Tegan and Sara Quin: Where Are the Musicians Now?

At the height of their fame and success, Tegan and Sara had to deal with a stressful situation as their fans became subject to a catfishing scheme that lasted for several years. The entire ordeal is covered in Hulu’s ‘Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara,’ through the perspective of the fans who became victims of the deceptive scheme. The true crime documentary is directed and produced by Erin Lee Carr, who interviews the twin sisters and various fans, including a suspicious one who could actually be the catfish.

Tegan and Sara Quin’s Fame Came With Consequences

With nearly two decades of experience in the music industry, Tegan Rain Quin and Sara Keirsten Quin have collaborated to create ten studio albums, including ‘The Con’ and ‘Crybaby.’ Born on September 19, 1980, the identical twin sisters found their calling pretty early on in life as they began writing songs together in their early teenage years. After winning several local competitions as a duo, they finally released their first studio album in 1999, titled ‘Under Feet Like Ours.’ The following decade turned out to be critical for their musical career as they found mainstream success through their following albums in the 2000s. They continued their streak well into the 2010s, getting nominated for and winning various accolades for their records.

Over the course of their successful career, they have won multiple Juno Awards, Canadian Radio Music Awards, and GLAAD Media Awards, alongside a Western Canadian Music Award, Governor General’s Award, and more. However, as shown in ‘Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara,’ upon earning fame and money, the twin musicians went through a lot off the stage and in the online world. With hundreds of their fans getting messages from fake accounts of Tegan, it caused an uproar in the entire community. Meanwhile, what bothered the twin sisters the most was the fact that the fake Tegan shared intimate facts about them, things that only they and someone close to them would know. This led to doubt, skepticism within their camp, and several years of investigation, but all in vain, as nothing has come out of it to this day.

Tegan and Sara Have Made Marks in Several Areas Other Than Music

Besides focusing on music, Tegan and Sara have also done a lot for the LGBTQ community with the help of the platform they have. For instance, in December 2010, they worked with the Yellow Bird Project and produced a charity T-shirt. All the profits collected from the charity were transferred to an organization called FIERCE NYC, which focused mainly on the LGBTQ communities across New York City. They also have Tegan and Sara Foundation, which also raises funds for the LGBTQ+ community. In an interview with the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, they explained the workings of the foundation in a detailed manner.

They stated, “The Tegan and Sara Foundation’s mission is to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ women and girls. This mission is founded on a commitment to feminism and racial, social and gender justice. This work is critically important because LGBTQ+ women and girls face greater socioeconomic and health disadvantages compared to their male, heterosexual and cisgender counterparts.” In addition, the two sisters were featured on Cameron Esposito’s podcast ‘Queery’ — Tegan in September 2017 and Sara in October 2017. A couple of years later, in October 2019, the duo went to the podcast together.

Tegan and Sara have also expanded their horizons into the field of movies and TV shows, mostly as themselves. ‘The L Word,’ ‘90210,’ ‘Comedy Bang Bang!,’ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ are some of the shows they make an appearance in. Apart from that, they have also served as Executive producers in the coming-of-age drama series titled ‘High School.’ Another one of their significant and successful ventures has been writing books. On September 24, 2019, Tegan and Sara Quin published their first book titled ‘High School,’ which is a memoir that chronicles their adolescence and their musical beginnings.

Next, the indie-pop twin sisters published a graphic novel titled ‘Junior High’ in May 2023. Through the visuals and words of their bestselling contemporary middle-grade graphic novel, they shed light on several intricate subject matters like growing up, coming to terms with their sexuality, and sisterhood. In October 2024, they released another graphic novel titled ‘Crush,’ which is about crushes, crushing it in life, and being crushed by life in junior high. Upon the release of ‘Crush,’ they are also currently on a book tour across the States throughout the month of October 2024.

Tegan and Sara Lead Happily Married Lives With Their Respective Partners

Despite the stardom and money, Tegan and Sara have faced quite a few hardships in life, but what has helped them navigate through the rough terrains is the fact that they had and continue to have each other’s backs. Over the years, the bond between the duo has hardly ever wavered. In September 2024, they turned 44 years old, and in a heartfelt post on their social media account, they talked about their accomplishments and how things are for them today. They wrote, “…We’ve started families, bought homes, traveled the 🌎 played some of the biggest stages, and now we’re pulling grey hairs and moisturizing before bed…”

Expressing their gratitude, they added, “…We’re hopefully only halfway through it all, still making music and making each other laugh. I’m grateful to remember a time before social media and the internet. I’m grateful for this career, this life, for sara, for our friends and family. For you all…” In the summer of 2022, a significant change occurred in Sara’s life as she entered motherhood by adopting Sid. Calling him her “Crybaby,” Sara has taken on the role of being a doting mother with her partner, as she never misses an opportunity to shower him with love.

As of today, both sisters appear to be leading a happy and content married life with their respective partners. While Sara is seemingly in wedlock with a woman named Stacy Reader, Tegan is married to Sofia. Seemingly residing in Vancouver, British Columbia, the twin sisters continue to create art, either in the form of music or books, while advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and representation.

