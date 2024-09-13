Michael Robertson: Where is the Killer Now?

In May 2017, Akia Eggleston, who was eight months pregnant and just weeks away from her due date, mysteriously disappeared from Baltimore, Maryland. Her family members had organized a baby shower, but when she failed to attend, they became alarmed and reported her missing. Akia was last seen withdrawing money from an ATM, intending to make a deposit for a new home she planned to share with her boyfriend, Michael Robertson. NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode titled ‘The Day Akia Disappeared’ follows the investigation that ultimately led to Robertson’s arrest for the murders of both Akia and her unborn child.

Michael Robertson’s Digital Footprint Led to His Arrest

Michael Andre Robertson met Akia Eggleston in the 1990s when they were kids. His grandmother used to babysit Akia, and the two often played together. As they grew older, they drifted apart but reconnected in 2016 when both lived in Baltimore, Maryland. They soon began dating and integrating their lives. Akia had a 2-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, while Robertson shared two children with another woman. By late 2016, Akia and Robertson were expecting a child together and were looking forward to building a life as a family.

The two were excited about the new chapter in their lives and even named their soon-to-arrive child Anubis. However, on May 7, 2017, Akia’s family grew concerned when she failed to attend the baby shower they had organized. She was last seen withdrawing money from an ATM for a house deposit on May 3, but all traces of her disappeared after that. It seemed like the case was going cold, but the police kept a close eye on Robertson. He had moved to Michigan shortly after Akia’s disappearance, prompting further suspicion. Investigators tracked his cell phone records, GPS location, and Google searches. In February 2022, he was arrested from Michigan by US Marshals and charged with two first-degree murders.

Michael Robertson and Akia Had Been Arguing About Various Issues

In April 2022, the police officially reclassified Akia’s case from a missing person to a homicide. Although her body had never been found, they claimed to have enough circumstantial evidence to prove that Robertson was responsible for her death. Initially, investigators reviewed his cell phone records, which revealed suspicious Google searches made just hours after Akia’s disappearance, including inquiries about garbage collection and dumping routes. He even asked a question along the lines of, “Where does the garbage go after it has been picked up?” These searches, combined with the fact that Robertson was the last person to see Akia before she vanished, solidified their suspicions and made him the prime suspect in her case.

The police soon discovered that Akia and Michael had been frequently arguing, primarily over their differing views on social media usage. One central point of contention arose when Akia posted a picture of her sonogram on social media, which Robertson strongly disapproved of. Other updates and photos also met with his dissatisfaction, revealing cracks in their relationship, indicating it was not as smooth as it seemed. During an interview shortly after Akia’s disappearance, Robertson admitted to being in an ongoing relationship with Hail Pomeroy, the mother of his two other children. He also acknowledged that Akia had found out about it and was upset that he continued to stay in touch with Pomeroy, adding further tension to their situation.

During the interrogation in 2017, Robertson had revealed that just hours before he last saw Akia, they had argued about Pomeroy. He admitted telling Akia he had decided to move forward with his former partner. Despite the lack of physical evidence directly tying him to the crime, the prosecutors felt confident in the case they had built, believing that the combination of his actions, phone records, and inconsistencies in his story provided enough proof to charge him with Akia and his unborn child’s murder.

Michael Robertson is Serving Two Life Sentences Today

Michael Robertson’s trial began in July 2023, where he pled not guilty to the charges against him. His defense team argued that the prosecution had focused too narrowly on him, neglecting other potential suspects. They highlighted peculiar findings, such as Akia’s debit card being discovered at unusual locations and times. Notably, her card was found on her doorstep during a vigil held in her honor, appearing “unweathered” and seemingly placed deliberately. Despite these claims, the jury took only two hours to find Robertson guilty of two counts of first-degree murder—one for Akia and one for their unborn child.

In October 2023, Michael Robertson was sentenced to two consecutive life terms for his crimes. The judge emphasized that this sentence was to ensure he would no longer pose a threat to society. At 44, Robertson is incarcerated at the Western Correctional Institution in Maryland. While his lawyer indicated plans to appeal the sentence, no formal motions have been filed yet.

