Kayley Smith: Where is the Below Deck Med Stewardess Now?

On any superyacht, the crew’s day-to-day lives are usually eventful and full of surprises, which come into focus on Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Mediterranean.’ Season 11 of the show introduces several fresh faces, including Kayley Smith. She joins the crew aboard as a stewardess under the guidance of Aesha Scott. Eager to prove herself amid the pressure, Kayley quickly adapted to her life on the yacht, building good relationships with the other two ambitious stewardesses. As the season progressed, she found herself caught in unexpected drama, including an intimate relationship with one of the deckhands. It quickly led to some emotional and challenging moments for her. Despite the rising tensions and distractions, she remained committed to her responsibilities and delivered exceptional service to the guests.

Kayley Smith Maintained a Multifaceted Career Before Becoming a Stewardess

Before Kayley Smith stepped into the world of reality TV, she had been building a diverse professional journey of her own. She completed her education from the Newtown High School of the Performing Arts in 2017. However, she began her career in 2014 as a Service Cashier at IGA Supermarkets and worked there diligently until 2016. While serving there, Kayley also took on a part-time role as a Dance Teacher at Brent Street in 2015. She eventually left the position in 2017 and joined Bop Till You Drop as a part-time entertainer. After working there for a year, she began trying out new roles, including serving as an Event Coordinator at the Kirribilli Club in Sydney, Australia. In that position, Kayley helped organize and manage events while further improving her expertise in the hospitality industry.

Kayley worked at Kirribilli Club until 2021 and gradually began exploring her interest in real estate. It led her to join DiJones Real Estate as an Assistant Real Estate Agent, where she worked for 1 year. Ultimately, in 2022, she returned to the hospitality industry as a Manager, Bartender, and Server at Earls Kitchen + Bar. Finally, Kayley found her true calling in the yachting industry and left her last position in 2024. Following that, she started serving as a stewardess and gained more than a year of experience in the role. During that time, she worked on board for a 22-day voyage across the Atlantic Ocean. Unexpectedly, a fire broke out on the yacht, but the crew quickly brought it under control. It left Kayley with the knowledge that resilience and teamwork are crucial at sea.

As a stewardess, Kayley’s responsibilities include guest service and ensuring the cabins are kept in perfect condition. According to her, she has observed that crew members often face disagreements among themselves, but these disagreements also help them develop lasting friendships. As of writing, Kayley is focusing on building her identity as a digital creator on social media. She has amassed over 4.6K followers on Instagram and gained a community of more than 3.3K followers on TikTok. Across both these platforms, she shares a closer look at life on the yacht and her memorable moments from her time on the show. Kayley also enjoys documenting glimpses from her personal life and sharing them on social media, which helps her connect with her followers on a deeper level.

Kayley Smith Finds Fulfillment Through Her Loved Ones and Adventures

Despite her fast-paced work life, Kayley always expresses her appreciation for her family, whom she considers the anchor of her life. She maintains an unbreakable bond with her cousins and grandparents. Aside from that, she cherishes the time she spends with her beloved parents. Holidays like Christmas are especially meaningful for Kayley and her family, as they get the opportunity to come together and spend quality time. Even when the stewardess is not working, she never lets go of her adventurous side. From time to time, she enjoys activities like skydiving, swimming in the open ocean, and skiing. Kayley’s love for exploration has frequently led to some of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.

In August 2022, Kayley enjoyed the beautiful sea views in Greece before heading to the sun-soaked beaches of Croatia the following month. In December of the same year, she made lifelong memories with her friends at Caye Caulker, Belize, and Switzerland. By January 2023, Kayley once again returned to Greece and later explored the snowcapped mountains of Whistler, Canada, continuing to expand her list of unforgettable trips. In April 2024, Kayley witnessed the majestic Teotihuacan Pyramids in Mexico. Following that, she was surrounded by the natural beauty of the mountains in Queenstown, New Zealand, in August 2025. Kayley then jetted off to Montréal in October of that same year, and she experienced the destination’s incredible landscapes.

A month later in 2025, Kayley embraced the unique beauty of Dubai and Bali, Indonesia. In February 2026, Kayley escaped to the tropical shores of Sri Lanka, where she enjoyed the summer days while sipping fresh coconut water. Shortly after, she made her way to the beaches of the Maldives. Most recently, in April 2026, Kayley explored the beauty of Osaka and Tokyo in Japan before traveling to France in May. As a passionate music lover, she often attends lively concerts, immersing herself in the vibrant and electric atmosphere. No matter what, she remains deeply connected with her friends and crew members. From celebrating milestones with them to participating in funny challenges, Kayley always holds those little moments close to her heart.

Read More: Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 Cast: Where Are They Now?