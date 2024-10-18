Lindsey Byrnes: Where is Tegan Quin’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

In Hulu’s ‘Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara,’ the viewers not only get acquainted with the identical twin musicians but also their fans and friends from the past. One of the people from Tegan’s past — Lindsey Byrnes — is also interviewed as she shares her perspective of the entire ordeal involving fake Tegan, also known as Fegan. Given her history with Tegan, questions about her current whereabouts naturally arise in the minds of the viewers.

Lindsey Byrnes Was an Important Part of Tegan’s Life in the Early 2010s

Around the mid-2000s, when Tegan and Sara were busy working on their studio album called ‘The Con,’ the former seemingly crossed paths with Lindsey Byrnes on Myspace. It was speculated that a couple of songs in the album — “Nineteen” and “Call It Off” — were written for Lindsey, as the latter is a song about stalking someone on Myspace, as per Tegan. As the sparks flew between them, Tegan and Lindsey started dating sometime in 2010.

Over the next three and a half years, their relationship saw many ups and downs. In March 2014, Tegan wrote in a social media post, “Ive been with the same person for three and a half years, most people know that Im dating Lindsey Byrnes, who is the photographer that takes all of our photos. Its her fault I cant write sad songs [anymore], But its also her fault I wrote all of those sad songs.” Later in the same year, the couple supposedly broke up and went their separate ways.

Lindsey Byrnes is an Accomplished Photographer and Creative Director Today

After graduating from Torrey Pines High School, Lindsey Byrnes pursued Communication and Media Studies at Northern Arizona University and a Photography course from UC Berkeley Extension. In 1997, she kickstarted her professional career as an Advertising Sales Director at Juxtapoz Art and Culture Magazine, where she worked for three years before switching jobs. For the next seven years, she served as the Director of Marketing And Business Development for two different firms — High Speed Productions Inc from 2000 to 2006 and Goldenvoice from 2006 to 2007.

Lindsey then found her calling and went into the field of photography. After taking her photography class in 2002, she worked for Thrasher Magazine before getting into the music industry as she would work with various musicians and bands, such as fun., Paramore, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tegan & Sara, for whom she directed music videos and designed album covers. Later, she bagged a job at Vans as a Photo Editor. From 2011 to 2015, she was employed as a Photography Director at Juxtapoz Art and Culture Magazine. She also tried her skills as a Talent Relations Director at WILDFANG, where she was employed for three years.

In the following years, she served as a Creative Producer at GNARHUNTERS, Director of Partnerships at Authentic Artists, and Creative Consultant at Ticketmaster. In 2008, she founded The LB Project and has been working there as the Creative Director and Commercial Photographer. In 2022, she was chosen to be the photographer to capture the winners’ portraits for the 64th Grammy Awards. Throughout her career as a photographer and creative director, Lindsey has also worked with several publications and brands like Jaguar, Marie Claire, Rolling Stone, and so on.

Given her stature in the photography industry, Lindsey also constantly uses her platform to advocate LGBTQ rights and equality. The LA-based photographer captured iconic pictures for many queer brands and charities, including The Logo Network, Amazon Prime’s ‘Tampa Baes,’ The Tegan & Sara Foundation, and Jack Antonoff’s Ally Coalition. Continuing to capture various sets of stories, she talked about her constant source of inspiration in an interview with MPB, “I stay inspired by the people I know and meet and my curiosity in them.” In August 2024, she collaborated with Pacifico Beer for the Lexus US Open for Surfing. In the following month, she worked on the artwork for Being There’s the eponymous album.

Lindsey Byrnes is Leading a Balanced Personal and Professional Life

Over the years, Lindsey Byrnes has seen a lot of development in her personal and professional lives. While her innate talent to capture moments/people in their purest form has ensured her work keeps her under the spotlight, her personal life isn’t particularly something the celebrated lifestyle and entertainment photographer appears keen to share with the world. It seems that since her relationship with Tegan, she has actively chosen to keep the details about the romantic aspect of her life under wraps. Additionally, nothing much is known about Lindsey’s familial relationships as well, but it can be said that she shares a warm and loving bond with her loved ones. She is blessed with supportive friends who consider her a wonderful ball of light in their world.

Moreover, her social media profiles are packed with snippets from her professional projects, hinting that the artist has put all her focus on furthering her career. Interestingly, Lindsey’s work takes her to places ranging from events held at exotic beaches to concerts – a perfect blend of work and pleasure. Alongside that, she is also a staunch advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and doesn’t miss an opportunity to spread awareness about the same in the virtual or real world. In her downtime, the passionate storyteller enjoys hanging out with friends. When not chilling in the comfort of her home in Los Angeles, California – curled up on her couch eating her favorite snacks, Lindsey works towards achieving her fitness goals by heading to the gym and keeping her nutritional levels in check.

Read More: JT Crim: Where is the Musician Now?