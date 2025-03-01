Why Did Aitana and Sebastian Yatra Break Up?

Maintaining a relationship in the public eye is never easy, and Aitana Ocaña Morales has experienced this firsthand with all of her romantic relationships. In Netflix’s ‘Aitana: Metamorphosis,’ she shared that she preferred to keep her personal life private and does not enjoy discussing it publicly. The docuseries also offers glimpses into her relationship with Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra, including their time together and eventual breakup. Opening up about this deeply personal chapter, Aitana allowed viewers to see how she navigated the emotional challenges that came with this romantic upheaval.

Aitana and Sebastián Yatra Were Good Friends Before They Had Any Romantic Connection

Aitana Ocaña Morales and Sebastián Yatra first crossed paths in 2018 when she was competing in ‘Operación Triunfo’ Season 9. Yatra appeared as a guest on the show, and the two even sang parts of a song together. Their next encounter came in November 2018 at the Latin Grammy Awards, where they co-presented and formed a genuine friendship. The media later captured them strolling through the streets of Madrid, Spain, sparking speculation, but at the time, their bond reportedly remained purely friendly and platonic. In 2019, both Aitana and Yatra entered relationships with other people. Aitana was dating Spanish actor Miguel Bernardeau, while Yatra was in a relationship with Argentine singer and actress Tini.

Despite this, they remained friends and frequently crossed paths professionally. That same year, Aitana invited Yatra to perform with her on stage during her concert in Madrid. Their collaboration continued in 2020 when Yatra was featured in one of her singles from the album “Corazón Sin Vida.” By that time, the former had ended his relationship and was single, whereas Aitana took the next step with Miguel by purchasing a house together. Aitana and Yatra truly had the opportunity to get to know each other when they became coaches on ‘La Voz Kids,’ and their strong rapport was evident. They even attended the LOS40 Music Awards in Spain together. In 2022, they collaborated once again on Yatra’s single “Las Dudas,” which sparked rumors of a possible romance between them.

Aitana and Sebastián Yatra Loved Taking Special Trips With Each Other

In December 2022, news broke that Aitana and Miguel Bernardeau had ended their relationship. Shortly after, during her first concert following the announcement, Sebastián Yatra was noticed among the attendees in Madrid. By January 2023, rumors were swirling that the two had begun dating. Though they kept their relationship private and never officially confirmed it, paparazzi photos of them traveling together to Los Angeles, California, soon surfaced. They were also spotted attending recording events and spending time together. In March 2023, Aitana released her single “Akureyri,” which subtly hinted at the romance she was experiencing.

From June to August, the couple was frequently seen traveling together, and by the end of the summer, their relationship was confirmed. Their adventures took them from Iceland to Colombia to Ibiza, where they shared special moments with friends and family. However, when Aitana released her album “Alpha” in September 2023, the lyrics and themes of certain songs led fans to speculate that she might be going through a breakup.

Sebastián Yatra Gave a Clear Explanation About Why His Relationship Ended

In November 2023, Sebastián Yatra confirmed that he and Aitana were no longer together. He stated that they were both “flying solo” but emphasized that they would always remain friends. In the docuseries, Aitana did not discuss the breakup in detail and simply mentioned to her friends that she and Yatra had parted ways. Though visibly emotional, she chose to immerse herself in work as a way to stay distracted. The actual breakup conversation between them took place off-camera while Aitana was in Madrid, Spain. Yatra traveled all the way from Mexico and spent a few hours with her to talk to her in person.

In February 2024, Yatra spoke about the breakup again and revealed that he was not suited for monogamous relationships and found it difficult to commit to one for more than a year. He shared that his perspective on love was different and that, moving forward, he would prefer an open relationship. By August 2024, rumors surfaced that the breakup stemmed from Yatra allegedly meeting Bu Cuarón, the daughter of filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, while in Mexico. Allegedly, this led him to fly to Madrid on August 2, 2023, to end things with Aitana, and it left her devastated. Though the former couple reunited briefly in March 2024 to film a music video together, they have not been seen publicly together since. While they remain socially connected, both appear to be thriving in their respective lives and moving forward.

