Jake Kelley: Where is the MasterChef Contestant Now?

Fox’s ‘MasterChef’ puts aspiring chefs through a demanding series of challenges designed to test their ability to perform under pressure. Beyond cooking skills, the competition often gives contestants an opportunity to tell their stories and showcase the cultures and experiences that influence their food. In season 16, Jake Kelley made an impressive run by reaching the Top 5. A major part of his journey was the way he brought his Mexican heritage into his cooking. He drew on traditions and influences while showing his own culinary style.

Jake Kelley Drew Inspiration From His Heritage to Excel in the Competition

Jake Kelley presented the judges with a mole negro cake topped with chocolate-chili ganache and black sesame crème anglaise during his audition. Gordon Ramsay praised the cake’s texture and flavor, while Joe Bastianich gave him the approval that earned him his apron as part of Team Americas. As the competition progressed, Jake continued to draw heavily from his Mexican heritage. His Champurrado Cake in the Bitter Sweet Mystery Box brought together chili chocolate mousse, masa harina cocoa crumble, passion fruit sabayon and white chocolate miso ganache.

Jake also took on Mexican-inspired stadium food during the World Cup challenge before being pushed outside his comfort zone with a Nigerian-Mexican fusion in the Wheel of Fusion. Jake’s progress became more visible as the field narrowed. At the Top 10 stage, he and Dave Patera won the Tag Team challenge, which gave Jake his first major challenge victory and a much-needed confidence boost. He then survived the Top 8 and stepped up as captain of the Blue Team during the Restaurant Takeover. His team won the challenge and he secured a place in the Top 5.

Jake Kelley Left a Job at the Pharmacy and is Working at a Local Restaurant Today

Jake Kelley’s interest in cooking began long before his appearance on the season. He attended Alma College, where he studied neuroscience, and during his freshman year, he began experimenting with food in the dorm kitchen at Bruske Hall. Cooking soon became a way for him to connect with other students and make friends. He continued exploring it while living in Newberry Hall and after joining the TKE fraternity. During his college years, Jake was involved in several activities beyond academics and cooking, including the iGEM program, Student Congress, marching band and the rock climbing club.

After graduating, Jake worked as a pharmacy technician while continuing to develop his interest in food outside of his primary career. Shortly before joining the season, he took another step toward the culinary world by joining a restaurant in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. His experience there added a more professional dimension to the cooking skills he had largely developed on his own. Alongside his restaurant work, Jake began taking on private-chef bookings and has gradually turned what had started as an interest into a growing side career.

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