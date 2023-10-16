Aksana: What Happened to Retired WWE Star?

WWE, a phenomenon that has endured for generations, stands as the world’s premier wrestling promotion. Split into two primary touring groups, ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown!’, WWE events are not true athletic contests but instead, entertainment-based performance theater. They are filled with scripted storylines, choreographed matches, and a roster of iconic characters. WWE has crafted a distinct universe that has not only captivated generations but also continually delivered ever more captivating entertainment.

Throughout the years, numerous wrestlers have carved out their niche within the WWE universe, and some have gone on to establish successful, independent careers. These iconic figures are followed closely by fans and have ventured into various fields, becoming major celebrities in their own right. One such wrestler is Aksana, and if you’re eager to learn more about her and her journey within WWE, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s delve into the details!

Why Did Aksana (Živilė Raudonienė) Leave WWE?

Aksana, the ring name of Živilė Raudonienė, is a Lithuanian fitness model, bodybuilder, and professional wrestler with an impressive career. Her journey in the world of bodybuilding started at the young age of 13, and by the time she was 17, she made history as the youngest participant in the 1999 IFBB Arnold Classic Contest. Later, in 2009, she clinched victory in the 2009 IFBB Arnold Classic Contest. In 2009, during an interview, Aksana made an exciting revelation that she had been signed by WWE, the renowned professional wrestling promotion.

Aksana’s training commenced at their then-developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). Initially, she debuted under the ring name Olga, but just a month later, her name was changed to Aksana. At this point, she began managing the wrestler Eli Cottonwood. This marked the beginning of her journey within WWE. Her early role in WWE was primarily managerial, where she provided support and guidance to the talents she represented. However, her distinct presence quickly caught the attention of fans and the WWE Universe.

Aksana made her in-ring debut in January 2010 and entered the WWE Divas Division, where she participated in both singles and tag team matches. Her in-ring style and persona led her to make an appearance on WWE’s main roster alongside Goldust. She went on to become the Queen of FCW by defeating Rosa Mendes and then defeated A J Lee to become FCW Divas Champion in the spring of 2011. Throughout her WWE career, Aksana was involved in multiple storylines and feuds; she had rivalries with other WWE Divas.

In January 2012, Aksana won her first singles match against Natalya. She was also romantically linked with the veteran WWE wrestler Goldust AKA Dustin Rhodes, in on-screen storylines that paved the way for their matches. In 2014, Aksana formed a regular tag team with fellow WWE Diva Alicia Fox, and the duo began being referred to as “Foxsana.” Together, they competed as a tag team and were featured in WWE matches and storylines. However, On June 9, 2014, after a loss to Paige, a feud erupted between Aksana and Alicia Fox, but the storyline could not be developed any further.

Just three days later, on June 12, 2014, WWE announced that Aksana had been released from her contract, along with several other talents. This decision to release Aksana and others led to mixed reactions from fans, some of whom were disappointed with her departure. Speculation arose that WWE might be making room for new Divas to enter the WWE Universe, although nothing was confirmed at the time. Her final match aired on the June 13 episode of ‘SmackDown!’, where she faced Alicia Fox and ultimately suffered a loss.

Where is Aksana (Živilė Raudonienė) Now?

Following her departure from WWE, Aksana chose to retire from professional wrestling. She transitioned to a new chapter in her life and embarked on a diverse career path. Aksana took on the role of Trainers Director at Youfit Health Clubs, although she eventually left this position in 2016. Her career journey then led her to become a professional trainer, establishing her venture called ZivileFit. She has since settled in Tampa, Florida, where she has embraced her role as a mother to a baby boy.

In 2021, Aksana got married, but she has maintained a private and low-profile approach to her personal life. Surrounded by the love of her family, friends, and co-workers, Aksana has crafted a beautiful and fulfilling life for herself. Her journey is an inspiring one, as she challenged gender stereotypes during her time in professional wrestling and continues to serve as an inspiration to others. We extend our best wishes to her for all her future endeavors and life’s adventures.

