Running Point: Do Jay and Isla End Up Together? Do They Break Up?

Isla Gordon has yet another challenging season in Netflix’s ‘Running Point.’ The first season started with Isla getting the reins of the LA Waves after her eldest brother, Cam, went to rehab. At the beginning of the second season, he returns, and while he claims he is not there to get his old job back, his intentions state otherwise. While her professional life brings many challenges, her personal life undergoes a massive upheaval. Her relationship with Lev falls apart, despite them patching up after the minor hitch in Season 1. While Isla claims that this is because she is too invested in her work to want the same things as Lev, the truth is that her heart has been elsewhere since the kiss in the Season 1 finale.

Isla and Jay Finally Get to Explore the Depth of Their Romance

Isla and Jay had known each other for years, and they had always experienced some form of attraction. However, the timing had never been on their side. When she was single, he wasn’t, and vice versa. At the end of Season 1, when both of them are single and share a kiss, the timing strikes once again because he is supposed to leave for Boston to be with his kids, who have moved away because of his ex-wife. The fact that he is coaching the team that she practically hates also becomes a major hurdle in their path. But then, he comes to LA for some work, and all the feelings resurface. At first, Isla is on the track to marry Lev, but then their engagement falls apart, and she thinks about making a move.

However, being her best friend, Ali, advises her against it. Because Isla has only recently come out of a very long relationship, she should not immediately jump into something that actually means something to her. Isla thinks about acting on the advice, but when Jay notices her flirting with someone else, he decides to step in. Once that happens, all bets are off. The duo indulge in a secret affair, majorly because they both belong to rivals teams. When the championship begins, they decide to keep the game talk out of their bedroom so that their professional life does not mess up their personal life. For a time, they succeed in keeping that up, but then, when the Waves start to lose to Boston, Isla realises that she has been too distracted to focus on her team.

Eventually, she comes up with a game plan, wherein the Waves adopt the strategy of Chicago, the only team that gave Boston the run for their money. When poked about why she couldn’t come up with this idea three games ago, she realises that she has been so focused on her romance with Jay, that she forgot to see him as a rival. She cannot afford to do that anymore, so she has an honest conversation with him. It’s not that she doesn’t want to be with him anymore. But she also doesn’t want to not have her team as the priority. So, she suggests that they put their romance on hold until the end of the championship, following which, they can discuss, how to proceed with their long-distance romance.

Jay’s Decision to Join a New Team Rewrites His and Isla’s Relationship

The idea to put a pin on the relationship was meant to take the pressure off Isla and Jay, so that they could both focus on their teams. With the way things had been going on for the Waves, Jay probably believed that his team was going to win, so he wasn’t too concerned about being distracted. But then, Isla’s team turned things around and won the championship. The look that Jay gives Isla right after her team wins suggests that he is not happy about this. Of course, he is sad that his team lost, but it seems that his anger runs deeper than that. It is likely that he never really considered the Waves as a real competitor.

And while he had worked with Isla and seen her radically change things for the the team and the company, he probably didn’t think that she could make them win. While this feeling would be enough to drive a wedge between the two, Jay does something worse, something that makes Isla’s blood boil. The morning after the win, Cam announces that he is going to make his own team, financed by Al Fleischman and coached by Jay Brown. If the betrayal of her brother wasn’t enough, Isla also feels backstabbed by Jay. He left the Waves because he said he needed to be in Boston. But now, it seems that he doesn’t need that anymore. Not only is he now back in LA, but he has also become Isla’s rival in a more antagonistic sense of the term.

This does not spell anything good for their romance. If there was still any hope for Isla and Jay, it is competely ruined because of him joining Cam’s team. This will give rise to more competition, which won’t entirely be healthy, and put them at odds with one another. The fact that Jay also knows about the complicated equation between Isla and Cam, and he still decided to go work for the latter, shows that he has made his choice in the civil war that is now going to unfold amongst the Gordons. This isn’t the time when she can risk being in bed with the enemy. With the bloodbath that is set to happen, the possibility of Isla and Jay continuing their romance seems highly unlikley, if not impossible.

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