Luke Brumer: Where is the Below Deck Med Deckhand Now?

Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ offers a fascinating glimpse into the demanding world of luxury yachting, where crew members balance exceptional guest service with the pressure of living and working together in close quarters. Season 11 also features remarkable crew members, including Luke Brumer, who quickly caught viewers’ attention. Originally from Pretoria, South Africa, he entered the season with nearly 2 years of experience and preferred a calm approach to life at sea. While many found themselves caught up in interpersonal conflicts, he preferred to stay out of the drama. Luke had even spoken about missing the solace of his home, highlighting a side of him that valued peace over confrontation. It further helped him develop notable bonds with his fellow deckhands.

Luke Brumer’s Passion Helped Him Build a Name For Himself Across Multiple Industries

Luke Brumer gradually built a unique identity for himself through his determination to keep learning. He attended Pretoria Boys High School, from where he graduated with university exemption. In April 2010, he enrolled at the University of South Africa (Universiteit van Suid-Afrika) to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Physical Sciences. After earning the degree in February 2013, Luke received a Business Systems Analysis degree from the University of Cape Town. Eventually, he expanded his knowledge of Investment Management during his association with the CFA Society of the United Kingdom. From January to July 2022, Luke completed a shortened Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Management and Operations at Birkbeck, University of London.

Luke’s commitment to personal development continued in March 2025, when he enrolled at the American College of Sports Medicine to deepen his knowledge of personal training. He began his professional trajectory in December 2011, when he became an Assistant Business Partner at Aca Joe, where he worked until July 2012. From May to October 2012, Luke served as a General Manager at Woolworths before joining Famous Brands as a Franchise Consultant and Area Manager the following month. He gained immense experience in the role until June 2016. While working there, he became Head of Special Projects at Bootlegger Coffee Company in May 2016 and remained there for 7 months.

From March to November 2017, Luke excelled in his position as an Operations and Start-Up professional at Establishment Hospitality. In February 2018, he began working as a contractual Operations Manager at Swan Cafe and continued serving there until February 2019. Following that, he took on the role of General Manager at CrossFit London. Eventually, Luke’s hard work helped him become the co-owner of the business in February 2020, before he moved on in August 2022. From February to June of that same year, he stepped into the position of Process Control Specialist at Amazon. Luke then took on the role of Multi-Site General Manager for Côte Restaurants in November 2022 and remained involved with the eatery until August 2023.

Luke Has Transformed His Love For Adventures Into a Career as a Deckhand

Over time, Luke tapped into his entrepreneurial spirit, which led him to become the Founder of The Shakedown at OZCF in Cape Town, South Africa, in June 2016. It is a family-operated business that takes pride in utilizing locally grown produce to create and serve delicious smoothies and nourishing bowls. Eventually, Luke’s career took a turn when he discovered that his interests lay in the seas. Ultimately, in March 2024, he began working as a deckhand and personal trainer for several private yachts.

One of Luke’s most notable journeys during his yachting career was when the vessel took him to Positano, Italy. The experience eventually helped him to gain 2 years of irreplaceable experience keeping the deck in pristine condition, landing him the same position on the show. As of writing, Luke has also been active on social media, particularly Instagram. On the platform, he has steadily grown his community of more than 2.6K followers. Luke frequently shares sneak peeks into his adventures and a closer look at his personal life through his page.

Luke Enjoys a Life Defined by Wellness, Wanderlust, and Meaningful Bonds

Away from his charter duties, Luke has built a lifestyle centered on wellness, traveling, and noteworthy connections. Throughout the years, he has remained deeply committed to maintaining his physical and mental well-being through regular exercise and a strict diet. Whenever time allows, Luke enjoys outdoor activities like mountain climbing, swimming in the ocean, and embracing the raw beauty of nature. A significant portion of his personal world revolves around his adorable pups, including Douglas, who is also his constant companion. The deckhand has always been happiest when he is surrounded by his friends, whether it’s spending leisurely days on boats exploring the sea or sharing meals at different restaurants.

Luke also enjoys dressing up in costumes when he attends parties with his friends. Travel has become another defining part of his life. In January 2020, he was surrounded by a tranquil atmosphere in Amsterdam, Netherlands, before heading to the breathtaking landscapes of Portugal in June 2021. Three months later, he explored the beauty of Slovenia. By June 2022, Luke jetted off to the beaches of Croatia, further highlighting his love for the ocean. In July 2025, he sailed to the Mediterranean Sea before journeying to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in November of that year. Most recently, in January 2026, Luke witnessed the lively culture of the Caribbean Islands.

Besides that, Luke enjoys discovering different cuisines everywhere he visits. He also loves cooking and takes pride in making delicious eggs Benedict and smoothies. Furthermore, family plays a crucial role in his life, which is reflected in the bond he shares with his beloved nephew. When Luke seeks a momentary escape from his everyday life, he often turns to reading, losing himself in the pages. He is quite proud of his playful side and is well known among his loved ones for his talent for impersonating accents. In March 2026, Luke spent a fabulous time at the Bazique Festival with his dearest friends.

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