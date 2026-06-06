Joy Lefaucheur: Where is the Below Deck Med Chef Now?

Season 11 of Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ captivates viewers with life aboard the superyacht, M/Y Akira One, set against the backdrop of Dubrovnik, Croatia. Among the crew aboard is the new chef, Joelyanne Lefaucheur, popularly known as Joy, who quickly made an impression with her cheerful personality and professional approach. From the moment she stepped onto the yacht, she admitted she never holds back her opinions, which often lands her in trouble. She felt the crew was often more picky than the charter guests, indicating that she wouldn’t back down from standing her ground. On the boat, she also found herself in the middle of a complicated love triangle, but despite the personal drama, she remained committed to her work. Simultaneously, Joy developed a strong bond with Chief Stew Aesha Scott.

Joy Lefaucheur Transformed Her Humble Beginning Into a Thriving Culinary Career

Before Joelyanne Lefaucheur, also known as Joy, made her way into the world of reality TV, she had been building an impressive career in the culinary world. Her journey began humbly at just 14, when she started working as a dishwasher at a restaurant. It gave her early experience in the hospitality industry, further sparking her passion. In 2014, Joy tapped into her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for teaching, leading her to establish a luxury catering company, The Taste of Excellence, where she is currently the President and Executive Chef. By the following year, she was simultaneously working as a Head Bartender at St. Barths, but she became tired of the limitations of her role.

Consequently, Joy joined as a yacht stewardess for a single season in the Mediterranean. During that season, the chef on her yacht suffered an injury, giving her the perfect opportunity to help with the cooking. For three months on board, she learned how to cook Moroccan cuisine. As she continued working on her catering business, she attended renowned culinary schools, École Ducasse and Le Cordon Bleu. In 2017, Joy joined the crew of the exploration yacht M/Y Miraggio as a yacht chef for 4 years. During that time, she had the chance to travel to various corners of the world, helping her learn about different cooking traditions. Joy also participated in 13 culinary training programs, which further aided her in refining her cooking skills.

Additionally, Joy has even provided her private catering services in St. Barths, with the most notable one being at the St. Barths Bucket Regatta. With over 10 years of experience as a yacht chef, she has overseen various high-profile international catering operations. Joy has impressively served more than 1,500 guests at events such as Versace runway shows and Formula One Grand Prix races. She has further made a name for herself as an exclusive Private and Head Chef, preparing delicious dishes for well-known individuals, including Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio. In July 2023, Joy was working diligently at the Château de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France.

Joy is Turning Her Success as a Superyacht Chef Into a Platform for Mentorship

As Joy’s reputation grew in the luxury yacht world, it opened doors to more prestigious opportunities for her. In 2024, she participated in the Monaco Superyacht Chef Competition and became a finalist with her creativity and technical expertise. Beyond that, she has occasionally expanded her presence in luxury resorts, blending her refined techniques with diverse global influences. As of writing, Joy maintains a website for her catering business, The Taste of Excellence. On the site, she shares details about several certifications and mentorship programs designed to guide newcomers through every stage of the yacht industry. Through most of these programs, Joy offers interested individuals a roadmap that takes them from beginner-level training to professional superyacht chef certification.

Students and clients can easily connect with Joy through the website. Besides that, she provides detailed cooking lessons to her clients. She has currently cultivated a growing presence on Instagram, where she has over 6.2K followers. On the platform, she shares not only her website but also offers practical advice for aspiring yacht chefs on building their resumes and advancing their careers. Joy often shares beautiful pictures of her delicious creations on Instagram, many of which showcase her French influence. There, she also showcases glimpses into her professional life on yachts. In April 2026, Joy attended the Superyacht Chef Competition, where she interviewed Benjamin Ferrand about the key to success: consistency.

Joy Embraces Every Opportunity to Explore New Cultures and Cuisines

Although Joy found herself in the middle of a complicated love triangle on the show, she has now largely chosen to keep her dating life away from the public eye. When she is not busy managing her catering business or working on the yacht, she dedicates her time to maintaining an active lifestyle. As a fitness enthusiast, Joy regularly attends the gym, where she maintains a strict fitness regimen to keep herself in prime condition. After completing her work on the yacht, Akira One, she has continued to maintain an amicable relationship with several of her former crew members.

On Instagram, Joy occasionally gives her followers a sneak peek into her personal life and how her unique professional experiences have shaped it. In her free time, she seeks respite by swimming in the ocean’s blue waters, spending time on the beach, and trying local cuisine. She also makes time to simply appreciate nature’s beauty. Considering the nature of her career, Joy has traveled to breathtaking destinations around the world. While she spends most of her time in Cannes, France, she has also explored the vibrant culture of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May 2021. Most recently, in May 2026, she experienced the cityscapes of Miami, Florida. Joy also loves trying different types of preparations at various restaurants.

Read More: Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 Cast: Where Are They Now?