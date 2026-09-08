Nero Buys: Where is the Alone 13 Contestant Now?

Nero Guys had a lot of experience being in the wild, but he also knew that survival on History Channel’s ‘Alone’ was not going to be easy. He joined the other contestants in season 13, where they were dropped in the Richardson Mountains, north of the Arctic Circle. While others struggled with the challenging environment and terrain, Nero was able to grab a big win that secured his place for the long run. His smartness in seeing through things quickly and being able to get through them is what truly sets him apart, no matter what was in front of him.

Nero Buys Was Able to Hunt a Big Beaver Right at the Beginning of the Season

Nero Guys entered season 13 knowing that the Richardson Mountains would test every part of his survival ability. He avoided the early panic that forced several contestants to leave. Instead, Nero relied on his experience in the Canadian boreal forest to prepare for the long haul. His turning point came when he secured a large beaver, which gave him an important source of calories and fat. He rendered around five pounds of fat and carefully preserved it, creating a valuable reserve that would later help him endure the extreme cold. He also caught hares and showed restraint by releasing one rather than taking more than he needed.

As winter became harsher, Nero faced the same physical and psychological pressures that affected the remaining contestants. He experienced muscle cramps, hunger and the emotional strain of prolonged isolation. Bear activity near his camp also forced him to change how he disposed of fish remains so he would not draw the animal back. Yet Nero continued fishing, trapping and preserving food. By the time he reached the final three, his strategy had paid off as he was in a comparatively strong condition.

Nero Buys is an Advocate of Outdoor Activity for Kids Today

Nero Guys is someone who has had very different kinds of experiences in life. Things have turned out for him in a way that has allowed him to explore different kinds of work and follow new interests along the way. It started when he was young and did not want to finish school, but his parents wanted him to have a safety net as well. Nero trained as a boilermaker and welder in pursuit of his passion for building and creating things with his hands. He stayed in the trade for a few years, but it was not fulfilling enough for him, so he joined the Australian Army as a Fitter Machinist and Armorer. During his tenure of about seven years, Nero even went to Afghanistan in 2010 and worked within Australia’s SASR unit. Soon, he got the news that he was going to be a father and took a hiatus from his career for about eight years.

During this time, Nero started experimenting with and indulging in bushcraft and eventually got the chance to work at one of the top schools. He traveled to other countries and finally decided to start his own business. In 2023, he launched NaturePost, an outdoor program for kids and their parents. It remains his ongoing endeavor, through which he conducts field programs and helps young people develop practical outdoor skills. Nero also has a 12-month mailing system that encourages kids to connect more deeply with the nature around them.

Nero is also an educator who uses his own website and YouTube channel to share instructional and tutorial-style content, including bushcraft skills, outdoor survival techniques, wilderness training, camping and practical ways to become more confident in nature. His various experiences from the past continue to shape his mentoring and speaking engagements. Always looking for his next adventure, he went on an expedition at the LaCloche Heaven’s Gate Loop in March 2026. Nero is an outdoor advocate who remains fully committed to helping people reconnect with nature in their own ways.

Nero Buys is Surrounded by the Love of His Wife and Son

Nero Guys has the greatest support system in his wife, Jen, and his son, Lockie. During the hiatus that he took from his career, Nero was a stay-at-home father to his son. The time that he spent with Lockie together in the outdoors, while also honing his bushcraft skills, inspired him to eventually launch his own business. In fact, Jen always recognized his passion, and in 2024, she sent her husband to Canada for a winter expedition with Kie and Dave Marrone at Lure of the North. He was only supposed to stay for a couple of months, but the expedition lasted much longer for him. Towards the end, Jen and Lockie joined him, making the experience even more memorable. They have continued to cheer him on throughout his journey in the season and have been an important source of encouragement as he takes on new challenges.

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