Genevieve Lillie: Where is the Below Deck Med Stewardess Now?

Season 11 of Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ returned with another charter adventure on the stunning superyacht M/Y Akira One. Set in the gorgeous city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, the season featured several dramatic events and introduced multiple new faces, including Genevieve Lillie, lovingly known as Gen. She joined as a talented stewardess and described herself as unapologetically honest at every step. From the beginning of her time aboard, there were signs of a power struggle over the second stew’s spot, suggesting she would be at the center of the yacht’s tumultuous dynamics. What further added another layer of drama was her association with the deckhand, Joe Bradley. She also appeared to have attracted the attention of several others on board, making it evident that the season was nothing short of chaotic.

Genevieve Lillie is Excelling as a Stewardess and Building Her Online Presence

Genevieve Lillie, popularly known as Gen, had always been ambitious about building her own identity. Her resilience and drive came to the forefront during her time in high school, when she devoted significant time to community service and volunteering. During that time, she was a proud High School Community Service Volunteer for the Troop 3140. In that role, Genevieve diligently assisted the troop with selling cookies, making friendship bracelets, and even helping organize events and activities. After her graduation from high school in 2020, Troop 3140 expressed their gratitude towards her for her unwavering support. Following that, Genevieve continued her academic journey at the University of Arizona, where she completed her higher education.

While Genevieve was still at the university, she gradually entered the workforce by joining the yachting industry as a stewardess sometime around 2022. She has accumulated over 4 years of industry experience. It has helped her hone her skills in setting the tables for the guests. One of the things Genevieve enjoys most about her career is the opportunity to travel to beautiful destinations around the world on superyachts. As of writing, she has been working on a super yacht as a Purser. In February 2026, Genevieve attended the Miami Boat Show in Florida, which further highlighted her involvement in the luxury yachting world.

While Genevieve originally hails from New York, she has currently been residing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she remains actively engaged in her career. Besides that, Genevieve has cultivated a growing presence on social media. She has gained over 4.8K followers on Instagram and boasts more than 5.5K followers on TikTok. Through these platforms, she offers her followers a closer look into her personal and professional journey. While her Instagram page usually showcases her everyday experiences, her TikTok account often provides behind-the-scenes glimpses into her time in the industry. These glimpses usually include her insights and snippets from her life aboard.

Genevieve is Exploring the World While Creating Memories With Her Friends

Away from her overwhelming professional journey, Genevieve embraces life with a positive outlook. She loves spending quality time with her beloved friends, creating memories through meaningful experiences. Whether it be a relaxing day at the beach, exploring new restaurants, or attending lively parties together, the reality star always cherishes these moments dearly. Genevieve’s love for adventure often leads her to try new activities, such as driving a dirt bike, river rafting, and swimming in the blue waters of the ocean. Over the years, her wanderlust has been satiated by her travels to several exotic and breathtaking destinations around the world.

Genevieve’s journey began in August 2016 when she experienced the beautiful landscapes of Iceland, followed by her walks through the historical streets of London, England, in August of the following year. During her European travels, she also spent a memorable time in the City of Love — Paris, France. By January 2018, Genevieve made her way to the historic city of Rome, Italy. In July 2019, she soaked in the sun on the vibrant beaches of Honolulu, Hawaii, before embarking on a journey across Asia. It included her memorable time in Tokyo, Japan, and Hong Kong, China. Eventually, Genevieve traveled to Agra, India; the Maldives; and South Africa, adding several new chapters to her book of life.

In January 2020, Genevieve explored the monuments in Lisbon and Sintra, Portugal, before heading to Puerto Rico the following month. As her career flourished, it increased her chances to discover more destinations around the globe. By January 2023, her work took her to the incredible waters of the Bahamas. Genevieve then had the opportunity to enjoy her time soaking up the sun on the Mediterranean Sea in July 2024. In February 2025, she enjoyed the natural beauty in Saint Thomas Island. Just four months later, she witnessed the serene greenery in Bali, Indonesia, before returning to Italy and France in October. In her free time, Genevieve also enjoys relaxing by the pool while sipping on cold cocktails. Furthermore, she prefers immersing herself in activities such as aura reading and dressing up in costumes for Halloween.

Read More: Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 Cast: Where Are They Now?