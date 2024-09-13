Where is Akia Eggleston’s Family Now?

In May 2017, the family members of Baltimore, Maryland resident Akia Shawnta Eggleston were eagerly anticipating the arrival of her baby. They had organized a baby shower in celebration. However, Akia never showed up, and they realized they had not heard from her in several days, raising serious concerns for her safety and well-being. They reported her missing to the police, prompting an investigation that uncovered unexpected details about her life. NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode titled ‘The Day Akia Disappeared’ features interviews with Akia’s aunt, Sanobia Wilson, her stepfather, Shawn Wilkinson, and others, who reflect on the brilliant woman Akia was and share how deeply they miss her every day.

Akia’s Family Grew Suspicious When She Didn’t Attend Her Baby Shower

On May 7, 2017, Akia Eggleston’s family gathered eagerly to celebrate her upcoming baby shower. Her aunt, Sanobia Wilson, stepfather, Shawn Wilkinson, grandmother, Ann Wilson, and great-uncle, Anthony Wilson, had made special preparations for the event, hoping to make Akia feel as loved as possible with only a few weeks left until her delivery. They knew she was preparing for a new chapter in her life, planning to move into a home with her boyfriend, Michael Robertson. However, when Akia didn’t show up and they couldn’t reach her, their excitement quickly turned to worry. By around 4 pm, realizing they hadn’t seen or spoken to her in several days, they reported her missing to the police.

Akia Eggleston was last seen on May 3, 2017, withdrawing money from an ATM for a home deposit. The last person to see her was her boyfriend, Michael Robertson. Given that Akia was eight months pregnant, the likelihood of her simply disappearing was slim. Over the years, her family worked tirelessly to bring attention to her case, organizing vigils, creating online communities, and speaking out whenever possible. They expressed frustration that, as a member of a minority community, Akia’s case had allegedly been sidelined by the media. Finally, in 2022, they found some closure with the arrest of Robertson for her murder.

Akia’s Memories are Precious to Shawn Wilkinson Even Today

In July 2023, when Michael Robertson was found guilty of the murders, Akia Eggleston’s stepfather, Shawn Wilkinson, was present in court, witnessing justice for his daughter. After the trial, he spoke to the media, expressing gratitude for the rightful verdict and thanking the authorities who had worked to solve the case. However, he acknowledged that the family’s grief remains ongoing. Shawn holds onto the hope of one day being able to bury both his daughter and grandson respectfully. He continues to live in Baltimore, Maryland, with his wife and two children. Formerly with the US Marine Corps, Shawn has now taken a more relaxed role, working for the US Department of the Interior. Akia remains a beautiful part of his life, not just a memory, and will always be so.

Sanobia Wilson is Still Committed to Upholding the Memory of Her Niece’s Life

For Sanobia Wilson, Akia was like a daughter, and she fought for her with that same intensity. She was highly active in the online community Justice For Akia Eggleston, regularly posting updates as the investigation unfolded. Sanobia attended the trial without missing a single moment and spoke after the verdict was delivered. She reflected on the hardships her family endured and expressed deep gratitude to those who helped keep hope alive. From Akia’s birthdays to special occasions, Sanobia continues to honor her niece’s memory and celebrates her life. She and her son, Zaylin, who she is very proud of, have built a home together in Parkville, Maryland. Akia is a part of their everyday lives, and she often speaks to Zaylin about his cousin and her life.

The Love of Family Has Kept Ann and Anthony Wilson Going

Akia’s great uncle, Anthony Wilson, was deeply involved in the search for answers following her disappearance. His unwavering dedication and his sister, Ann Wilson (Akia’s grandmother), helped carry the family through the painful years of uncertainty. Profoundly affected by the loss, Ann found solace when justice was finally served. During the trial, she expressed her relief, stating how overjoyed she was that it had all come to a close and that Akia had finally received the justice she deserved.

Since then, Anthony and Ann have remained in Baltimore, Maryland, surrounded by family comfort. Anthony and his wife, Charmaine “Maine” Wilson, take great pride in watching their granddaughters grow, embracing the joy of witnessing new generations flourish. Family gatherings have become cherished moments where love, laughter, and shared memories fill the room. Though grief remains a part of these gatherings, they have found strength in reliving and celebrating Akia’s life together. For them, honoring her memory is the way forward, and they hold onto those moments of connection and joy.

