Based on the eponymous film by David Michôd, the crime drama series ‘Animal Kingdom’ on Netflix is an exploration of the lives of the members of the Cody crime family, headed by Janine Cody (Ellen Barkin). When a young boy, Joshua Cody (Finn Cole), moves in with the main family, he encounters the inner workings of a criminal empire run by his relatives. In ways similar to the ideas in ‘Breaking Bad,’ the show features the complexities of family members being involved in dangerous worlds. Like the emotional dynamics between Walter and Skyler in the Bryan Cranston starrer, it has similar issues that occur between family members involved in the same crime. It is available here.

7. Queen of the South (2016-2021)

Based on the novel ‘La Reina del Sur’ by the Spanish writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte, and the Mexican show of the same name (name of the novel) by Roberto Stopello, ‘Queen of the South’ is a crime drama series created by M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller that portrays the story of Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), a woman with humble beginnings who goes on to establish a drug empire. It follows the trials and tribulations of the main character as she goes through the dangers of the crime world in all its complexities. The elements of drug trade, loyalty, rise of a drug boss, and the commentary on the way crime changes people connect the show to the world of ‘Breaking Bad’ and its characters. It can be viewed on Netflix.

6. Griselda (2024)

Powered by Sofía Vergara’s portrayal of Griselda Blanco, Netflix’s ‘Griselda’ is the real-life tale of the protagonist who goes on to establish a drug cartel. The narrative features themes of family, loyalty, and the dangers of the world of drug trade. It is created by Doug Miro, Eric Newman, Carlo Bernard, and Ingrid Escajeda. The biographical crime drama series follows the complexities of the life of the protagonist, especially in terms of familial ties that lead to danger. Akin to the world of ‘Breaking Bad,’ it deals with the dark sides of the drug trade and the impact it has on the lives of those involved. The thematic similarities also connect the shows on a greater level. The show can be watched here.

5. El Chapo (2017-2018)

Netflix’s ‘El Chapo’ is a crime drama series that revolves around the rise and fall of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán (Marco de la O), who becomes a feared kingpin after his initial days with the Guadalajara Cartel. Facing the trials and tribulations of the drug world, the main character wages multiple battles with dangerous players to establish his own cartel called the Sinaloa Cartel. The narrative traces the complexities of the protagonist’s journey in the drug world, while also revealing the truth about his personality. Akin to the world of ‘Breaking Bad,’ it focuses on a very complex protagonist, while also featuring intense and violent sequences related to the world of the drug trade. The themes of the two shows are connected as they both explore the personal costs of becoming involved in a dangerous business. The drama can be experienced here.

4. Narcos: Mexico (2018-2021)

‘Narcos: Mexico’ or ‘Narcos: México’ is a crime drama series set in the 1980s, created by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro. Set in the world of ‘Narcos,’ by the same creators, it chronicles the happenings in Mexico that led to a drug war. Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) defies the odds to unite several small players in the local drug business to establish a powerful group called the Guadalajara Cartel. Meanwhile, a DEA agent named Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) gets involved in the dangerous world of Guadalajara when he moves there with his family. The narrative follows a game of cat and mouse between the drug lord and the agent, which leads to unexpected and violent consequences. Akin to the themes and philosophical undertones of ‘Breaking Bad,’ the narrative delves into ideas of loyalty and sacrifice. The element of DEA is a prominent presence in both stories. The main characters in the shows are driven by ambitions to become great in their world. You can stream it here.

3. Narcos (2015-2017)

Created by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro, Netflix’s crime drama thriller series ‘Narcos’ follows the rise and fall of the infamous Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura). The series delves into the complexities of the drug world while narrating the story of the protagonist and other players in the world who dared to defy authority and engage in violence. The defiance of the drug lord leads to complications as the DEA sends Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) to Colombia, where he teams up with Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook) to look into the issue of the rising drug trade. Resembling the world of ‘Breaking Bad,’ the story focuses on the nucleus of the drug trade and the secret lives of the men behind it. Despite being a show based on real people, ‘Narcos’ shares spiritual connections with the Bryan Cranston starrer in terms of character motivations, gang wars, manhunts by authorities, and violent visual elements. It is streaming on Netflix.

2. Ozark (2017-2022)

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Netflix’s crime drama series ‘Ozark’ is a tale of family, deception, money laundering, loyalty, and survival, seen through the lens of the members of the Byrde family, headed by Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his wife Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney). What starts as a story of a man who relocates to the Ozarks region to escape the troubles of his dealings in Chicago soon becomes a tale of gangsters, weapons, black money, casinos, and more. The Byrde family undergoes unexpected changes and faces innumerable challenges to survive and gain influence. Closely resembling the themes of ‘Breaking Bad,’ the show features situations where family members should stay united to face great dangers and also show courage in the face of death. The cross-border illegal dealings between America and Mexico are also important in both stories. The show is available here.

1. Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

‘Better Call Saul’ is a crime drama series that is a prequel to the events of ‘Breaking Bad.’ It also includes events that happen after the conclusion of the Walter White drama. It follows the tale of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), who starts as a humble lawyer in Albuquerque and becomes the man known as Saul Goodman as he delves deeper into the world of crime. Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, the story also follows the lives of Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) before their deeper involvement with Heisenberg. Akin to its preceding series, it deals with the dark world of crime in Albuquerque, while also looking at how the protagonist changes as a result of the conditions around him. Not only are the two stories set in the same world, but they are also thematically connected due to their portrayal of complex character arcs wherein the protagonists change over the course of the stories. It can be viewed on Netflix.

