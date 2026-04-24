Who is Al Fleischman? Who Plays Him in Running Point?

In the second season of Netflix’s ‘Running Point,’ things keep getting out of hand for Isla Gordon. If the first season was full of challenges, where she had to rebuild the whole team from scratch, the second season truly tests her as a leader. While she tries to keep a grip on herself, a new character pokes in her way that truly tests her limits. This man turns out to be Al Fleischman, who started as a minor character with seemingly little to no impact on the main storyline, but will likely be seen more of next season. What makes him even more interesting is the way he holds himself. His looks make him seem unthreatening, but by the end, he turns out to be a villain in his own right. SPOILERS ALERT.

Ken Marino Brings the Rich, Entitled Al Fleischman to Life

Ken Marino plays the role of Al Fleischman in the second season of ‘Running Point.’ Hailing from Long Island, he is an alumnus of the Lee Strasberg Institute and the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. It was at NYU that he crossed paths with David Wain, with whom he started a comedy troupe called the New Group, later called the State. The success of the troupe eventually paved the path for him to work in movies and TV shows. He has become recognizable with his work on projects like ‘The Residence,’ ‘Wet Hot American Summer,’ ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ ‘Veronica Mars,’ ‘Fresh Off the Boat,’ among others.

The actor noted that he frequently portrays people who aren’t exactly likable and quite enjoys doing it. He takes the same road with the role of Al in ‘Running Point.’ The self-declared toilet king of Orange County enters the picture with the desire to get better seats. While Isla doesn’t pay much attention to his demands, especially considering all the problems she already has on her plate, fate works in Al’s favor. The fact that money is no object for him to get the seats he wants. He seems desperate to seem cool, though everything he does proves otherwise. However, when Cam hears about his money, he decides to use Al to his advantage.

He even almost gets one of the shareholders to sell their stocks to Al. This is where the billionaire gets a taste for more power, especially after Isla offers to sell him her shares, giving him complete control over the team. His dream shifts from the seats to owning the entire arena. This is why, when Isla shifts from her promise, he doesn’t take it very well. By the end of the season, he does something so chaotic that it becomes clear that there is more to him than meets the eye. Al’s sudden rise in the basketball scene proves that all he needs are good, or rather smart, people around him, and he might actually do better than people give him credit for.

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