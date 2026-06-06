Katrina “Kat” Johnston: Where is the Below Deck Med Stewardess Now?

Set against the blue waters of Dubrovnik, Croatia, season 11 of Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ offers a deeper look into the lives of the crew on board superyacht M/Y Akira One. Among the new faces joining the team is Katrina Johnston, popularly known as Kat, one of the three young, competitive stewardesses. Under Aesha Scott’s guidance, she embraced every challenge that came her way and worked tirelessly to support her team and the guests on board. Although Kat remained focused on her responsibilities, she found the season “crazy” and like a “movie,” suggesting unexpected drama and emotional twists. Nevertheless, she maintained amicable bonds with her fellow stewardesses, Aesha, and Captain Sandy Yawn.

Katrina Johnston Efficiently Balanced Her Academic Success With an Expanding Career

Katrina Johnston has always worked hard to build an impressive foundation for her career. It began with her academic journey at Halifax Grammar School, where she completed her initial education in May 2020. Four months later, she enrolled at Queen’s University to pursue a Bachelor of Arts and Science with a major in Political Science and a minor in History. Determined to broaden her horizons, Kat participated in a winter exchange program at the Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3 in Lyon, France, from January to May 2023. Eventually, she earned a Bachelor’s degree from Queen’s University in April 2024.

Alongside her studies, Kat began steadily creating an impressive resume. She started her professional trajectory as a part-time Brand Ambassador for Fundy Drinks in May 2021 and continued working there until September of that same year. From May to August 2022, she served as a Manager at the Sugah Confectionery and Ice Cream Emporium. A month later, Kat became the Social Media Coordinator for Queen’s Starts With Youth Club and continued shining in the role until May 2023. Following that, she began working at the Sea Smoke Restaurant & Bar as a Hostess and Server.

After working at Sea Smoke Restaurant & Bar for four months, Kat moved on to join CFRC 101.9 FM – Campus and Community Radio as a Marketing Committee Intern. In September 2023, she also began serving as a Sponsorship Officer at Queen’s University Model Parliament and again stepped into the role of Marketing Director for Queen’s Starts With Youth Club. All of those jobs helped her gain even more hands-on experience in the corporate world. Ultimately, Kat left all three of the positions in May 2024 to pursue a different career path and embrace new challenges.

Katrina is Thriving as a Stewardess While Growing Her Social Media Presence

After several years of balancing her academics and corporate career, Kat began to notice an affinity for travel and a desire to meet new people and experience different cultures. That passion gradually led her to pursue a career in the yachting industry as a stewardess sometime around 2024 or 2025. Combined with her outgoing personality and strong work ethic, she quickly adapted to the fast-paced life. Much of Kat’s work in the position involves attending to the needs of charter guests, creating memorable experiences for them, and supporting the interior team.

Kat’s dedication to excelling in her new professional path led her to seek training and refine her skills. Finally, after gaining over a year of industry experience, she joined the crew on the show. As of writing, she continues to share her journey with a growing online audience on social media. On Instagram, she has gradually grown a community of more than 4.4K followers, while on TikTok, she currently boasts over 2.8K followers. On both of her pages, Kat regularly chronicles her yachting adventures and everyday experiences, offering her followers a window into her life.

Katrina’s Life Revolves Around Her Family and Globe-Trotting Adventures

Although Kat is dedicated to her professional life, she also remains devoted to the people who serve as the biggest sources of support in her life. She currently maintains an incredible bond with her parents, especially her father. She considers him her best friend and often shares how she misses him whenever she is out at sea on a yacht. Even with physical distance between them, Kat and her father still manage to speak with each other every day on the phone. One of her favorite traditions with him is sharing coffee. They also frequently spend time together while exploring new cafes. Aside from that, Kat maintains a strong relationship with her beloved sister, Erika.

Kat never misses an opportunity to express her love for her sister. In one instance, the stewardess expressed her love, writing, “Sunshine, but she’s just my sister.” Beyond her family, she treasures her friendships deeply, from spending sunny days at the beach and swimming in the ocean to taking photos or embarking on group trips with them. Another part of Kat’s life is defined by her love of travel. She started her journey in September 2016 during her memorable trip to Spain, followed by her exploration of the beaches in Cancun, Mexico, in October 2021. By January 2023, Kat walked through the beautiful streets of Strasbourg and Paris, France, before witnessing the fabulous cityscapes of London, England, in April.

In April 2023, Kat also traveled to Budapest, Hungary, and Santorini, Greece. By January of the following year, she explored the bustling streets of New York and the sun-soaked beaches of Costa Rica. In February 2024, she journeyed to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, with her friends. Three months later, Kat spent a blissful time in Croatia, followed by her trip to Italy in September of the same year. Most recently, her work took her to Monaco in May 2025 and France the following month. In November, she spent her time interacting with wildlife in Bali, Indonesia. Furthermore, she enjoys engaging in adventurous activities, including skydiving, skiing, and scuba diving. Another significant part of her heart belongs to her furry kitten.

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