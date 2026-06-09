Cooper Dawson: Where is the Below Deck Med Deckhand Now?

Cooper Dawson was first introduced to the viewers as a deckhand in season 11 of Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Mediterranean.’ The season featured several returning faces and new crew members, including him, on superyacht M/Y Akira One, which cruised through the crystal-clear blue waters of Dubrovnik, Croatia. Unlike others, he arrived with no prior experience, but he quickly adapted to his tasks with guidance from his seniors. Soon, he formed an unbreakable bond with fellow deckhand Joe Bradley. Determined to prove himself, Cooper approached every task with professionalism. At the same time, he also ensured he enjoyed the lighter side of yacht life, including the crew’s parties and memorable moments with guests on board.

Cooper Dawson Began His Professional Journey as a Promising Football Player

Cooper Dawson had always been athletic and had originally pursued a professional path in the field. Raised in Charleston, South Carolina, he attended Hanahan High School, where sports became a significant part of his life. He excelled not just as a baseball player but also as a talented football athlete. Soon after, Cooper found his true calling in football, which led him to play as a defensive end for the school’s team. His impressive performance quickly attracted the attention of college recruiters, and he began receiving scholarship offers from renowned institutions like the University of Central Florida, Tulane University, and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), among others. Although Cooper was unable to play during his senior year of high school due to an unexpected knee injury, it didn’t stop him from moving forward.

Shortly after his recovery, Cooper reached a significant milestone in his career on December 19, 2018, when he announced his decision to step into college football by enrolling at Syracuse University and joining its team as a defensive end. After his high school graduation, he officially joined the team. Unfortunately, medical complications and additional surgeries prevented Cooper from playing for two seasons. Ultimately, in January 2021, he decided to transfer to Charleston Southern University (CSU). After completing his semester at Syracuse University, he joined the CSU Buccaneers football team, also known as the Bucs, for the 2021 fall season. Cooper continued playing for the Bucs until December 2024 before finally stepping away from his athletic journey.

Cooper Dawson Found Purpose in Uplifting Athletes Before Becoming a Deckhand

Despite remaining completely focused on his football career, Cooper’s interests often extended beyond that. During his time at the university, he became an active member of a national nonprofit organization, Uplifting Athletes, which consisted of college football players. These members usually advocate for individuals with rare medical conditions through awareness initiatives, education, and research. Over the years, Cooper attended several of Uplifting Athletes’ leadership conferences and the Young Investigator Draft. In February 2024, he participated in one of those conferences at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cooper attended another Young Investigator Draft in February 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He continued advocating for the rare disease community until he stepped back from football. Eventually, he began exploring alternative career paths, which led him to join the yachting industry. Cooper’s first charter season was as a deckhand on the show, where he stepped in with no prior experience. In that role, he dedicatedly maintained the ship’s deck and equipment while ensuring the safety of the passengers. Aside from that, Cooper has also been growing his fanbase. That becomes evident on his Instagram page, where he currently boasts over 6.4K followers.

Cooper’s World Revolves Around His Love For Family, Friends, and Traveling

Away from the spotlight and demands of his life at sea, Cooper is a devoted family man. He is exceptionally close to his mother, Sheila Cook Dawson, and his father. Throughout his professional journey, his parents have been his greatest source of support and his biggest cheerleaders. Sheila diligently attended his matches and always cheered for him from the sidelines. Cooper consistently bags every opportunity to express his love for his mother, especially on her birthday. He once penned his emotions, writing, “Happy birthday, mom!!!! I love you so much, and I’m so thankful for a mother as humble as you. You will always be the most beautiful women in the world through my eyes!” Furthermore, Cooper possesses a strong love toward his beloved grandmother and grandfather.

Cooper further cherishes the connection he has formed with his sister, who used to attend most of the matches he played in. Whether it be celebrating holidays or simply spending meaningful time together, he deeply values the moments that bring his loved ones together. Beyond his family, Cooper maintains a tight-knit group of friends, who have also supported him along the way. As a passionate sports fan, he and his friends often head to stadiums to immerse themselves in live events for football, baseball, and basketball. He is equally drawn to the outdoors and often goes on fishing trips. In his free time, Cooper also enjoys playing golf, attending the gym, or simply relaxing by the swimming pool.

Whenever Cooper seeks respite from the overwhelming nature of his job, he visits the beaches to unwind while soaking in the melody of crashing waves. As an avid traveler, he has experienced different cultures around the world. In December 2024, he took a memorable trip to the beaches of the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands. It was followed by Cooper’s remarkable journey to Aruba and the Bahamas in March and November 2025. By February, he had experienced the natural beauty of the Phi Phi Islands in Thailand. In that same month, the deckhand took a major step in his personal life by moving to Sydney, Australia. In March, he continued his journey by witnessing the tropical magnificence of Bali, Indonesia. Moreover, Cooper is a music lover who frequently attends lively concerts with his friends.

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