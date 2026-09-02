Peter Egede: Where is the MasterChef Contestant Now?

In season 16 of Fox’s ‘MasterChef: Global Gauntlet,’ Peter Egede was one of the competitors introduced on the third day of auditions. The former Banking Consultant represented Nigeria as part of Team Africa and proved to be a formidable contender with his bold flavors. After his initial selection, he demonstrated his incredible culinary skills and confidence, which caught everyone’s attention. As the competition progressed, he navigated demanding challenges. His consistency finally paved the way for him to reach the Finale as one of the Top 3 competitors.

Peter Egede’s Nigerian Flavors Helped Him Secure His Place in the Finale

Peter Egede stepped into the MasterChef kitchen to represent his Nigerian roots as part of Team Africa. During his audition, he presented the judges with a suya-spiced duck breast, hoping the dish would capture the essence of Nigeria. However, the judges were initially unconvinced whether it truly highlighted Peter’s roots. Yet, as they tasted the dish, they were impressed by the balance of spices and distinct flavors. In a memorable moment, the contestant received “yes” from all the judges, and Gordon Ramsay presented him with the apron. From there, Peter steadily made a remarkable impression in the competition.

Although Peter occasionally faced the possibility of elimination, he relied on his technical skills and determination to push forward. His progress became more visible when he was chosen as one of the team captains during a Team Challenge. As he reached the Semifinal, Peter admitted that he was struggling to keep up with Gordon and Tiffany Derry. However, the competitor refused to let his mistakes define him, acknowledging that errors were inevitable under such circumstances. After both rounds, the final choice came down to him and Julia Cili. Ultimately, Gordon announced that Peter would move on to the Finale because of the incredible flavors of his dish.

Peter Established His Career in Business and Operations Before He Lost His Job

Before finding his calling in the culinary world, Peter had built a career rooted in business and operations. He completed high school education before enrolling at Georgia Southern University in 2014 to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Operations Management and Supervision. During his time at the university, Peter took on several leadership roles, serving as the President of Georgia Southern Club Soccer and National Pan-Hellenic Council. Additionally, he became the Vice President of the Georgia Southern NAACP and the Interim President of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Peter graduated in 2018 before beginning his professional journey.

In May 2018, Peter took on the role of Business Optimization and Six Sigma Intern at McKesson and held the position for four months before moving on. With his honed skills, he eventually joined Amazon as an Area Manager in January 2019. Over the years, his immense dedication earned him a promotion to Area Manager II before he left the organization in January 2021. Following that, Peter transitioned into the role of Process Engineering – Process Improvement Consultant at JPMorgan Chase & Co. His relentless dedication once again helped him rise through the ranks to become a Senior Consultant. On the show, Peter shared that he unfortunately lost his job in July 2025.

Peter’s Passion Helped Him Transition Into the Role of a Private Chef

A turning point came in Peter’s life after he lost his job at JPMorgan Chase & Co. He revealed on the show that the experience gradually prompted him to recognize his love for cooking. He also added that he found his true calling in the culinary world after reading a book that emphasized the importance of dedicating oneself to cooking. Ultimately, Peter decided that no matter the circumstances, he would never return to his career in finance. During the auditions, he also mentioned that if he were selected as a competitor, it would give him the confidence to pursue a career in the culinary world.

Following his time on the show, Peter has currently dedicated himself to working as a Private Chef in Dallas, Texas. Aside from that, he has also been running an official Instagram page, “peatsculinary_academy,” since September 2024. Through the page, he offers private coaching to interested individuals who want to learn about the basic rules before starting to cook. Furthermore, Peter also documents his journey as a Private Chef on his Instagram page, “peats_culinary,” where he boasts over 32.4K followers. On the platform, he shares captivating pictures of his beautifully plated dishes.

Peter Finds Immense Joy in the Company of His Brother and Friends

Beyond the intensity of his professional life, Peter leads a personal life that reflects his appreciation for friendships, family, and new experiences. He enjoys spending time with his close circle of friends, whether it be coming together to celebrate a special occasion or enjoying each other’s company. He also maintains a strong connection to his traditions and always makes sure to celebrate the customs that hold a special place in his culture. Peter’s passion for food extends beyond his own kitchen, which becomes evident from his frequent visits to fine-dining restaurants to try various dishes.

Traveling and exploration have also given Peter opportunities to experience the beauty of new places. Over the years, he has visited different corners of the country, including his memorable trip to Colorado Springs, Colorado, in October 2021. He eventually immersed himself in the lively atmosphere of the bustling streets around Madison Square Park, New York. Above all, a significant part of his life revolves around his beloved brother, Efrem Egede. Peter considers Efrem his best friend and never shies away from expressing his love for his brother. Despite the occasional glimpses, the contestant has shielded further details about his personal life from the limelight.

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