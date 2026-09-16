Aldo Marquez: Where is the Physical 100 Mexico Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Physical 100: Mexico’ (originally titled ‘Habilidad Física 100: México’) does not just test the physical capabilities of its contestants but also their mental perseverance. As the challenges become progressively harder, other aspects, such as working as a team and synchronizing one’s performance, also play a part. In season 1, Aldo Marquez showed this kind of dynamism throughout his game. He delved into his feelings and used them to push himself further, especially during the moments when he felt like giving up. His journey showed how mental perseverance can become just as important as physical ability when contestants are pushed to their limits.

Aldo Marquez Got Very Close to Getting Back in the Competition

Right from the time Aldo Marquez was seen in the Pyramid Challenge, he came across as a tough competitor. He worked hard to make it to the final cut-off, and it was right after he got through that the buzzer came on. Aldo was grateful to have one of the toughest challenges behind him. For the Monolith Challenge, the contestants were divided into groups, and he was the first captain to be chosen. He quickly assembled a great team behind him, but as they competed, they struggled to find the right footing. The other team worked more efficiently, resulting in Aldo and his entire team being eliminated. He later got a chance to come back during The Sacrifice challenge alongside other eliminated contestants. He lasted almost four hours but ultimately gave out, missing his chance to return.

Aldo Marquez is Preparing for the Next World Championship Today

Aldo Marquez has built his career around obstacle-course racing and fitness. More recently, he has been getting involved in HYROX, a competition that combines running with strength and endurance-based challenges. Aldo moved into HYROX and gained momentum in 2024, when he won the Pro Men division at the Mexico City event in 1:07:05 and finished first in his age group. He continued to compete internationally, including races in Berlin, Chicago, and Madrid, eventually breaking the one-hour mark with a Pro time of 59:57. In 2025, he added several wins to his record, taking the Pro Men and Doubles titles in Acapulco in September, followed by victories in the Doubles and Relay categories at Mexico City in November.

He also won the Pro Men and Men’s Relay events in Rio de Janeiro, with the relay team setting a national record. By 2026, Aldo was competing regularly across Mexico and the US. He finished second in the Pro Men event at the Phoenix Major in January and then won both Pro Doubles and Mixed Doubles at Guadalajara, with national records in both categories. He placed third in Pro Men at Las Vegas before heading to Washington, DC, in March for the Americas Regional Championship.

This is where Aldo won the overall men’s event and secured qualification for the Elite 15 Regional. He went on to finish second in Mixed Doubles at Cancún, third in Pro Men at Monterrey, while winning the Men’s Doubles event with fellow contestant Ángel Quintero. He then won Pro Doubles at Puebla in May. He also competed in the Mixed Relay in Mexico in June 2026. Alongside competing, Aldo has become an ambassador for HYROX and PUMA Mexico and has continued to work in the fitness space. In August 2026, he received the The Fit Awards 2026 in the Hybrid Athlete category. He is always in pursuit of the next thing and is now training for the HYROX world championship of 2027.

Aldo Marquez is Always Eager to Take Up Opportunities for Travel

Aldo Marquez’s social media also gives a glimpse into his life beyond competition. His Instagram and TikTok feature training sessions, fitness-focused content and moments from his travels. As a fitness coach, he has used these platforms to build a profile around training and an active lifestyle, while also working with brands such as MyProtein, The Fit Dealers and Smart Fit. Aldo’s content also reflects his life outside the gym, with trips to Brazil in December 2025, Las Vegas in March 2026, and Rome in June 2026 appearing among the experiences he has shared. It gives his followers a look at the personality behind his professional fitness career.

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